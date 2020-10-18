Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo today announced that ski resorts can reopen with 50% indoor capacity and with strict health and safety protocols under state issued guidance starting November 6.

“Scientists have told us the virus is going to become more aggressive in the fall, and right now, we are all feeling COVID-fatigue, but our micro-cluster strategy is a smart, data-driven and less disruptive strategy to get us through this season. And so far, the data shows the micro-cluster strategy is working to bring infection rates down in our red zone areas,” Governor Cuomo said. “Beginning next month, Ski resorts will be allowed to reopen with limited indoor capacity, which will allow New Yorkers to have some outdoor activity this winter without having to quarantine when they come back.”

State guidance on the reopening of ski resorts includes the following precautions:

  • Masks required at all times, except when eating/drinking or skiing.
  • Social distancing between parties required at all times.
  • Restrict gondolas/lifts to members of the same party.
  • Limit ski lessons to no more than 10 people.
  • Thorough cleaning and disinfection of shared/rented equipment.
  • Shuttles, food & beverage, retail service must conform to State-issued guidance.
  • Reduce outdoor capacity on mountain by 25% during “peak” days or if multiple trails are closed due to unseasonable conditions.

The Governor also updated New Yorkers on the State’s response to COVID-19. In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Saturday is 3.19% – down from 4.34 the day before.

Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 4,642 test results were reported Saturday, yielding 148 positives or a 3.19% positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 124,121 test results were reported, yielding 1,242 positives or a 1.00% positivity rate. The state’s overall positivity rate is 1.08% with focus areas included. The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8% of the state population yet had 10.6% of all positive test results reported to the state Saturday, and 11.5% of all positive case results reported to the state this past week.

FOCUS ZONE9/27-10/3 % Positive10/4- 10/10 % PositiveWeek to Date (10/11 – 10/17) % PositiveDay Prior (10/16) % PositiveYesterday (10/17) % Positive
Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive6.69%5.86%5.29%4.92%4.92%
Queens % red-zone focus area % positive2.97%3.36%2.37%2.39%1.89%
Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive12.29%9.77%4.54%5.05%2.22%
Orange red-zone focus area % positive24.64%12.41%4.62%6.47%1.04%
All red-zone focus area % positive6.91%6.13%4.42%4.34%3.19%
Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included1.25%1.18%1.16%1.11%1.08%
Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included1.02%1.01%1.06%1.02%1.00%
 9/27-10/3 10/4- 10/10 Week to Date (10/11 – 10/17)Day Prior (10/16)Yesterday (10/17)
Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas21.8%17.6%11.5%10.5%10.6%

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 913 (-16)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 118
  • Hospital Counties – 42
  • Number ICU – 200 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 102 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 78,362 (+127)
  • Deaths – 7
  • Total Deaths – 25,644

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region0.7%0.6%0.9%
Central New York1.2%0.7%1.2%
Finger Lakes1.5%0.9%1.3%
Long Island1.1%1.0%1.1%
Mid-Hudson1.8%1.6%1.4%
Mohawk Valley0.3%0.3%0.3%
New York City1.2%1.2%1.1%
North Country0.5%0.3%0.7%
Southern Tier1.6%1.4%0.9%
Western New York1.4%1.4%1.6%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx1.60%1.20%1.5%
Brooklyn1.40%1.50%1.5%
Manhattan0.70%0.70%0.6%
Queens1.20%1.30%0.9%
Staten Island1.40%1.40%1.4%

Of the 484,281 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,41618
Allegany2055
Broome2,89652
Cattaraugus4034
Cayuga2895
Chautauqua7967
Chemung1,24445
Chenango3139
Clinton1975
Columbia6476
Cortland4067
Delaware1590
Dutchess5,32810
Erie12,45158
Essex1922
Franklin770
Fulton3591
Genesee3710
Greene4727
Hamilton160
Herkimer3702
Jefferson1882
Lewis561
Livingston2390
Madison5332
Monroe6,70736
Montgomery2540
Nassau48,596102
Niagara1,95812
NYC254,352612
Oneida2,5937
Onondaga5,01134
Ontario57617
Orange13,16930
Orleans3622
Oswego5842
Otsego3640
Putnam1,7365
Rensselaer1,0276
Rockland17,17146
Saratoga1,2075
Schenectady1,4987
Schoharie1000
Schuyler882
Seneca1271
St. Lawrence3583
Steuben85710
Suffolk48,02988
Sullivan1,6751
Tioga43511
Tompkins5406
Ulster2,4119
Warren4381
Washington3260
Wayne3792
Westchester39,47678
Wyoming1663
Yates884

Saturday, there were seven deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,644. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Chemung1
Erie1
Manhattan2
Queens1
Westchester1

