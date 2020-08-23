Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo addresses the media on April 24, 2020, while holding an N95 mask sent by a retired Kansas farmer whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo / AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Sunday announced new lows for COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients in ICUs and intubations.

Hospitalizations reportedly dropped to 472, the lowest number since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 110, the lowest number since March 15. Intubations dropped to 50, the lowest number since mid-March. New York State’s rate of positive tests has been less than 1 percent for 16 straight days. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in New York City Saturday.

“New Yorkers should be proud that their hard work and discipline led to another day of record low numbers. Our hospitalizations, intubations and people in the ICU are the lowest they’ve been since mid-March — that’s a real achievement,” Governor Cuomo said. “But make no mistake: this virus is still surging in parts of the country and until there is a vaccine we cannot become numb or complacent about the risks we face. Local governments must continue to enforce public health guidance and we all must remember to be smart – follow the guidance, wear masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough!”

Saturday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,446 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 13 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Saturday’s observed violations is below:

Brooklyn – 10

Queens – 3

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 472 (-11)

Patients Newly Admitted – 77

Hospital Counties – 29

Number ICU – 110 (-6)

Number ICU with Intubation – 50 (-6)

Total Discharges – 74,640 (+87)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 25,288

Of the 74,043 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 572, or 0.77 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 0.7% 0.5% 0.5% Central New York 0.8% 0.5% 0.2% Finger Lakes 0.3% 0.6% 0.5% Long Island 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 0.7% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 0.8% 0.4% 0.2% New York City 0.7% 0.7% 0.8% North Country 0.2% 0.8% 0.3% Southern Tier 0.5% 0.5% 0.6% Western New York 1.6% 1.4% 1.8%

The Governor also confirmed 572 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 429,737 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 429,737 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,699 6 Allegany 85 1 Broome 1,239 12 Cattaraugus 180 2 Cayuga 167 1 Chautauqua 289 2 Chemung 194 0 Chenango 223 0 Clinton 141 0 Columbia 562 1 Cortland 98 0 Delaware 109 0 Dutchess 4,767 14 Erie 9,465 52 Essex 100 2 Franklin 56 0 Fulton 309 1 Genesee 290 0 Greene 305 0 Hamilton 12 0 Herkimer 289 0 Jefferson 145 1 Lewis 47 0 Livingston 180 1 Madison 432 0 Monroe 5,317 20 Montgomery 194 1 Nassau 44,245 40 Niagara 1,575 9 NYC 232,120 279 Oneida 2,244 2 Onondaga 3,758 2 Ontario 381 3 Orange 11,334 6 Orleans 304 0 Oswego 282 1 Otsego 124 0 Putnam 1,473 0 Rensselaer 817 4 Rockland 14,129 11 Saratoga 815 2 Schenectady 1,179 7 Schoharie 69 0 Schuyler 24 0 Seneca 95 0 St. Lawrence 267 2 Steuben 310 1 Suffolk 44,498 42 Sullivan 1,495 0 Tioga 206 2 Tompkins 244 0 Ulster 2,127 1 Warren 315 0 Washington 266 0 Wayne 275 0 Westchester 36,689 38 Wyoming 123 2 Yates 60 1

Saturday, there were five deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,288. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Broome 1 Erie 1 Montgomery 1 Oneida 1 Ulster 1

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10