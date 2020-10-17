Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

Health
Posted: / Updated:

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks during a ceremony in New York on Jan. 24, 2019. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

NEW YORK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced that movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen at 25% capacity under state guidance starting October 23. No more than 50 people are allowed in front of each screen in each movie theater at once.

Theaters can reportedly only open outside of New York City in counties that have COVID-19 positivity rates of less than 2% on a 14-day average and do not have any cluster zones. Theaters will be subject to rigorous state guidance and enforcement.

The governor also announced that 159,972 test results were reported to New York State Friday—a new record high.

“We hit 160,000 tests in one day, which is a record number and the highest we’ve ever done. When you’re doing that level of tests you get down to the block level. And then, when you start to see a cluster, you oversample in that cluster, so you get even more data,” Governor Cuomo said. “Beginning October 23, movie theaters outside of New York City will be allowed to reopen at 25 percent capacity with up to 50 people maximum per screen. This is outside of New York City in areas that have infection rates below 2 percent on a 14-day average and have no cluster zones.”


Theaters cannot reopen in the following counties:

  • Allegany
  • Broome
  • Cattaraugus
  • Chautauqua
  • Chemung
  • Cortland
  • Greene
  • Orange
  • Rockland
  • Schuyler
  • Steuben
  • Tioga

State guidance on the reopening of theaters includes the following conditions:

  • Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking.
  • Assigned seating will be required in all theaters.
  • Social distancing between parties will be required at all times.
  • Additional staffing will be required to control occupancy, traffic and seating to ensure compliance.
  • Enhanced air filtration, ventilation and purification standards must be met by theaters.

In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Friday is 4.34% – down from 4.84 the day before.

Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 4,305 test results were reported Friday, yielding 187 positives or a 4.34 percent positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 155,667 test results were reported, yielding 1,597 positives or a 1.02% positivity rate. The state’s overall positivity rate is 1.11% with focus areas included. The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8% of the state population yet had 10.5% of all positive test results reported to the state Friday, and 11.6% of all positive case results reported to the state this current week.

FOCUS ZONE9/27-10/3 % Positive10/4- 10/10 % PositiveWeek to Date (10/11 – 10/16) % PositiveDay Prior (10/15) % PositiveYesterday (10/16) % Positive
Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive6.69%5.86%5.36%5.47%4.92%
Queens % red-zone focus area % positive2.97%3.36%2.47%2.03%2.39%
Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive12.29%9.77%5.08%11.26%5.05%
Orange red-zone focus area % positive24.64%12.41%5.99%3.10%6.47%
All red-zone focus area % positive6.91%6.13%4.69%4.84%4.34%
Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included1.25%1.18%1.17%1.25%1.11%
Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included1.02%1.01%1.07%1.14%1.02%
 9/27-10/3 % Positive10/4- 10/10 % PositiveWeek to Date (10/11 – 10/16) % PositiveDay Prior (10/15) % PositiveYesterday (10/16) % Positive
Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas21.80%17.60%11.60%11.70%10.50%

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 929 (+11)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 139
  • Hospital Counties – 41
  • Number ICU – 195 (-5)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 103 (+6)
  • Total Discharges – 78,235 (+118)
  • Deaths – 9
  • Total Deaths – 25,637

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.8%0.7%0.6%
Central New York1.0%1.2%0.7%
Finger Lakes1.3%1.5%0.9%
Long Island1.1%1.1%1.0%
Mid-Hudson1.6%1.8%1.6%
Mohawk Valley0.5%0.3%0.3%
New York City1.0%1.2%1.2%
North Country0.5%0.5%0.3%
Southern Tier1.1%1.6%1.4%
Western New York1.6%1.4%1.4%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx1.10%1.60%1.20%
Brooklyn1.20%1.40%1.50%
Manhattan0.60%0.70%0.70%
Queens1.00%1.20%1.30%
Staten Island1.40%1.40%1.40%

Of the 482,891 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,39815
Allegany20012
Broome2,84460
Cattaraugus3996
Cayuga2849
Chautauqua78918
Chemung1,19943
Chenango30410
Clinton1922
Columbia6416
Cortland39912
Delaware1592
Dutchess5,31813
Erie12,39369
Essex1906
Franklin772
Fulton3581
Genesee3710
Greene4651
Hamilton160
Herkimer3681
Jefferson1860
Lewis550
Livingston2395
Madison5313
Monroe6,67143
Montgomery2542
Nassau48,494117
Niagara1,9468
NYC253,740806
Oneida2,58612
Onondaga4,97731
Ontario55910
Orange13,13941
Orleans3601
Oswego5823
Otsego3642
Putnam1,73115
Rensselaer1,0211
Rockland17,12562
Saratoga1,20212
Schenectady1,4916
Schoharie1000
Schuyler861
Seneca1261
St. Lawrence3552
Steuben84730
Suffolk47,941126
Sullivan1,6746
Tioga42411
Tompkins53411
Ulster2,4027
Warren4370
Washington3261
Wayne3774
Westchester39,398110
Wyoming1633
Yates843

Friday, there were nine deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,637. One person who passed away in New York State Friday was reportedly not a New Yorker. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Cattaraugus1
Kings1
Ontario1
Orange1
Queens1
Suffolk1
Westchester1

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
41
Days
16
Hours
30
Minutes
06
Seconds

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report