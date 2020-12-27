Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we near the end of the holiday season, New York remains locked in a footrace between the vaccine’s quick distribution and COVID-19’s continued spread,” Governor Cuomo said. “It has been a tough year and we still have several tough months ahead, but we can see the light at the end of the tunnel and we will make it there if we all do our part to slow the spread. New York is working closely with the medical community to not only administer the vaccine, but to continue growing capacity as well. As that work progresses, the rest of us need to step up, stay united and continue doing what we know works—wearing masks, staying socially distanced and washing our hands.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 130,299
- Tested Positive – 7,623
- Percent Positive – 5.85%
- Patient Hospitalization – 7,183 (+299)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 757
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 1,187 (+58)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 687 (+49)
- Total Discharges – 99,583 (+427)
- Deaths – 115
- Total Deaths – 29,511
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|380
|0.04%
|26%
|Central New York
|399
|0.05%
|24%
|Finger Lakes
|921
|0.08%
|34%
|Long Island
|1245
|0.04%
|26%
|Mid-Hudson
|807
|0.03%
|36%
|Mohawk Valley
|240
|0.05%
|29%
|New York City
|2478
|0.03%
|30%
|North Country
|66
|0.02%
|45%
|Southern Tier
|176
|0.03%
|45%
|Western New York
|471
|0.03%
|35%
|Statewide
|7183
|0.04%
|31%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|Capital Region
|202
|158
|19%
|Central New York
|267
|189
|26%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|274
|31%
|Long Island
|821
|616
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|679
|378
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|131
|97
|27%
|New York City
|2456
|1703
|28%
|North Country
|53
|32
|51%
|Southern Tier
|125
|75
|38%
|Western New York
|545
|301
|42%
|NYS TOTAL
|5676
|3823
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|7.63%
|7.76%
|7.95%
|Central New York
|6.26%
|6.11%
|6.29%
|Finger Lakes
|8.22%
|8.12%
|8.12%
|Long Island
|6.45%
|6.54%
|6.56%
|Mid-Hudson
|6.18%
|6.10%
|6.03%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.74%
|8.69%
|8.84%
|New York City
|4.46%
|4.48%
|4.64%
|North Country
|6.14%
|6.34%
|6.51%
|Southern Tier
|2.76%
|2.94%
|3.06%
|Western New York
|6.01%
|6.16%
|6.15%
|Statewide
|5.53%
|5.55%
|5.66%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|5.38%
|5.39%
|5.44%
|Brooklyn
|4.64%
|4.66%
|4.83%
|Manhattan
|2.66%
|2.64%
|2.81%
|Queens
|5.25%
|5.37%
|5.52%
|Staten Island
|5.77%
|5.67%
|5.76%
Of the 922,145 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|10,629
|140
|Allegany
|1,731
|12
|Broome
|7,663
|47
|Cattaraugus
|2,289
|15
|Cayuga
|2,471
|35
|Chautauqua
|3,175
|13
|Chemung
|4,299
|15
|Chenango
|1,108
|6
|Clinton
|951
|30
|Columbia
|1,512
|18
|Cortland
|1,941
|16
|Delaware
|649
|13
|Dutchess
|11,427
|161
|Erie
|39,486
|303
|Essex
|523
|8
|Franklin
|699
|5
|Fulton
|1,214
|12
|Genesee
|2,455
|18
|Greene
|1,154
|20
|Hamilton
|98
|0
|Herkimer
|1,844
|34
|Jefferson
|1,573
|25
|Lewis
|818
|19
|Livingston
|1,714
|23
|Madison
|2,106
|23
|Monroe
|31,459
|382
|Montgomery
|1,213
|19
|Nassau
|83,045
|812
|Niagara
|7,798
|79
|NYC
|407,264
|2,842
|Oneida
|10,863
|108
|Onondaga
|19,567
|115
|Ontario
|2,933
|34
|Orange
|22,342
|129
|Orleans
|1,241
|22
|Oswego
|3,139
|46
|Otsego
|1,125
|9
|Putnam
|4,516
|38
|Rensselaer
|3,824
|73
|Rockland
|26,570
|137
|Saratoga
|4,993
|125
|Schenectady
|5,360
|112
|Schoharie
|507
|14
|Schuyler
|491
|1
|Seneca
|705
|4
|St. Lawrence
|1,877
|26
|Steuben
|3,159
|20
|Suffolk
|90,142
|885
|Sullivan
|2,932
|21
|Tioga
|1,601
|5
|Tompkins
|1,961
|8
|Ulster
|5,380
|52
|Warren
|1,049
|9
|Washington
|749
|9
|Wayne
|2,288
|26
|Westchester
|66,837
|432
|Wyoming
|1,236
|15
|Yates
|450
|3
Saturday, 115 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,511. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chemung
|2
|Chenango
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Erie
|10
|Genesee
|1
|Kings
|9
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|4
|Monroe
|10
|Nassau
|4
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|5
|Onondaga
|18
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|3
|Oswego
|3
|Otsego
|1
|Queens
|8
|Richmond
|4
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|2
|St. Lawrence
|2
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|8
|Ulster
|2
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|4
