Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s vital that New Yorkers continue to practice the basic behaviors that drive our ability to fight COVID-19 as we move into the fall and flu season. Wearing masks, socially distancing and washing hands make a critical difference, as does the deliberate enforcement of state guidance by local governments,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’ll continue to closely monitor the data and keep New Yorkers updated so they can make educated decisions for themselves and their families. We can move through COVID-19 if we stay New York Tough and if we do so together.”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 527 (+16)

Patients Newly Admitted – 95

Hospital Counties – 34

Number ICU – 164 (+10)

Number ICU with Intubation – 75 (-1)

Total Discharges – 76,528 (+72)

Deaths – 4

Total Deaths – 25,450

Of the 99,953 test results reported to New York State Friday, 1,005, or 1.00%, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 0.5% 0.7% 0.7% Central New York 1.3% 0.9% 0.6% Finger Lakes 0.7% 0.4% 0.4% Long Island 0.7% 1.0% 0.9% Mid-Hudson 1.5% 1.7% 1.6% Mohawk Valley 0.3% 0.6% 0.5% New York City 1.1% 1.0% 1.1% North Country 0.5% 0.1% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.7% 0.7% 1.2% Western New York 1.9% 1.1% 1.3%

The Governor also confirmed 1,005 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 454,760 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 454,760 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,082 19 Allegany 106 3 Broome 1,550 37 Cattaraugus 259 1 Cayuga 211 3 Chautauqua 568 7 Chemung 440 25 Chenango 249 1 Clinton 159 1 Columbia 591 3 Cortland 171 2 Delaware 133 0 Dutchess 5,115 7 Erie 11,308 57 Essex 167 3 Franklin 66 0 Fulton 334 1 Genesee 319 2 Greene 323 0 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 334 3 Jefferson 167 0 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 207 1 Madison 493 1 Monroe 6,002 17 Montgomery 232 0 Nassau 46,576 71 Niagara 1,773 7 NYC 242,311 429 Oneida 2,407 7 Onondaga 4,342 21 Ontario 471 2 Orange 12,014 59 Orleans 332 2 Oswego 483 4 Otsego 338 3 Putnam 1,597 3 Rensselaer 908 3 Rockland 15,100 55 Saratoga 1,036 5 Schenectady 1,399 1 Schoharie 84 1 Schuyler 41 0 Seneca 106 0 St. Lawrence 322 0 Steuben 404 17 Suffolk 46,345 52 Sullivan 1,583 2 Tioga 234 5 Tompkins 409 1 Ulster 2,256 1 Warren 377 6 Washington 296 2 Wayne 316 1 Westchester 38,051 50 Wyoming 136 1 Yates 62 0

Friday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,450. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Erie 1 Kings 2 Oneida 1

