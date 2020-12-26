Governor Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

Health
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo today updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will ultimately be victorious in the battle with COVID-19, but New Yorkers have a long journey ahead. The holiday season is a time to celebrate and reflect, but it brings the potential for increased spread if we let our guard down. It’s vital that New Yorkers celebrate smart, wash their hands, wear masks and socially distance this holiday season,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York State is testing more people and making sure hospitals have enough capacity. We’re vaccinating New Yorkers as fast as possible, but getting to the levels of immunity we need is a long-term effort. New Yorkers brought the state’s infection rate from the nation’s highest to one of the lowest, and they should be commended for that. Now we need to keep up the good work.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 201,442
  • Tested Positive – 10,806
  • Percent Positive – 5.36%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 6,884 (-66)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 855
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,129 (-19)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 638 (+17)
  • Total Discharges – 99,156 (+806)
  • Deaths – 122
  • Total Deaths – 29,396

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
Capital Region3610.03%25%
Central New York4040.05%25%
Finger Lakes8480.07%34%
Long Island11890.04%26%
Mid-Hudson7920.03%35%
Mohawk Valley2230.05%29%
New York City23840.03%29%
North Country630.02%46%
Southern Tier1530.02%45%
Western New York4670.03%34%
Statewide68840.04%31%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
Capital Region20916319%
Central New York26719225%
Finger Lakes39727531%
Long Island81459723%
Mid-Hudson68137941%
Mohawk Valley1308828%
New York City2448171127%
North Country512253%
Southern Tier1257538%
Western New York54530941%
NYS TOTAL5667381130%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region7.48%7.63%7.76%
Central New York6.38%6.26%6.11%
Finger Lakes8.35%8.22%8.12%
Long Island6.41%6.45%6.54%
Mid-Hudson6.22%6.18%6.10%
Mohawk Valley8.71%8.74%8.69%
New York City4.34%4.46%4.48%
North Country5.86%6.14%6.34%
Southern Tier2.66%2.76%2.94%
Western New York6.33%6.01%6.16%
Statewide5.45%5.53%5.55%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx5.17%5.38%5.39%
Brooklyn4.52%4.64%4.66%
Manhattan2.64%2.66%2.64%
Queens5.05%5.25%5.37%
Staten Island5.58%5.77%5.67%

Of the 914,522 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany10,489215
Allegany1,71926
Broome7,61676
Cattaraugus2,27446
Cayuga2,43653
Chautauqua3,16262
Chemung4,28431
Chenango1,10228
Clinton92131
Columbia1,49424
Cortland1,92541
Delaware63613
Dutchess11,266146
Erie39,183331
Essex51517
Franklin69431
Fulton1,20227
Genesee2,43747
Greene1,13419
Hamilton981
Herkimer1,81046
Jefferson1,54828
Lewis79923
Livingston1,69141
Madison2,08324
Monroe31,077426
Montgomery1,19472
Nassau82,2331,134
Niagara7,719101
NYC404,4223,949
Oneida10,755155
Onondaga19,452297
Ontario2,89961
Orange22,213181
Orleans1,21939
Oswego3,09348
Otsego1,11623
Putnam4,47865
Rensselaer3,751106
Rockland26,433142
Saratoga4,868127
Schenectady5,248150
Schoharie49322
Schuyler49014
Seneca70124
St. Lawrence1,85136
Steuben3,13942
Suffolk89,2571,272
Sullivan2,91128
Tioga1,59621
Tompkins1,95332
Ulster5,32887
Warren1,04061
Washington74027
Wayne2,26243
Westchester66,405554
Wyoming1,22124
Yates44716

Friday, 122 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 29,396. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx5
Broome3
Cattaraugus1
Chemung1
Cortland2
Delaware1
Dutchess2
Erie9
Fulton1
Genesee1
Kings12
Madison2
Manhattan4
Monroe14
Montgomery4
Nassau3
Niagara2
Oneida4
Onondaga9
Ontario1
Orange3
Oswego1
Otsego1
Queens8
Rensselaer2
Richmond6
Rockland2
Saratoga2
Schenectady1
Suffolk7
Warren1
Wayne2
Westchester4

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
Updates from schools on COVID cases

LATEST STORIES

Follow NEWS10

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Click Below to set up your cable box

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report