Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Saturday announced a new record-low COVID-19 test positivity rate of 0.69 percent and the lowest COVID-19 hospitalizations and ICU patients since the pandemic began. Friday, hospitalizations dropped to 483, a new low since March 16, and the number of patients in ICUs dropped to 116, a new low since March 15. Intubations reportedly matched a previous low of 56.

“In New York we didn’t just flatten the curve, we bent it—and the numbers continue to stay low, demonstrating our data-driven phased reopening continues to work,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday we had the lowest test positivity rate, lowest hospitalizations and lowest ICU patients since the middle of March. This shows that protecting public health and reopening our economy aren’t mutually exclusive if done the right way, and record-high testing doesn’t equal more positive tests. New Yorkers have driven this recovery and I urge everyone to stay New York Tough—wear masks, socially distance and stay disciplined. This thing isn’t over yet.”

Friday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 1,553 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found eight establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Friday’s violations is below:

  • Manhattan – 6
  • Queens – 1
  • Suffolk – 1

Friday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 483 (-7)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 75
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 116 (-3)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 74,553 (+68)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 25,282

Of the 94,849 test results reported to New York State Friday, 653, or 0.69 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region0.6%0.7%0.5%
Central New York0.3%0.8%0.5%
Finger Lakes0.4%0.3%0.6%
Long Island0.8%0.7%0.7%
Mid-Hudson0.8%0.9%0.7%
Mohawk Valley0.3%0.8%0.4%
New York City0.8%0.7%0.7%
North Country1.2%0.2%0.8%
Southern Tier0.6%0.5%0.5%
Western New York1.0%1.6%1.4%

The Governor also confirmed 653 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 429,165 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 429,165 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,6932
Allegany840
Broome1,22716
Cattaraugus1784
Cayuga1662
Chautauqua2879
Chemung1941
Chenango2231
Clinton1415
Columbia5610
Cortland980
Delaware1090
Dutchess4,75319
Erie9,41349
Essex9813
Franklin560
Fulton3082
Genesee2900
Greene3051
Hamilton120
Herkimer2890
Jefferson1440
Lewis470
Livingston1791
Madison4321
Monroe5,29724
Montgomery1930
Nassau44,20543
Niagara1,56610
NYC231,841267
Oneida2,2429
Onondaga3,75613
Ontario3785
Orange11,32812
Orleans3041
Oswego2812
Otsego1240
Putnam1,4733
Rensselaer8133
Rockland14,11812
Saratoga8135
Schenectady1,17213
Schoharie690
Schuyler240
Seneca950
St. Lawrence2650
Steuben3091
Suffolk44,45656
Sullivan1,4950
Tioga2041
Tompkins2440
Ulster2,12611
Warren3151
Washington2662
Wayne2753
Westchester36,65130
Wyoming1210
Yates590

Friday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,282. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Queens1
Suffolk1

