Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Three additional cases of the UK variant have reportedly been identified in Warren County, bringing the total number of cases in New York to 15.

Health officials say four cases in Saratoga County and two cases in Warren County have been identified as part of the cluster connected to a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs. Three additional cases in Warren County are reportedly under investigation for their link to the cluster, but have yet to be confirmed. A second cluster has also reportedly been identified and includes two cases in Suffolk County, two cases from Nassau County and one from Queens. The final case was identified in Manhattan and is said not to be connected to either cluster.

“We’re dealing with high numbers of COVID cases across the state as we move through the dark days of winter, and although I understand COVID fatigue has set in, we need New Yorkers to remember that we aren’t out of the woods yet,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is the weapon that ends the war, but we’re locked in a footrace between its quick distribution and the spread of new cases. New Yorkers can get through this together, but it will require a willingness to take precautions not just for themselves, but for others. Wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay socially distanced. New York State is working to expand testing capacity and hospital capacity, but it will take all of us to get to the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 196,868
  • Total Positive – 14,577
  • Percent Positive – 7.40%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,929 (+3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,116
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,501 (+9)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 924 (+15)
  • Total Discharges – 112,023 (+882)
  • Deaths – 165
  • Total Deaths – 32,175

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
Capital Region5250.05%24%
Central New York3300.04%24%
Finger Lakes8740.07%32%
Long Island16290.06%29%
Mid-Hudson10440.04%39%
Mohawk Valley3260.07%24%
New York City33180.04%32%
North Country1150.03%51%
Southern Tier2530.04%41%
Western New York5150.04%32%
Statewide89290.05%32%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
Capital Region26721020%
Central New York26619828%
Finger Lakes39730824%
Long Island85464321%
Mid-Hudson69239340%
Mohawk Valley13110419%
New York City2459187024%
North Country613836%
Southern Tier1288635%
Western New York54333736%
NYS TOTAL5798418727%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region9.11%9.01%8.67%
Central New York7.27%7.20%6.77%
Finger Lakes9.21%9.01%8.72%
Long Island9.19%9.07%8.90%
Mid-Hudson7.83%7.86%7.95%
Mohawk Valley9.91%9.51%9.24%
New York City5.95%5.96%5.92%
North Country7.82%7.62%7.62%
Southern Tier4.57%4.67%4.61%
Western New York7.83%7.67%7.26%
Statewide7.25%7.21%7.08%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Bronx7.12%7.44%7.21%
Brooklyn6.04%5.99%6.03%
Manhattan3.71%3.58%3.53%
Queens6.85%6.75%6.71%
Staten Island6.79%6.68%6.41%

Of the 1,169,947 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany14,974211
Allegany2,23812
Broome10,296201
Cattaraugus3,15645
Cayuga4,03268
Chautauqua5,00478
Chemung5,30547
Chenango1,58123
Clinton1,84855
Columbia2,18645
Cortland2,50427
Delaware93711
Dutchess15,270273
Erie48,982528
Essex88618
Franklin98412
Fulton1,81915
Genesee3,42040
Greene1,85520
Hamilton1411
Herkimer3,25270
Jefferson2,72573
Lewis1,31357
Livingston2,46533
Madison2,91126
Monroe41,644487
Montgomery1,96715
Nassau106,9541,457
Niagara11,075187
NYC495,2735,822
Oneida15,550240
Onondaga25,855229
Ontario4,38448
Orange27,160373
Orleans1,76528
Oswego4,48563
Otsego1,49815
Putnam6,01484
Rensselaer6,11777
Rockland30,557284
Saratoga8,226102
Schenectady7,879120
Schoharie79919
Schuyler67114
Seneca1,08514
St. Lawrence3,16269
Steuben4,32861
Suffolk118,8291,673
Sullivan3,61444
Tioga2,08238
Tompkins2,46339
Ulster7,10769
Warren1,82561
Washington1,31341
Wayne3,39543
Westchester80,146740
Wyoming1,90518
Yates73614

Tuesday, 165 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 32,175. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany4
Bronx7
Broome7
Cayuga4
Chautauqua6
Chemung1
Chenango2
Clinton1
Cortland1
Dutchess3
Erie6
Fulton2
Genesee1
Greene2
Herkimer4
Jefferson1
Kings13
Manhattan2
Monroe12
Montgomery1
Nassau8
Niagara3
Oneida6
Onondaga2
Orange3
Oswego4
Putnam2
Queens16
Rensselaer3
Rockland2
Saratoga3
Schenectady3
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk15
Tompkins2
Ulster1
Warren2
Washington1
Wayne1
Westchester6
Wyoming1

