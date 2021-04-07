Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus, vaccination updates for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The war against COVID is not yet won and I encourage all New Yorkers to continue practicing the guidelines we know stop COVID in its tracks: wearing a mask, washing your hands and social distancing,” Governor Cuomo said. “Our vaccine rates are a testament to what can be accomplished when we work together toward a common goal. We must all fight against complacency and do our best to keep each other and ourselves safe. To be New York Tough means to be united and loving and in that same spirit, let’s protect our neighbors and communities by following the health guidance.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 221,674

Total Positive – 7,213

Percent Positive – 3.25%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.48%

Patient Hospitalization – 4,526 (-7)

Patients Newly Admitted – 616

Hospital Counties – 53

Number ICU – 950 (+13)

Number ICU with Intubation – 593 (+2)

Total Discharges – 165,404 (+566)

Deaths – 59

Total Deaths – 40,922

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 101 0.01% 33% Central New York 57 0.01% 35% Finger Lakes 177 0.01% 42% Long Island 796 0.03% 35% Mid-Hudson 514 0.02% 45% Mohawk Valley 59 0.01% 40% New York City 2,466 0.03% 33% North Country 23 0.01% 57% Southern Tier 76 0.01% 51% Western New York 257 0.02% 39% Statewide 4,526 0.02% 37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 237 191 18% Central New York 262 177 34% Finger Lakes 397 240 41% Long Island 852 646 24% Mid-Hudson 674 384 43% Mohawk Valley 97 74 23% New York City 2,577 1,996 24% North Country 59 32 46% Southern Tier 126 64 44% Western New York 545 337 39% Statewide 5,826 4,141 30%

Tuesday, 221,674 test results were reported to New York State, and 3.25% were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 2.37% 2.27% 2.25% Central New York 1.36% 1.32% 1.45% Finger Lakes 2.65% 2.58% 2.69% Long Island 4.37% 4.34% 4.27% Mid-Hudson 4.63% 4.63% 4.34% Mohawk Valley 1.64% 1.61% 1.61% New York City 4.22% 4.24% 4.11% North Country 1.64% 1.68% 1.79% Southern Tier 0.76% 0.77% 0.72% Western New York 4.72% 4.56% 4.72% Statewide 3.57% 3.57% 3.48%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Bronx 4.45% 4.31% 4.48% Brooklyn 4.26% 4.34% 4.52% Manhattan 2.66% 2.52% 2.62% Queens 4.79% 4.66% 4.71% Staten Island 4.96% 4.87% 4.97%

Of the 1,909,964 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,011 46 Allegany 3,084 8 Broome 16,881 39 Cattaraugus 4,923 20 Cayuga 5,698 17 Chautauqua 8,077 18 Chemung 6,938 14 Chenango 2,912 12 Clinton 4,342 23 Columbia 3,747 10 Cortland 3,457 4 Delaware 2,040 12 Dutchess 26,899 123 Erie 77,089 424 Essex 1,469 3 Franklin 2,345 4 Fulton 3,879 19 Genesee 4,891 13 Greene 3,025 9 Hamilton 294 0 Herkimer 4,824 10 Jefferson 5,305 16 Lewis 2,371 6 Livingston 3,863 7 Madison 4,173 12 Monroe 58,139 228 Montgomery 3,711 12 Nassau 171,738 553 Niagara 17,156 80 NYC 857,266 3,467 Oneida 21,021 38 Onondaga 34,868 95 Ontario 6,519 29 Orange 44,565 195 Orleans 2,650 9 Oswego 6,758 30 Otsego 3,030 23 Putnam 9,835 49 Rensselaer 10,285 37 Rockland 44,503 119 Saratoga 13,826 74 Schenectady 12,046 48 Schoharie 1,462 9 Schuyler 963 6 Seneca 1,814 3 St. Lawrence 6,022 14 Steuben 6,062 13 Suffolk 187,149 662 Sullivan 5,782 49 Tioga 3,232 19 Tompkins 3,965 9 Ulster 12,437 59 Warren 3,260 9 Washington 2,755 16 Wayne 4,982 25 Westchester 122,412 346 Wyoming 3,145 17 Yates 1,069 2

Tuesday, 59 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 40,922. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 9 Chemung 1 Delaware 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 3 Greene 1 Kings 11 Manhattan 4 Nassau 5 Oneida 1 Putnam 1 Queens 5 Richmond 4 Rockland 3 Steuben 1 Suffolk 6 Westchester 1

Statewide Vaccination Update

Additionally, Gov. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. In the last 24 hours, 206,178 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network , and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

Statewide Breakdown:

Total doses administered – 10,869,300

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 206,178

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,447,349

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 34.4%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 21.7%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 409,088 6,321 269,004 6,366 Central New York 350,605 4,885 242,941 6,201 Finger Lakes 426,943 8,871 274,469 9,613 Long Island 845,926 15,727 479,710 11,645 Mid-Hudson 708,746 14,589 410,180 13,741 Mohawk Valley 175,005 2,038 118,363 2,844 New York City 3,090,731 59,182 1,985,370 43,794 North Country 180,133 1,669 134,964 2,145 Southern Tier 230,103 3,488 146,786 3,848 Western New York 454,583 7,198 277,626 5,753 Statewide 6,871,863 123,968 4,339,413 105,950