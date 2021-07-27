Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and infect overwhelmingly unvaccinated New Yorkers, and that’s why it’s vital that everyone who is able should take the vaccine right away,” Governor Cuomo said. “Getting vaccinated helps not just you, but your friends, family and community. It is both easy to take and easily accessible in New York, so don’t delay—get the shot as soon as you can.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 68,369
- Total Positive – 1,679
- Percent Positive – 2.46%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.97%
- Patient Hospitalization – 585 (+39)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 86
- Patients in ICU – 118 (-5)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 45 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 186,399 (+60)
- Deaths – 2
- Total Deaths – 43,061
- Total vaccine doses administered – 22,083,648
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 28,002
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 237,788
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.6%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, July 24, 2021
|Sunday, July 25, 2021
|Monday, July 26, 2021
|Capital Region
|2.44%
|2.47%
|2.61%
|Central New York
|1.46%
|1.50%
|1.61%
|Finger Lakes
|1.78%
|1.90%
|2.06%
|Long Island
|2.23%
|2.27%
|2.36%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.40%
|1.58%
|1.74%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.11%
|1.24%
|1.23%
|New York City
|1.71%
|1.84%
|1.92%
|North Country
|1.37%
|1.42%
|1.45%
|Southern Tier
|1.28%
|1.26%
|1.33%
|Western New York
|2.10%
|2.18%
|2.25%
|Statewide
|1.76%
|1.88%
|1.97%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Saturday, July 24, 2021
|Sunday, July 25, 2021
|Monday, July 26, 2021
|Bronx
|1.73%
|1.71%
|1.79%
|Kings
|1.67%
|1.97%
|2.04%
|New York
|1.60%
|1.67%
|1.74%
|Queens
|1.69%
|1.76%
|1.81%
|Richmond
|2.42%
|2.50%
|2.71%
Monday, 1,679 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,123,130. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,943
|19
|Allegany
|3,576
|0
|Broome
|18,764
|9
|Cattaraugus
|5,767
|1
|Cayuga
|6,403
|7
|Chautauqua
|8,997
|4
|Chemung
|7,834
|0
|Chenango
|3,536
|5
|Clinton
|4,870
|1
|Columbia
|4,118
|3
|Cortland
|3,958
|0
|Delaware
|2,415
|3
|Dutchess
|29,771
|14
|Erie
|90,347
|68
|Essex
|1,625
|2
|Franklin
|2,572
|1
|Fulton
|4,453
|0
|Genesee
|5,453
|0
|Greene
|3,461
|5
|Hamilton
|316
|0
|Herkimer
|5,242
|3
|Jefferson
|6,241
|5
|Lewis
|2,832
|0
|Livingston
|4,553
|2
|Madison
|4,603
|2
|Monroe
|69,739
|47
|Montgomery
|4,281
|0
|Nassau
|186,371
|162
|Niagara
|20,199
|7
|NYC
|955,092
|904
|Oneida
|22,785
|11
|Onondaga
|39,348
|28
|Ontario
|7,484
|5
|Orange
|48,855
|23
|Orleans
|3,142
|1
|Oswego
|7,683
|3
|Otsego
|3,482
|3
|Putnam
|10,705
|5
|Rensselaer
|11,370
|15
|Rockland
|47,386
|41
|Saratoga
|15,621
|25
|Schenectady
|13,309
|6
|Schoharie
|1,722
|1
|Schuyler
|1,088
|0
|Seneca
|2,026
|3
|St. Lawrence
|6,731
|6
|Steuben
|7,003
|0
|Suffolk
|203,447
|130
|Sullivan
|6,744
|0
|Tioga
|3,862
|1
|Tompkins
|4,396
|3
|Ulster
|14,074
|14
|Warren
|3,745
|1
|Washington
|3,190
|1
|Wayne
|5,832
|3
|Westchester
|130,968
|74
|Wyoming
|3,618
|2
|Yates
|1,182
|0
Monday, two New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,061. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Queens
|1
|Suffolk
|1
Monday, 17,072 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,164 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Total
|Total
|Capital Region
|684,681
|939
|639,190
|633
|Central New York
|540,896
|409
|509,229
|230
|Finger Lakes
|694,830
|684
|657,449
|403
|Long Island
|1,590,796
|3,009
|1,449,022
|1,976
|Mid-Hudson
|1,275,148
|2,278
|1,155,321
|1,418
|Mohawk Valley
|268,173
|263
|251,354
|120
|New York City
|5,589,052
|8,312
|5,092,898
|5,986
|North Country
|250,700
|267
|230,013
|204
|Southern Tier
|357,183
|303
|334,940
|195
|Western New York
|756,956
|608
|701,386
|999
|Statewide
|12,008,415
|17,072
|11,020,802
|12,164