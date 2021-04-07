Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus, vaccination updates for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The war against COVID is not yet won and I encourage all New Yorkers to continue practicing the guidelines we know stop COVID in its tracks: wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our vaccine rates are a testament to what can be accomplished when we work together toward a common goal. We must all fight against complacency and do our best to keep each other and ourselves safe. To be New York Tough means to be united and loving and in that same spirit, let’s protect our neighbors and communities by following the health guidance.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 221,674
- Total Positive – 7,213
- Percent Positive – 3.25%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.48%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,526 (-7)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 616
- Hospital Counties – 53
- Number ICU – 950 (+13)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 593 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 165,404 (+566)
- Deaths – 59
- Total Deaths – 40,922
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|101
|0.01%
|33%
|Central New York
|57
|0.01%
|35%
|Finger Lakes
|177
|0.01%
|42%
|Long Island
|796
|0.03%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|514
|0.02%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|59
|0.01%
|40%
|New York City
|2,466
|0.03%
|33%
|North Country
|23
|0.01%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|76
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|257
|0.02%
|39%
|Statewide
|4,526
|0.02%
|37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|237
|191
|18%
|Central New York
|262
|177
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|240
|41%
|Long Island
|852
|646
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|674
|384
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|74
|23%
|New York City
|2,577
|1,996
|24%
|North Country
|59
|32
|46%
|Southern Tier
|126
|64
|44%
|Western New York
|545
|337
|39%
|Statewide
|5,826
|4,141
|30%
Tuesday, 221,674 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.25% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|2.37%
|2.27%
|2.25%
|Central New York
|1.36%
|1.32%
|1.45%
|Finger Lakes
|2.65%
|2.58%
|2.69%
|Long Island
|4.37%
|4.34%
|4.27%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.63%
|4.63%
|4.34%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.64%
|1.61%
|1.61%
|New York City
|4.22%
|4.24%
|4.11%
|North Country
|1.64%
|1.68%
|1.79%
|Southern Tier
|0.76%
|0.77%
|0.72%
|Western New York
|4.72%
|4.56%
|4.72%
|Statewide
|3.57%
|3.57%
|3.48%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Bronx
|4.45%
|4.31%
|4.48%
|Brooklyn
|4.26%
|4.34%
|4.52%
|Manhattan
|2.66%
|2.52%
|2.62%
|Queens
|4.79%
|4.66%
|4.71%
|Staten Island
|4.96%
|4.87%
|4.97%
Of the 1,909,964 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,011
|46
|Allegany
|3,084
|8
|Broome
|16,881
|39
|Cattaraugus
|4,923
|20
|Cayuga
|5,698
|17
|Chautauqua
|8,077
|18
|Chemung
|6,938
|14
|Chenango
|2,912
|12
|Clinton
|4,342
|23
|Columbia
|3,747
|10
|Cortland
|3,457
|4
|Delaware
|2,040
|12
|Dutchess
|26,899
|123
|Erie
|77,089
|424
|Essex
|1,469
|3
|Franklin
|2,345
|4
|Fulton
|3,879
|19
|Genesee
|4,891
|13
|Greene
|3,025
|9
|Hamilton
|294
|0
|Herkimer
|4,824
|10
|Jefferson
|5,305
|16
|Lewis
|2,371
|6
|Livingston
|3,863
|7
|Madison
|4,173
|12
|Monroe
|58,139
|228
|Montgomery
|3,711
|12
|Nassau
|171,738
|553
|Niagara
|17,156
|80
|NYC
|857,266
|3,467
|Oneida
|21,021
|38
|Onondaga
|34,868
|95
|Ontario
|6,519
|29
|Orange
|44,565
|195
|Orleans
|2,650
|9
|Oswego
|6,758
|30
|Otsego
|3,030
|23
|Putnam
|9,835
|49
|Rensselaer
|10,285
|37
|Rockland
|44,503
|119
|Saratoga
|13,826
|74
|Schenectady
|12,046
|48
|Schoharie
|1,462
|9
|Schuyler
|963
|6
|Seneca
|1,814
|3
|St. Lawrence
|6,022
|14
|Steuben
|6,062
|13
|Suffolk
|187,149
|662
|Sullivan
|5,782
|49
|Tioga
|3,232
|19
|Tompkins
|3,965
|9
|Ulster
|12,437
|59
|Warren
|3,260
|9
|Washington
|2,755
|16
|Wayne
|4,982
|25
|Westchester
|122,412
|346
|Wyoming
|3,145
|17
|Yates
|1,069
|2
Tuesday, 59 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,922. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|9
|Chemung
|1
|Delaware
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|3
|Greene
|1
|Kings
|11
|Manhattan
|4
|Nassau
|5
|Oneida
|1
|Putnam
|1
|Queens
|5
|Richmond
|4
|Rockland
|3
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|6
|Westchester
|1
Statewide Vaccination Update
Additionally, Gov. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. In the last 24 hours, 206,178 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network , and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
Statewide Breakdown:
- Total doses administered – 10,869,300
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 206,178
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,447,349
- Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 34.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 21.7%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|409,088
|6,321
|269,004
|6,366
|Central New York
|350,605
|4,885
|242,941
|6,201
|Finger Lakes
|426,943
|8,871
|274,469
|9,613
|Long Island
|845,926
|15,727
|479,710
|11,645
|Mid-Hudson
|708,746
|14,589
|410,180
|13,741
|Mohawk Valley
|175,005
|2,038
|118,363
|2,844
|New York City
|3,090,731
|59,182
|1,985,370
|43,794
|North Country
|180,133
|1,669
|134,964
|2,145
|Southern Tier
|230,103
|3,488
|146,786
|3,848
|Western New York
|454,583
|7,198
|277,626
|5,753
|Statewide
|6,871,863
|123,968
|4,339,413
|105,950
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755