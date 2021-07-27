Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and infect overwhelmingly unvaccinated New Yorkers, and that’s why it’s vital that everyone who is able should take the vaccine right away,” Governor Cuomo said. “Getting vaccinated helps not just you, but your friends, family and community. It is both easy to take and easily accessible in New York, so don’t delay—get the shot as soon as you can.”



Tuesday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 68,369

Total Positive – 1,679

Percent Positive – 2.46%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.97%

Patient Hospitalization – 585 (+39)

Patients Newly Admitted – 86

Patients in ICU – 118 (-5)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 45 (+3)

Total Discharges – 186,399 (+60)

Deaths – 2

Total Deaths – 43,061

Total vaccine doses administered – 22,083,648

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 28,002

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 237,788

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, July 24, 2021 Sunday, July 25, 2021 Monday, July 26, 2021 Capital Region 2.44% 2.47% 2.61% Central New York 1.46% 1.50% 1.61% Finger Lakes 1.78% 1.90% 2.06% Long Island 2.23% 2.27% 2.36% Mid-Hudson 1.40% 1.58% 1.74% Mohawk Valley 1.11% 1.24% 1.23% New York City 1.71% 1.84% 1.92% North Country 1.37% 1.42% 1.45% Southern Tier 1.28% 1.26% 1.33% Western New York 2.10% 2.18% 2.25% Statewide 1.76% 1.88% 1.97%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, July 24, 2021 Sunday, July 25, 2021 Monday, July 26, 2021 Bronx 1.73% 1.71% 1.79% Kings 1.67% 1.97% 2.04% New York 1.60% 1.67% 1.74% Queens 1.69% 1.76% 1.81% Richmond 2.42% 2.50% 2.71%

Monday, 1,679 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,123,130. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,943 19 Allegany 3,576 0 Broome 18,764 9 Cattaraugus 5,767 1 Cayuga 6,403 7 Chautauqua 8,997 4 Chemung 7,834 0 Chenango 3,536 5 Clinton 4,870 1 Columbia 4,118 3 Cortland 3,958 0 Delaware 2,415 3 Dutchess 29,771 14 Erie 90,347 68 Essex 1,625 2 Franklin 2,572 1 Fulton 4,453 0 Genesee 5,453 0 Greene 3,461 5 Hamilton 316 0 Herkimer 5,242 3 Jefferson 6,241 5 Lewis 2,832 0 Livingston 4,553 2 Madison 4,603 2 Monroe 69,739 47 Montgomery 4,281 0 Nassau 186,371 162 Niagara 20,199 7 NYC 955,092 904 Oneida 22,785 11 Onondaga 39,348 28 Ontario 7,484 5 Orange 48,855 23 Orleans 3,142 1 Oswego 7,683 3 Otsego 3,482 3 Putnam 10,705 5 Rensselaer 11,370 15 Rockland 47,386 41 Saratoga 15,621 25 Schenectady 13,309 6 Schoharie 1,722 1 Schuyler 1,088 0 Seneca 2,026 3 St. Lawrence 6,731 6 Steuben 7,003 0 Suffolk 203,447 130 Sullivan 6,744 0 Tioga 3,862 1 Tompkins 4,396 3 Ulster 14,074 14 Warren 3,745 1 Washington 3,190 1 Wayne 5,832 3 Westchester 130,968 74 Wyoming 3,618 2 Yates 1,182 0

Monday, two New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,061. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Queens 1 Suffolk 1

Monday, 17,072 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,164 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: