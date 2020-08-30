Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 28: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo puts on a mask as he is joined by Rosie Perez and Chris Rock at a press conference where the two performers helped to promote coronavirus testing, social distancing and the use of a face mask on May 28, 2020 in New York City. The news conference was held at the Madison Square Boys and Girls Club in the Flatbush, Brooklyn neighborhood, one of the hardest hit by Covid-19 in New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Sunday announced that 100,022 test results were reported to New York State Saturday—a new record high. Hospitalizations dropped to 429, a new low since March 16, and intubations dropped to 47, a new low since March 14. New York State’s infection rate has been below 1% for 23 straight days.

“Yesterday’s highest-ever number of tests and infection rate of 0.69 percent are great news, especially when you consider what’s going on around the country and around the world,” Governor Cuomo said. “The state is doing extraordinarily well, and again, kudos to all New Yorkers because there’s no mystery as to how this happens. It’s a social action and it’s the community of the people of the State of New York acting out of mutuality and concern for one another. Everyone should continue to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands, and local governments should continue to enforce state guidance so we can get through this together.”

Governor Cuomo also reminded Western New York residents that ongoing rapid testing is being conducted at eight sites in the region. Residents can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment. On August 27, the governor deployed a testing SWAT team to Western New York to address the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region. He also announced the eight sites, which can be found here:

  • Deleavan-Grider Community Center: 877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215
  • True Bethel Baptist Church: 907 E. Ferry St., Buffalo, NY 14211
  • Northwest Buffalo Community Center: 155 Lawn Ave., Buffalo, NY 14207
  • Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds: 665 Brigham Road, Dunkirk, NY 14048
  • SUNY ECC North: 6205 Main St., Williamsville, NY 14221
  • Union Fire Company: 1845 Union Road, West Seneca, NY 14224
  • John A. Duke Senior Center: 1201 Hyde Park Blvd., Niagara Falls, NY 14301
  • YWCA of the Niagara Frontier: 32 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094

Saturday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,734 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 11 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Saturday’s violations is below:

  • Manhattan – 1
  • Queens – 4
  • Suffolk – 6

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 429 (-29)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 51
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 112 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 47 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 75,062 (+72)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 25,327

Of the 100,022 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 698, or 0.69%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.5%0.7%0.6%
Central New York0.8%0.4%0.8%
Finger Lakes0.3%0.5%0.6%
Long Island0.5%0.6%0.8%
Mid-Hudson0.9%0.8%0.8%
Mohawk Valley0.1%0.6%0.5%
New York City0.6%0.7%0.7%
North Country0.8%0.2%0.4%
Southern Tier0.5%0.4%0.3%
Western New York1.2%1.2%1.6%

The Governor also confirmed 698 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 434,100 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 434,100 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,76410
Allegany891
Broome1,2959
Cattaraugus2014
Cayuga1770
Chautauqua3829
Chemung2004
Chenango2272
Clinton1500
Columbia5690
Cortland991
Delaware1153
Dutchess4,8526
Erie9,80766
Essex1282
Franklin580
Fulton3110
Genesee2941
Greene3070
Hamilton140
Herkimer2972
Jefferson1501
Lewis491
Livingston1820
Madison4612
Monroe5,44321
Montgomery2020
Nassau44,61056
Niagara1,6127
NYC233,969281
Oneida2,2724
Onondaga3,88317
Ontario3893
Orange11,4188
Orleans3060
Oswego2954
Otsego1439
Putnam1,5006
Rensselaer8333
Rockland14,23315
Saratoga84210
Schenectady1,2605
Schoharie690
Schuyler260
Seneca1002
St. Lawrence2741
Steuben3152
Suffolk44,76351
Sullivan1,5215
Tioga2080
Tompkins2643
Ulster2,1686
Warren3210
Washington2670
Wayne2800
Westchester36,94954
Wyoming1261
Yates610

Saturday, there were eight deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,327. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Erie1
Essex1
Monroe1
Nassau1
Queens2
Schenectady1
Westchester1

