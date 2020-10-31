Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

Health
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“As with everything, context is key: Cases are surging around the country and around the globe. In a sea of division and a sea of COVID chaos, our ship of state is sailing well,” Governor Cuomo said. “The world, however, is in trouble. So New Yorkers should be very proud of where we are, but we also need to stay vigilant — wear a mask, wash your hands, socially distance, and stay New York Tough.”

The Governor said that the positive testing rate in all focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 3.01% , and outside the focus zone areas is 1.30%. Within the focus areas, 15,493 test results were reported Friday, yielding 467 positives. In the remainder of the state, not counting these focus areas, 121,469 test results were reported, yielding 1,582 positives. Full results for tests reported yesterday, the day prior, the current 7-day rolling average, and last two weeks is below:

FOCUS ZONE10/4- 10/10 % Positive10/11- 10/17 % Positive10/18- 10/25 % PositiveCurrent 7-day rolling averageDay Prior (10/29) % PositiveYesterday (10/30) % Positive
Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive5.86%5.29%4.44%3.87%3.62%5.24%
Brooklyn yellow-zone focus area % positive1.36%1.93%2.38%2.59%2.62%2.38%
Queens Kew Garden Hills/Forest Hills yellow-zone focus area % positive2.27%2.03%2.40%2.74%2.52%2.28%
Queens Far Rockaway yellow-zone focus area % positive2.71%2.70%2.00%1.93%1.67%1.72%
Rockland red-zone focus area % positive9.77%4.54%3.65%3.56%3.33%6.44%
Orange orange-zone focus area % positive12.41%4.62%2.64%1.87%2.08%2.95%
Broome yellow-zone focus area % positive3.63%4.05%6.39%6.49%3.61%3.53%
Steuben yellow-zone focus area % positive7.82%7.52%4.42%4.53%2.14%3.77%
Chemung orange-zone focus area % positive6.49%7.12%8.36%6.63%2.06%5.35%
All focus area statewide % positive3.18%3.00%3.27%3.18%2.75%3.01%
Statewide % positive with all focus areas included1.18%1.16%1.31%1.52%1.53%1.49%
Statewide % positive without all focus areas included1.01%1.06%1.06%1.30%1.38%1.30%

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,121 (+36)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 147
  • Hospital Counties – 47
  • Number ICU – 248 (+5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 122 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 79,717 (+96)
  • Deaths – 8
  • Total Deaths – 25,807

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.3%1.1%0.9%
Central New York0.9%2.4%1.9%
Finger Lakes1.6%2.4%1.9%
Long Island1.5%1.3%1.3%
Mid-Hudson1.9%2.0%2.2%
Mohawk Valley0.7%0.5%1.2%
New York City1.5%1.6%1.3%
North Country0.7%1.2%1.5%
Southern Tier1.1%0.7%1.0%
Western New York2.5%2.3%2.5%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx2.1%1.6%1.6%
Brooklyn1.7%1.5%1.4%
Manhattan0.7%1.2%0.8%
Queens1.7%1.7%1.5%
Staten Island2.4%2.9%2.1%

Of the 507,480 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,72419
Allegany3415
Broome3,71048
Cattaraugus5369
Cayuga4389
Chautauqua99418
Chemung1,82629
Chenango4196
Clinton2638
Columbia7285
Cortland58417
Delaware1876
Dutchess5,54722
Erie13,413151
Essex2034
Franklin864
Fulton3650
Genesee4071
Greene5155
Hamilton180
Herkimer3962
Jefferson2206
Lewis1467
Livingston3325
Madison5847
Monroe7,596103
Montgomery2731
Nassau50,153146
Niagara2,12416
NYC263,209699
Oneida2,83147
Onondaga5,69693
Ontario7014
Orange13,83087
Orleans4130
Oswego6445
Otsego4155
Putnam1,84512
Rensselaer1,1165
Rockland18,17767
Saratoga1,40522
Schenectady1,6009
Schoharie1141
Schuyler1478
Seneca1480
St. Lawrence4156
Steuben1,05817
Suffolk49,39696
Sullivan1,81414
Tioga68917
Tompkins65011
Ulster2,5479
Warren4676
Washington3477
Wayne55020
Westchester40,797116
Wyoming1993
Yates1324

Friday, 8 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,807. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Broome1
Columbia1
Erie1
Kings1
Richmond1
Tioga1

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report