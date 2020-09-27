Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during the daily media briefing at the Office of the Governor of the State of New York on July 23, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 remains a force to be reckoned with throughout the country and around the globe, and we cannot drop our guard. While our numbers remain relatively flat, we continue to closely monitor the data daily as always,” Governor Cuomo said. “I urge New Yorkers to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments must continue to enforce state public health guidance. By staying vigilant and smart, we can beat COVID together.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 541 (+14)

Patients Newly Admitted – 88

Hospital Counties – 34

Number ICU – 155 (-9)

Number ICU with Intubation – 59 (-16)

Total Discharges – 76,595 (+67)

Deaths – 6

Total Deaths – 25,456

Of the 84,770 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 866, or 1.02%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.7% 0.5% Central New York 0.9% 0.6% 1.1% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.4% 0.7% Long Island 1.0% 0.9% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.7% 1.6% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.5% 0.2% New York City 1.0% 1.1% 1.2% North Country 0.1% 0.2% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.7% 1.2% 1.4% Western New York 1.1% 1.3% 0.7%

The Governor also confirmed 866 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 455,626 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 455,626 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,095 13 Allegany 106 0 Broome 1,572 22 Cattaraugus 260 1 Cayuga 215 4 Chautauqua 573 5 Chemung 461 21 Chenango 249 0 Clinton 160 1 Columbia 591 0 Cortland 171 0 Delaware 134 1 Dutchess 5,120 5 Erie 11,342 34 Essex 167 0 Franklin 66 0 Fulton 335 1 Genesee 321 2 Greene 323 0 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 334 0 Jefferson 170 3 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 207 0 Madison 493 0 Monroe 6,026 24 Montgomery 232 0 Nassau 46,643 67 Niagara 1,777 4 NYC 242,693 382 Oneida 2,412 5 Onondaga 4,365 23 Ontario 473 2 Orange 12,036 22 Orleans 335 3 Oswego 493 10 Otsego 338 0 Putnam 1,599 2 Rensselaer 911 3 Rockland 15,167 67 Saratoga 1,044 8 Schenectady 1,402 3 Schoharie 85 1 Schuyler 41 0 Seneca 106 0 St. Lawrence 322 0 Steuben 416 12 Suffolk 46,387 42 Sullivan 1,591 8 Tioga 235 1 Tompkins 413 4 Ulster 2,260 4 Warren 381 4 Washington 296 0 Wayne 318 2 Westchester 38,098 47 Wyoming 137 1 Yates 64 2

Saturday, there were six deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,456. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 2 Cattaraugus 1 Manhattan 1 Onondaga 1 Orange 1

