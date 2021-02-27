Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations reportedly dropped to 5,445, the lowest since December 12. The 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.18%, the lowest since November 26.
“New Yorkers have shown strength and resilience throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and we’re going to need more of it as we work to get everyone vaccinated across the state,” Governor Cuomo said. “The footrace between the positivity rate and the vaccination rate is progressing in our favor and we’ve been able to reopen different sectors of our economy, but we still need more vaccines to propel us over the finish line. We have continuously opened more vaccination sites as our supply allows, and we’re ready to get shots in arms as quickly and fairly as possible as our allocations increase. We can get to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re going to need to stay safe and vigilant and care for our fellow New Yorkers.”
Saturday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 285,307
- Total Positive – 8,141
- Percent Positive – 2.85%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.18%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,445 (-181)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -532
- Patients Newly Admitted – 615
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 1,121 (-11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 753 (-18)
- Total Discharges – 145,672 (+681)
- Deaths – 85
- Total Deaths – 38,407
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|139
|0.01%
|34%
|Central New York
|64
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|210
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|935
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|560
|0.02%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|87
|0.02%
|37%
|New York City
|3,080
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|66
|0.02%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|110
|0.02%
|47%
|Western New York
|194
|0.01%
|38%
|Statewide
|5,445
|0.03%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|243
|198
|21%
|Central New York
|262
|175
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|268
|36%
|Long Island
|861
|676
|22%
|Mid-Hudson
|683
|419
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|75
|32%
|New York City
|2,631
|2,038
|23%
|North Country
|53
|30
|44%
|Southern Tier
|126
|63
|45%
|Western New York
|545
|326
|39%
|Statewide
|5,928
|4,268
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.95%
|1.86%
|1.91%
|Central New York
|1.05%
|1.03%
|1.00%
|Finger Lakes
|2.11%
|2.00%
|1.92%
|Long Island
|4.17%
|4.08%
|4.06%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.21%
|4.10%
|4.25%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.95%
|1.82%
|1.77%
|New York City
|4.37%
|4.20%
|4.08%
|North Country
|3.18%
|2.81%
|2.75%
|Southern Tier
|0.74%
|0.74%
|0.75%
|Western New York
|2.03%
|1.93%
|1.90%
|Statewide
|3.34%
|3.22%
|3.18%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|5.96%
|5.78%
|5.56%
|Brooklyn
|4.77%
|4.72%
|4.55%
|Manhattan
|2.92%
|2.88%
|2.72%
|Queens
|4.99%
|4.80%
|4.80%
|Staten Island
|4.74%
|4.62%
|4.42%
Of the 1,622,865 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|20,758
|75
|Allegany
|2,892
|14
|Broome
|14,735
|98
|Cattaraugus
|4,387
|24
|Cayuga
|5,353
|8
|Chautauqua
|7,288
|20
|Chemung
|6,428
|8
|Chenango
|2,427
|17
|Clinton
|3,558
|28
|Columbia
|3,375
|7
|Cortland
|3,148
|8
|Delaware
|1,498
|12
|Dutchess
|22,190
|102
|Erie
|64,963
|274
|Essex
|1,336
|4
|Franklin
|2,056
|29
|Fulton
|3,307
|18
|Genesee
|4,395
|17
|Greene
|2,631
|9
|Hamilton
|282
|1
|Herkimer
|4,545
|6
|Jefferson
|4,764
|21
|Lewis
|2,060
|10
|Livingston
|3,531
|16
|Madison
|3,833
|16
|Monroe
|52,371
|126
|Montgomery
|3,168
|19
|Nassau
|147,472
|745
|Niagara
|15,240
|46
|NYC
|707,542
|4,372
|Oneida
|19,672
|43
|Onondaga
|32,312
|88
|Ontario
|5,764
|14
|Orange
|36,747
|191
|Orleans
|2,444
|5
|Oswego
|5,983
|14
|Otsego
|2,331
|20
|Putnam
|8,307
|36
|Rensselaer
|8,965
|30
|Rockland
|38,416
|151
|Saratoga
|11,889
|45
|Schenectady
|10,790
|25
|Schoharie
|1,190
|3
|Schuyler
|862
|3
|Seneca
|1,601
|12
|St. Lawrence
|5,481
|42
|Steuben
|5,496
|18
|Suffolk
|161,632
|665
|Sullivan
|4,730
|15
|Tioga
|2,799
|11
|Tompkins
|3,441
|6
|Ulster
|9,981
|41
|Warren
|2,829
|10
|Washington
|2,326
|6
|Wayne
|4,451
|18
|Westchester
|107,075
|464
|Wyoming
|2,804
|12
|Yates
|1,014
|3
Saturday, 85 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,407. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|10
|Columbia
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Fulton
|1
|Greene
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|15
|Manhattan
|8
|Monroe
|4
|Nassau
|4
|Onondaga
|2
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|18
|Richmond
|3
|Rockland
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|6
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|4