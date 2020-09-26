Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks during a 2019 ceremony in New York

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo talks during a ceremony in New York on Jan. 24, 2019. (AP / Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s vital that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that drive our ability to fight COVID-19 as we move into the fall and flu season. Wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands make a critical difference, as does the deliberate enforcement of state guidance by local governments,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ll continue to closely monitor the data and keep New Yorkers updated so they can make educated decisions for themselves and their families. We can move through COVID-19 if we stay New York Tough and if we do so together.”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 527 (+16)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 95
  • Hospital Counties – 34
  • Number ICU – 164 (+10)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 75 (-1)
  • Total Discharges – 76,528 (+72)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 25,450

Of the 99,953 test results reported to New York State Friday, 1,005, or 1.00%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.5%0.7%0.7%
Central New York1.3%0.9%0.6%
Finger Lakes0.7%0.4%0.4%
Long Island0.7%1.0%0.9%
Mid-Hudson1.5%1.7%1.6%
Mohawk Valley0.3%0.6%0.5%
New York City1.1%1.0%1.1%
North Country0.5%0.1%0.2%
Southern Tier0.7%0.7%1.2%
Western New York1.9%1.1%1.3%

The Governor also confirmed 1,005 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 454,760 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 454,760 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany3,08219
Allegany1063
Broome1,55037
Cattaraugus2591
Cayuga2113
Chautauqua5687
Chemung44025
Chenango2491
Clinton1591
Columbia5913
Cortland1712
Delaware1330
Dutchess5,1157
Erie11,30857
Essex1673
Franklin660
Fulton3341
Genesee3192
Greene3230
Hamilton150
Herkimer3343
Jefferson1670
Lewis500
Livingston2071
Madison4931
Monroe6,00217
Montgomery2320
Nassau46,57671
Niagara1,7737
NYC242,311429
Oneida2,4077
Onondaga4,34221
Ontario4712
Orange12,01459
Orleans3322
Oswego4834
Otsego3383
Putnam1,5973
Rensselaer9083
Rockland15,10055
Saratoga1,0365
Schenectady1,3991
Schoharie841
Schuyler410
Seneca1060
St. Lawrence3220
Steuben40417
Suffolk46,34552
Sullivan1,5832
Tioga2345
Tompkins4091
Ulster2,2561
Warren3776
Washington2962
Wayne3161
Westchester38,05150
Wyoming1361
Yates620

Friday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,450. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Erie1
Kings2
Oneida1

