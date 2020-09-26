Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s vital that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that drive our ability to fight COVID-19 as we move into the fall and flu season. Wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands make a critical difference, as does the deliberate enforcement of state guidance by local governments,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ll continue to closely monitor the data and keep New Yorkers updated so they can make educated decisions for themselves and their families. We can move through COVID-19 if we stay New York Tough and if we do so together.”
Saturday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 527 (+16)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 95
- Hospital Counties – 34
- Number ICU – 164 (+10)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 75 (-1)
- Total Discharges – 76,528 (+72)
- Deaths – 4
- Total Deaths – 25,450
Of the 99,953 test results reported to New York State Friday, 1,005, or 1.00%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|0.5%
|0.7%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|1.3%
|0.9%
|0.6%
|Finger Lakes
|0.7%
|0.4%
|0.4%
|Long Island
|0.7%
|1.0%
|0.9%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.5%
|1.7%
|1.6%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.3%
|0.6%
|0.5%
|New York City
|1.1%
|1.0%
|1.1%
|North Country
|0.5%
|0.1%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.7%
|0.7%
|1.2%
|Western New York
|1.9%
|1.1%
|1.3%
The Governor also confirmed 1,005 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 454,760 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 454,760 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|3,082
|19
|Allegany
|106
|3
|Broome
|1,550
|37
|Cattaraugus
|259
|1
|Cayuga
|211
|3
|Chautauqua
|568
|7
|Chemung
|440
|25
|Chenango
|249
|1
|Clinton
|159
|1
|Columbia
|591
|3
|Cortland
|171
|2
|Delaware
|133
|0
|Dutchess
|5,115
|7
|Erie
|11,308
|57
|Essex
|167
|3
|Franklin
|66
|0
|Fulton
|334
|1
|Genesee
|319
|2
|Greene
|323
|0
|Hamilton
|15
|0
|Herkimer
|334
|3
|Jefferson
|167
|0
|Lewis
|50
|0
|Livingston
|207
|1
|Madison
|493
|1
|Monroe
|6,002
|17
|Montgomery
|232
|0
|Nassau
|46,576
|71
|Niagara
|1,773
|7
|NYC
|242,311
|429
|Oneida
|2,407
|7
|Onondaga
|4,342
|21
|Ontario
|471
|2
|Orange
|12,014
|59
|Orleans
|332
|2
|Oswego
|483
|4
|Otsego
|338
|3
|Putnam
|1,597
|3
|Rensselaer
|908
|3
|Rockland
|15,100
|55
|Saratoga
|1,036
|5
|Schenectady
|1,399
|1
|Schoharie
|84
|1
|Schuyler
|41
|0
|Seneca
|106
|0
|St. Lawrence
|322
|0
|Steuben
|404
|17
|Suffolk
|46,345
|52
|Sullivan
|1,583
|2
|Tioga
|234
|5
|Tompkins
|409
|1
|Ulster
|2,256
|1
|Warren
|377
|6
|Washington
|296
|2
|Wayne
|316
|1
|Westchester
|38,051
|50
|Wyoming
|136
|1
|Yates
|62
|0
Friday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,450. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|2
|Oneida
|1
