Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Three additional cases of the UK variant have reportedly been identified in Warren County, bringing the total number of cases in New York to 15.
Health officials say four cases in Saratoga County and two cases in Warren County have been identified as part of the cluster connected to a jewelry store in Saratoga Springs. Three additional cases in Warren County are reportedly under investigation for their link to the cluster, but have yet to be confirmed. A second cluster has also reportedly been identified and includes two cases in Suffolk County, two cases from Nassau County and one from Queens. The final case was identified in Manhattan and is said not to be connected to either cluster.
“We’re dealing with high numbers of COVID cases across the state as we move through the dark days of winter, and although I understand COVID fatigue has set in, we need New Yorkers to remember that we aren’t out of the woods yet,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine is the weapon that ends the war, but we’re locked in a footrace between its quick distribution and the spread of new cases. New Yorkers can get through this together, but it will require a willingness to take precautions not just for themselves, but for others. Wash your hands, wear a mask, and stay socially distanced. New York State is working to expand testing capacity and hospital capacity, but it will take all of us to get to the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 196,868
- Total Positive – 14,577
- Percent Positive – 7.40%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,929 (+3)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 1,116
- Hospital Counties – 56
- Number ICU – 1,501 (+9)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 924 (+15)
- Total Discharges – 112,023 (+882)
- Deaths – 165
- Total Deaths – 32,175
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|525
|0.05%
|24%
|Central New York
|330
|0.04%
|24%
|Finger Lakes
|874
|0.07%
|32%
|Long Island
|1629
|0.06%
|29%
|Mid-Hudson
|1044
|0.04%
|39%
|Mohawk Valley
|326
|0.07%
|24%
|New York City
|3318
|0.04%
|32%
|North Country
|115
|0.03%
|51%
|Southern Tier
|253
|0.04%
|41%
|Western New York
|515
|0.04%
|32%
|Statewide
|8929
|0.05%
|32%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-Day Average)
|Capital Region
|267
|210
|20%
|Central New York
|266
|198
|28%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|308
|24%
|Long Island
|854
|643
|21%
|Mid-Hudson
|692
|393
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|131
|104
|19%
|New York City
|2459
|1870
|24%
|North Country
|61
|38
|36%
|Southern Tier
|128
|86
|35%
|Western New York
|543
|337
|36%
|NYS TOTAL
|5798
|4187
|27%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|9.11%
|9.01%
|8.67%
|Central New York
|7.27%
|7.20%
|6.77%
|Finger Lakes
|9.21%
|9.01%
|8.72%
|Long Island
|9.19%
|9.07%
|8.90%
|Mid-Hudson
|7.83%
|7.86%
|7.95%
|Mohawk Valley
|9.91%
|9.51%
|9.24%
|New York City
|5.95%
|5.96%
|5.92%
|North Country
|7.82%
|7.62%
|7.62%
|Southern Tier
|4.57%
|4.67%
|4.61%
|Western New York
|7.83%
|7.67%
|7.26%
|Statewide
|7.25%
|7.21%
|7.08%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Bronx
|7.12%
|7.44%
|7.21%
|Brooklyn
|6.04%
|5.99%
|6.03%
|Manhattan
|3.71%
|3.58%
|3.53%
|Queens
|6.85%
|6.75%
|6.71%
|Staten Island
|6.79%
|6.68%
|6.41%
Of the 1,169,947 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|14,974
|211
|Allegany
|2,238
|12
|Broome
|10,296
|201
|Cattaraugus
|3,156
|45
|Cayuga
|4,032
|68
|Chautauqua
|5,004
|78
|Chemung
|5,305
|47
|Chenango
|1,581
|23
|Clinton
|1,848
|55
|Columbia
|2,186
|45
|Cortland
|2,504
|27
|Delaware
|937
|11
|Dutchess
|15,270
|273
|Erie
|48,982
|528
|Essex
|886
|18
|Franklin
|984
|12
|Fulton
|1,819
|15
|Genesee
|3,420
|40
|Greene
|1,855
|20
|Hamilton
|141
|1
|Herkimer
|3,252
|70
|Jefferson
|2,725
|73
|Lewis
|1,313
|57
|Livingston
|2,465
|33
|Madison
|2,911
|26
|Monroe
|41,644
|487
|Montgomery
|1,967
|15
|Nassau
|106,954
|1,457
|Niagara
|11,075
|187
|NYC
|495,273
|5,822
|Oneida
|15,550
|240
|Onondaga
|25,855
|229
|Ontario
|4,384
|48
|Orange
|27,160
|373
|Orleans
|1,765
|28
|Oswego
|4,485
|63
|Otsego
|1,498
|15
|Putnam
|6,014
|84
|Rensselaer
|6,117
|77
|Rockland
|30,557
|284
|Saratoga
|8,226
|102
|Schenectady
|7,879
|120
|Schoharie
|799
|19
|Schuyler
|671
|14
|Seneca
|1,085
|14
|St. Lawrence
|3,162
|69
|Steuben
|4,328
|61
|Suffolk
|118,829
|1,673
|Sullivan
|3,614
|44
|Tioga
|2,082
|38
|Tompkins
|2,463
|39
|Ulster
|7,107
|69
|Warren
|1,825
|61
|Washington
|1,313
|41
|Wayne
|3,395
|43
|Westchester
|80,146
|740
|Wyoming
|1,905
|18
|Yates
|736
|14
Tuesday, 165 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 32,175. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|4
|Bronx
|7
|Broome
|7
|Cayuga
|4
|Chautauqua
|6
|Chemung
|1
|Chenango
|2
|Clinton
|1
|Cortland
|1
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|6
|Fulton
|2
|Genesee
|1
|Greene
|2
|Herkimer
|4
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|13
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|12
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|8
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|6
|Onondaga
|2
|Orange
|3
|Oswego
|4
|Putnam
|2
|Queens
|16
|Rensselaer
|3
|Rockland
|2
|Saratoga
|3
|Schenectady
|3
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|15
|Tompkins
|2
|Ulster
|1
|Warren
|2
|Washington
|1
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|6
|Wyoming
|1
