Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Sunday announced new lows for COVID-19 hospitalizations, patients in ICUs and intubations.
Hospitalizations reportedly dropped to 472, the lowest number since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 110, the lowest number since March 15. Intubations dropped to 50, the lowest number since mid-March. New York State’s rate of positive tests has been less than 1 percent for 16 straight days. No COVID-19 deaths were reported in New York City Saturday.
“New Yorkers should be proud that their hard work and discipline led to another day of record low numbers. Our hospitalizations, intubations and people in the ICU are the lowest they’ve been since mid-March — that’s a real achievement,” Governor Cuomo said. “But make no mistake: this virus is still surging in parts of the country and until there is a vaccine we cannot become numb or complacent about the risks we face. Local governments must continue to enforce public health guidance and we all must remember to be smart – follow the guidance, wear masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough!”
Saturday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,446 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 13 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Saturday’s observed violations is below:
- Brooklyn – 10
- Queens – 3
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 472 (-11)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 77
- Hospital Counties – 29
- Number ICU – 110 (-6)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 50 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 74,640 (+87)
- Deaths – 5
- Total Deaths – 25,288
Of the 74,043 test results reported to New York State Saturday, 572, or 0.77 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|0.7%
|0.5%
|0.5%
|Central New York
|0.8%
|0.5%
|0.2%
|Finger Lakes
|0.3%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|Long Island
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.8%
|0.4%
|0.2%
|New York City
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.8%
|North Country
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0.3%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Western New York
|1.6%
|1.4%
|1.8%
The Governor also confirmed 572 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 429,737 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 429,737 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,699
|6
|Allegany
|85
|1
|Broome
|1,239
|12
|Cattaraugus
|180
|2
|Cayuga
|167
|1
|Chautauqua
|289
|2
|Chemung
|194
|0
|Chenango
|223
|0
|Clinton
|141
|0
|Columbia
|562
|1
|Cortland
|98
|0
|Delaware
|109
|0
|Dutchess
|4,767
|14
|Erie
|9,465
|52
|Essex
|100
|2
|Franklin
|56
|0
|Fulton
|309
|1
|Genesee
|290
|0
|Greene
|305
|0
|Hamilton
|12
|0
|Herkimer
|289
|0
|Jefferson
|145
|1
|Lewis
|47
|0
|Livingston
|180
|1
|Madison
|432
|0
|Monroe
|5,317
|20
|Montgomery
|194
|1
|Nassau
|44,245
|40
|Niagara
|1,575
|9
|NYC
|232,120
|279
|Oneida
|2,244
|2
|Onondaga
|3,758
|2
|Ontario
|381
|3
|Orange
|11,334
|6
|Orleans
|304
|0
|Oswego
|282
|1
|Otsego
|124
|0
|Putnam
|1,473
|0
|Rensselaer
|817
|4
|Rockland
|14,129
|11
|Saratoga
|815
|2
|Schenectady
|1,179
|7
|Schoharie
|69
|0
|Schuyler
|24
|0
|Seneca
|95
|0
|St. Lawrence
|267
|2
|Steuben
|310
|1
|Suffolk
|44,498
|42
|Sullivan
|1,495
|0
|Tioga
|206
|2
|Tompkins
|244
|0
|Ulster
|2,127
|1
|Warren
|315
|0
|Washington
|266
|0
|Wayne
|275
|0
|Westchester
|36,689
|38
|Wyoming
|123
|2
|Yates
|60
|1
Saturday, there were five deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,288. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|1
|Montgomery
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Ulster
|1
