Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s no accident that our positivity and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, this is happening because of the dedication and discipline shown by New Yorkers,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we are encouraged by these declining numbers, we must remain vigilant. Today, I urge New Yorkers to enjoy the Superbowl but be smart and don’t do anything to undo our progress: wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 250,892

Total Positive – 10,025

Percent Positive – 4.00%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.50%

Patient Hospitalization – 7,649 (-155)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -327

Patients Newly Admitted – 878

Hospital Counties – 57

Number ICU – 1,459 (-22)

Number ICU with Intubation – 979 (-16)

Total Discharges – 132,905 (+893)

Deaths – 143

Total Deaths – 36,224

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 329 0.03% 27% Central New York 180 0.02% 31% Finger Lakes 428 0.04% 37% Long Island 1,340 0.05% 31% Mid-Hudson 853 0.04% 43% Mohawk Valley 182 0.04% 31% New York City 3,677 0.04% 31% North Country 99 0.02% 53% Southern Tier 204 0.03% 44% Western New York 357 0.03% 35% Statewide 7,649 0.04% 34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 250 203 16% Central New York 262 187 29% Finger Lakes 397 269 29% Long Island 864 688 21% Mid-Hudson 686 420 41% Mohawk Valley 127 90 25% New York City 2,611 2,099 21% North Country 62 33 40% Southern Tier 126 73 37% Western New York 544 349 38% Statewide 5,929 4,411 26%

Saturday, 250,892 test results were reported to New York State, and 4.00 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 3.92% 3.78% 3.51% Central New York 2.82% 2.68% 2.23% Finger Lakes 3.30% 3.22% 3.01% Long Island 5.56% 5.57% 5.51% Mid-Hudson 5.54% 5.31% 5.33% Mohawk Valley 3.63% 3.33% 3.07% New York City 5.08% 5.09% 5.13% North Country 5.36% 5.02% 5.02% Southern Tier 1.68% 1.53% 1.45% Western New York 4.69% 4.53% 4.28% Statewide 4.67% 4.58% 4.50%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 6.67% 7.07% 7.26% Brooklyn 5.37% 5.70% 5.72% Manhattan 3.36% 3.81% 3.80% Queens 5.15% 5.54% 5.68% Staten Island 4.67% 5.27% 5.42%

Of the 1,470,772 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 19,438 94 Allegany 2,683 18 Broome 13,305 73 Cattaraugus 3,985 28 Cayuga 5,032 13 Chautauqua 6,819 37 Chemung 6,163 10 Chenango 2,237 23 Clinton 2,928 37 Columbia 3,122 18 Cortland 2,923 12 Delaware 1,277 16 Dutchess 19,996 131 Erie 59,608 269 Essex 1,178 6 Franklin 1,689 18 Fulton 2,799 25 Genesee 4,120 6 Greene 2,457 15 Hamilton 251 1 Herkimer 4,347 21 Jefferson 4,226 39 Lewis 1,848 7 Livingston 3,196 42 Madison 3,601 29 Monroe 49,366 174 Montgomery 2,838 19 Nassau 134,227 870 Niagara 14,296 76 NYC 627,800 5,282 Oneida 18,834 68 Onondaga 30,795 98 Ontario 5,355 26 Orange 33,425 179 Orleans 2,309 15 Oswego 5,641 26 Otsego 2,092 13 Putnam 7,592 34 Rensselaer 8,301 37 Rockland 35,628 133 Saratoga 11,017 75 Schenectady 10,166 69 Schoharie 1,071 15 Schuyler 828 4 Seneca 1,442 9 St. Lawrence 4,682 42 Steuben 5,230 35 Suffolk 149,018 854 Sullivan 4,375 29 Tioga 2,584 18 Tompkins 3,201 36 Ulster 9,121 57 Warren 2,596 14 Washington 2,027 24 Wayne 4,207 6 Westchester 97,908 685 Wyoming 2,583 9 Yates 989 6

Sunday, 143 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 36,224. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: