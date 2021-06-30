Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“From the darkest days of the pandemic and to this day, New Yorkers showed this nation and the world that if we come together, follow the science and make the necessary sacrifices to protect one another, we can defeat COVID. We have made remarkable progress and we continue to be on a good trajectory – and we should all be proud of that,” Governor Cuomo said. “We still have one big job before us, and that is to continue making sure the vaccine is available to every New Yorker and getting more shots into people’s arms. If you still need to get vaccinated, I urge you to do so quickly.”

 
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

·         Test Results Reported – 80,310
·         Total Positive – 345
·         Percent Positive – 0.43%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.40%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 364 (+2)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 59
·         Patients in ICU – 91 (0)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 47 (+5)
·         Total Discharges – 184,837 (+54)
·         Deaths – 5
·         Total Deaths – 42,972
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 21,143,431
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 54,621
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 440,613
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.4%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.8%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 72.0%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.2%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.7%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.7%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.9%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 53.9%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSunday, June 27, 2021Monday, June 28, 2021Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Capital Region0.30%0.30%0.32%
Central New York0.51%0.45%0.45%
Finger Lakes0.45%0.43%0.43%
Long Island0.37%0.36%0.36%
Mid-Hudson0.34%0.32%0.33%
Mohawk Valley0.37%0.43%0.48%
New York City0.40%0.41%0.43%
North Country0.77%0.78%0.77%
Southern Tier0.42%0.42%0.39%
Western New York0.27%0.27%0.29%
Statewide0.39%0.39%0.40%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSunday, June 27, 2021Monday, June 28, 2021Tuesday, June 29, 2021
Bronx0.33%0.33%0.35%
Kings0.38%0.40%0.41%
New York0.32%0.32%0.35%
Queens0.41%0.42%0.43%
Richmond0.80%0.88%0.98%

Tuesday, 345 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,097,560. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7341
Allegany3,5620
Broome18,6553
Cattaraugus5,7241
Cayuga6,3503
Chautauqua8,9621
Chemung7,7831
Chenango3,5141
Clinton4,8471
Columbia4,0796
Cortland3,9340
Delaware2,3951
Dutchess29,5124
Erie89,6683
Essex1,5950
Franklin2,5640
Fulton4,4291
Genesee5,4410
Greene3,4060
Hamilton3160
Herkimer5,2061
Jefferson6,1743
Lewis2,8231
Livingston4,5352
Madison4,5700
Monroe69,16311
Montgomery4,2571
Nassau183,98017
Niagara20,0591
NYC940,085214
Oneida22,6643
Onondaga39,0355
Ontario7,4111
Orange48,4178
Orleans3,1230
Oswego7,6390
Otsego3,4681
Putnam10,6301
Rensselaer11,2492
Rockland47,0225
Saratoga15,4123
Schenectady13,2170
Schoharie1,7010
Schuyler1,0820
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6672
Steuben6,9691
Suffolk201,43113
Sullivan6,6921
Tioga3,8420
Tompkins4,3580
Ulster13,9270
Warren3,6741
Washington3,1671
Wayne5,7962
Westchester129,86617
Wyoming3,5880
Yates1,1800

Tuesday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,972. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Kings1
Manhattan1
Oneida1
Rensselaer1
Richmond1

Tuesday, 27,417 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 30,266 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region666,896851620,1571,515
Central New York528,694711493,8321,590
Finger Lakes677,099791637,1841,522
Long Island1,515,7733,6921,376,4244,205
Mid-Hudson1,224,2462,7141,107,2703,321
Mohawk Valley261,069425243,682609
New York City5,326,62713,0964,813,74314,823
North Country244,8763,808223,972454
Southern Tier346,383435323,224631
Western New York732,616894671,3671,596
Statewide11,524,27927,41710,510,85530,266

