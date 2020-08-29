Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Saturday announced that New York State’s COVID-19 hospitalizations and intubations have dropped to new lows. Hospitalizations dropped to 458, the lowest number since March 16, and intubations dropped to 48, the lowest number since mid-March. New York State’s infection rate has been less than 1% for 22 straight days.
“As the state’s COVID-19 numbers continue to decline, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant and continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing their hands so we can maintain that progress as we move into the fall,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our ability to keep this deadly virus in check will be determined by what each of us does each day and by the capacity of local governments to enforce state guidance. This pandemic is far from over, so as we head into this weekend please continue to be New York Smart and New York Tough. Together we can slow the spread and save lives.”
Gov. Cuomo also reminded residents of Western New York that rapid testing begins at eight sites there Saturday. Residents can call 833-NYSTRNG to make an appointment. On August 27, the governor deployed a testing SWAT team to Western New York to address the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in the region. He also announced the eight sites, which can be found here:
- Deleavan-Grider Community Center 877 E. Delavan Ave. Buffalo, NY 14215
- True Bethel Baptist Church 907 E. Ferry St. Buffalo, NY 14211
- Northwest Buffalo Community Center 155 Lawn Ave. Buffalo, NY 14207
- Dunkirk Fire Murphy Training Grounds 665 Brigham Road Dunkirk, NY 14048
- SUNY ECC North 6205 Main St. Williamsville, NY 14221
- Union Fire Company 1845 Union Road West Seneca, NY 14224
- John A. Duke Senior Center 1201 Hyde Park Blvd. Niagara Falls, NY 14301
- YWCA of the Niagara Frontier 32 Cottage St. Lockport, NY 14094
Saturday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,554 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 18 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Friday’s violations is below:
- Bronx – 2
- Manhattan – 2
- Queens – 6
- Suffolk – 8
Saturday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 458 (-20)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 73
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 116 (-6)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 48 (-3)
- Total Discharges – 74,990 (+67)
- Deaths – 7
- Total Deaths – 25,319
Of the 93,873 test results reported to New York State Friday, 635, or 0.67 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.1%
|0.5%
|0.7%
|Central New York
|1.4%
|0.8%
|0.4%
|Finger Lakes
|0.6%
|0.3%
|0.5%
|Long Island
|0.6%
|0.5%
|0.6%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.2%
|0.9%
|0.8%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.4%
|0.1%
|0.6%
|New York City
|0.9%
|0.6%
|0.7%
|North Country
|1.2%
|0.8%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.3%
|0.5%
|0.4%
|Western New York
|2.0%
|1.2%
|1.2%
The Governor also confirmed 635 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 433,402 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 433,402 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
Friday, there were seven deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,319. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Essex
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Suffolk
|1
