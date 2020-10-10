Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Governor also detailed testing results from areas where the state is seeing upticks in cases over the past weeks.
In “Red Zone” focus areas included as part of the Governor’s Cluster Action Initiative, the positivity rate for test results reported Friday is 4.95%. These “Red Zone” focus areas are reportedly home to 2.8% of the state’s population, yet have had 18% of all positive cases reported this week to New York State.
“Our numbers remain good news, even as clusters appear in certain areas of the state. Our testing system is so advanced that we were able to track clusters to 2.8 percent of the state’s population and attack the virus within that population,” Governor Cuomo said. “It’s going to take the work of all of us now to make sure we don’t go backwards on our hard-fought progress. We must all continue to wear our masks, wash our hands, remain socially distant, and above all, stay New York Tough.”
Within the “Red Zone” focus areas, 3,901 test results were reported Friday, yielding 193 positives or a 4.95% positivity rate. In the remainder of the state, not counting these “Red Zone” focus areas, 130,678 tests results were reported, yielding 1,254 positives or 0.96% positivity rate.
The “Red Zone” focus areas are home to 2.8% of the state population yet had 13.3% of all positive test results reported to the state Friday, and 17.9% of all positive case results reported to the state this week. The positivity rate for test results this past week in the “Red Zone” areas has been 6.17%, down slightly from the prior week as shown in the charts below.
|FOCUS ZONE
|% Of Test Results That Were Positive During Week Of9/27-10/3
|% Of Test Results That Were Positive During Current Week10/4- 10/9
|% Of Test Results That Were Positive Yesterday 10/9
|All red-zone focus area % positive
|6.91%
|6.17%
|4.95%
|Brooklyn red-zone focus area % positive
|6.69%
|5.71%
|6.03%
|Queens % red-zone focus area % positive
|2.97%
|3.24%
|3.15%
|Rockland % red-zone focus area % positive
|12.29%
|10.06%
|4.55%
|Orange red-zone focus area % positive
|24.64%
|16.38%
|3.29%
|Week of9/27-10/3
|Current week10/4- 10/9
|Yesterday10/9
|Percentage of state’s positive cases coming from red-zone focus areas
|21.8%
|17.9%
|13.3%
|Statewide % positive with red-zone focus areas included
|1.25%
|1.22%
|1.07%
|Statewide % positive without red-zone focus areas included
|1.02%
|1.04%
|0.96%
Saturday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 826 (+47)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 142
- Hospital Counties – 39
- Number ICU – 179 (+11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 81 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 77,514 (+82)
- Deaths – 8
- Total Deaths – 25,569
Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.4%
|Central New York
|1.0%
|0.9%
|0.9%
|Finger Lakes
|1.3%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|Long Island
|1.0%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.2%
|2.1%
|1.5%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.5%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|New York City
|1.2%
|1.2%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.7%
|0.3%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|1.3%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|Western New York
|1.4%
|1.3%
|1.4%
Each New York City borough’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|0.9%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|Brooklyn
|1.7%
|1.9%
|1.4%
|Manhattan
|0.7%
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Queens
|1.3%
|1.1%
|1.2%
|Staten Island
|1.4%
|1.2%
|1.4%
Of the 473,143 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,280
|12
|Allegany
|144
|3
|Broome
|2,400
|86
|Cattaraugus
|355
|12
|Cayuga
|241
|1
|Chautauqua
|682
|14
|Chemung
|929
|41
|Chenango
|271
|3
|Clinton
|178
|0
|Columbia
|617
|2
|Cortland
|293
|16
|Delaware
|146
|2
|Dutchess
|5,245
|12
|Erie
|12,055
|57
|Essex
|178
|1
|Franklin
|71
|0
|Fulton
|352
|0
|Genesee
|358
|0
|Greene
|379
|2
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|358
|3
|Jefferson
|181
|1
|Lewis
|55
|1
|Livingston
|219
|0
|Madison
|509
|0
|Monroe
|6,387
|38
|Montgomery
|245
|1
|Nassau
|47,841
|105
|Niagara
|1,882
|10
|NYC
|249,895
|575
|Oneida
|2,529
|17
|Onondaga
|4,747
|54
|Ontario
|512
|1
|Orange
|12,798
|50
|Orleans
|344
|1
|Oswego
|547
|5
|Otsego
|359
|2
|Putnam
|1,675
|2
|Rensselaer
|970
|6
|Rockland
|16,690
|91
|Saratoga
|1,141
|2
|Schenectady
|1,451
|6
|Schoharie
|93
|3
|Schuyler
|66
|0
|Seneca
|115
|1
|St. Lawrence
|344
|2
|Steuben
|660
|28
|Suffolk
|47,357
|72
|Sullivan
|1,645
|2
|Tioga
|333
|14
|Tompkins
|476
|3
|Ulster
|2,355
|6
|Warren
|429
|0
|Washington
|317
|0
|Wayne
|361
|4
|Westchester
|38,847
|76
|Wyoming
|150
|0
|Yates
|71
|1
Friday, there were eight deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,569. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|1
|Steuben
|2
|Westchester
|1
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Trump lays out campaign return, Biden holds event in Pennsylvania
- Water main break in Rotterdam
- DePaula Chevrolet temporarily closes facility due to reported uptick in Albany County coronavirus cases
- Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS
- National Grid restores power to 95% of Eastern NY customers