Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
As New York continues to show progress combatting COVID-19 with low hospitalizations and a low rate of positive cases, we remain alarmed by spikes in much of the country and the risk of a lack of compliance at home as the state pursues a phased, data-driven reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers’ vigilance, courage and adoption of basic behaviors—mask wearing, hand washing and social distancing—has driven our ability to control the virus, and we have to continue on that path to success. I urge everyone to stay New York Tough and New York Smart.”
Saturday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 743 (-22)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 65 (-6)
- Hospital Counties – 31
- Number ICU – 172 (-7)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 100 (+2)
- Total Discharges 72,064 – (+94)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 25,035
Of the 69,817 tests conducted in New York State Friday, 754, or 1.08 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.8%
|1.1%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|0.6%
|0.9%
|Finger Lakes
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Long Island
|0.9%
|0.9%
|1.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.1%
|0.8%
|0.9%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.0%
|1.8%
|1.4%
|New York City
|1.2%
|1.0%
|1.3%
|North Country
|0.6%
|0.3%
|0.4%
|Southern Tier
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Western New York
|1.0%
|1.2%
|1.3%
The Governor also confirmed 754 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 406,305 confirmed cases reported in New York State. Of the 406,305 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,315
|5
|Allegany
|71
|0
|Broome
|877
|7
|Cattaraugus
|145
|0
|Cayuga
|129
|0
|Chautauqua
|194
|2
|Chemung
|153
|2
|Chenango
|182
|1
|Clinton
|111
|0
|Columbia
|491
|1
|Cortland
|68
|1
|Delaware
|93
|1
|Dutchess
|4,373
|10
|Erie
|8,016
|34
|Essex
|51
|0
|Franklin
|40
|1
|Fulton
|266
|0
|Genesee
|256
|2
|Greene
|271
|0
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|204
|0
|Jefferson
|104
|1
|Lewis
|32
|0
|Livingston
|157
|2
|Madison
|382
|3
|Monroe
|4,383
|30
|Montgomery
|143
|2
|Nassau
|42,594
|39
|Niagara
|1,375
|4
|NYC
|221,121
|387
|Oneida
|1,937
|28
|Onondaga
|3,262
|22
|Ontario
|324
|5
|Orange
|10,921
|13
|Orleans
|288
|0
|Oswego
|229
|2
|Otsego
|94
|0
|Putnam
|1,390
|4
|Rensselaer
|650
|7
|Rockland
|13,784
|9
|Saratoga
|635
|5
|Schenectady
|910
|8
|Schoharie
|62
|0
|Schuyler
|16
|1
|Seneca
|78
|1
|St. Lawrence
|242
|4
|Steuben
|280
|1
|Suffolk
|42,440
|58
|Sullivan
|1473
|4
|Tioga
|169
|1
|Tompkins
|199
|1
|Ulster
|1,900
|2
|Warren
|286
|0
|Washington
|250
|0
|Wayne
|225
|2
|Westchester
|35,503
|40
|Wyoming
|104
|1
|Yates
|51
|0
Friday, there were reportedly 11 deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,035. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|1
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Rensselaer
|1
|Westchester
|1
|Non-NYS
|1
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
- Albany County coronavirus update
- Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS
- White House portraits of Clinton, Bush moved
- CDC projects more than 157k deaths by August 8
- Subaru, Lexus rank high in brand loyalty