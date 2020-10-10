Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 08: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrives for a news conference on September 08, 2020 in New York City. Cuomo, though easing restrictions on casinos and malls throughout the state, has declined to do so for indoor dining in restaurants in New York City despite pressure from business owners, citing struggles by the city to enforce the state’s previous orders. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor also detailed testing results from areas where the state is seeing upticks in cases over the past weeks.

In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Friday is 4.95%. These “Red Zone” focus areas are reportedly home to 2.8% of the state’s population, yet have had 18% of all positive cases reported this week to New York State.

“Our numbers remain good news, even as clusters appear in certain areas of the state. Our testing system is so advanced that we were able to track clusters to 2.8 percent of the state’s population and attack the virus within that population,” Governor Cuomo said. “It’s going to take the work of all of us now to make sure we don’t go backwards on our hard-fought progress. We must all continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant, and above all, stay New York Tough.”

Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 3,901 test results were reported Friday, yielding 193 positives or a 4.95% positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 130,678 tests results were reported, yielding 1,254 positives or 0.96% positivity rate.

The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8% of the state population yet had 13.3% of all positive test results reported to the state Friday, and 17.9% of all positive case results reported to the state this week. The positivity rate for test results this past week in the “Red Zone” areas has been 6.17%, down slightly from the prior week as shown in the charts below.

FOCUS ZONE % Of Test Results That Were Positive During Week Of9/27-10/3 % Of Test Results That Were Positive During Current Week10/4- 10/9 % Of Test Results That Were Positive Yesterday 10/9 All red-zone focus area % positive 6.91% 6.17% 4.95% Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive 6.69% 5.71% 6.03% Queens % red-zone focus area % positive 2.97% 3.24% 3.15% Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive 12.29% 10.06% 4.55% Orange red-zone focus area % positive 24.64% 16.38% 3.29% Week of9/27-10/3 Current week10/4- 10/9 Yesterday10/9 Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas 21.8% 17.9% 13.3% Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included 1.25% 1.22% 1.07% Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included 1.02% 1.04% 0.96%

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 826 (+47)

Patients Newly Admitted – 142

Hospital Counties – 39

Number ICU – 179 (+11)

Number ICU with Intubation – 81 (+3)

Total Discharges – 77,514 (+82)

Deaths – 8

Total Deaths – 25,569

Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.7% 0.4% Central New York 1.0% 0.9% 0.9% Finger Lakes 1.3% 0.8% 0.7% Long Island 1.0% 1.0% 1.1% Mid-Hudson 2.2% 2.1% 1.5% Mohawk Valley 0.5% 0.5% 0.7% New York City 1.2% 1.2% 1.1% North Country 0.7% 0.3% 0.2% Southern Tier 1.3% 1.0% 1.1% Western New York 1.4% 1.3% 1.4%

Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 0.9% 1.0% 1.0% Brooklyn 1.7% 1.9% 1.4% Manhattan 0.7% 0.5% 0.6% Queens 1.3% 1.1% 1.2% Staten Island 1.4% 1.2% 1.4%

Of the 473,143 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,280 12 Allegany 144 3 Broome 2,400 86 Cattaraugus 355 12 Cayuga 241 1 Chautauqua 682 14 Chemung 929 41 Chenango 271 3 Clinton 178 0 Columbia 617 2 Cortland 293 16 Delaware 146 2 Dutchess 5,245 12 Erie 12,055 57 Essex 178 1 Franklin 71 0 Fulton 352 0 Genesee 358 0 Greene 379 2 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 358 3 Jefferson 181 1 Lewis 55 1 Livingston 219 0 Madison 509 0 Monroe 6,387 38 Montgomery 245 1 Nassau 47,841 105 Niagara 1,882 10 NYC 249,895 575 Oneida 2,529 17 Onondaga 4,747 54 Ontario 512 1 Orange 12,798 50 Orleans 344 1 Oswego 547 5 Otsego 359 2 Putnam 1,675 2 Rensselaer 970 6 Rockland 16,690 91 Saratoga 1,141 2 Schenectady 1,451 6 Schoharie 93 3 Schuyler 66 0 Seneca 115 1 St. Lawrence 344 2 Steuben 660 28 Suffolk 47,357 72 Sullivan 1,645 2 Tioga 333 14 Tompkins 476 3 Ulster 2,355 6 Warren 429 0 Washington 317 0 Wayne 361 4 Westchester 38,847 76 Wyoming 150 0 Yates 71 1

Friday, there were eight deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,569. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 2 Erie 1 Kings 1 Steuben 2 Westchester 1

