Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New York State is getting closer to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic for good every single day, but vaccinations remain key to our success and we need New Yorkers to step up and take the shot,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re continuing to offer exciting incentives to people who take the vaccine across the state, and I encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of those opportunities. Getting vaccinated protects your friends, family and community, so everyone who hasn’t taken the shot yet should do so today.”



Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 54,196

Total Positive – 275

Percent Positive – 0.51%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%

Patient Hospitalization – 362 (+16)

Patients Newly Admitted – 53

Patients in ICU – 91 (+2)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 42 (+0)

Total Discharges – 184,783 (+38)

Deaths – 3

Total Deaths – 42,967

Total vaccine doses administered – 21,088,810

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,477

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 438,518

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 53.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, June 26, 2021 Sunday, June 27, 2021 Monday, June 28, 2021 Capital Region 0.31% 0.30% 0.30% Central New York 0.49% 0.51% 0.45% Finger Lakes 0.39% 0.45% 0.43% Long Island 0.36% 0.37% 0.36% Mid-Hudson 0.34% 0.34% 0.32% Mohawk Valley 0.36% 0.37% 0.43% New York City 0.39% 0.40% 0.41% North Country 0.66% 0.77% 0.78% Southern Tier 0.44% 0.42% 0.42% Western New York 0.26% 0.27% 0.27% Statewide 0.38% 0.39% 0.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, June 26, 2021 Sunday, June 27, 2021 Monday, June 28, 2021 Bronx 0.33% 0.33% 0.33% Kings 0.38% 0.38% 0.40% New York 0.31% 0.32% 0.32% Queens 0.39% 0.41% 0.42% Richmond 0.79% 0.80% 0.88%

Monday, 275 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,097,215. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,733 0 Allegany 3,562 0 Broome 18,652 0 Cattaraugus 5,723 0 Cayuga 6,347 2 Chautauqua 8,961 0 Chemung 7,782 2 Chenango 3,513 1 Clinton 4,846 0 Columbia 4,073 0 Cortland 3,934 0 Delaware 2,394 1 Dutchess 29,508 1 Erie 89,665 5 Essex 1,595 0 Franklin 2,564 0 Fulton 4,428 1 Genesee 5,441 0 Greene 3,406 0 Hamilton 316 0 Herkimer 5,205 0 Jefferson 6,171 2 Lewis 2,822 0 Livingston 4,533 1 Madison 4,570 0 Monroe 69,152 6 Montgomery 4,256 0 Nassau 183,963 15 Niagara 20,058 1 NYC 939,871 169 Oneida 22,661 6 Onondaga 39,030 6 Ontario 7,410 0 Orange 48,409 4 Orleans 3,123 0 Oswego 7,639 0 Otsego 3,467 0 Putnam 10,629 1 Rensselaer 11,247 0 Rockland 47,017 3 Saratoga 15,409 5 Schenectady 13,217 0 Schoharie 1,701 2 Schuyler 1,082 0 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,665 1 Steuben 6,968 0 Suffolk 201,418 20 Sullivan 6,691 0 Tioga 3,842 1 Tompkins 4,358 0 Ulster 13,927 1 Warren 3,673 1 Washington 3,166 0 Wayne 5,794 0 Westchester 129,849 14 Wyoming 3,588 3 Yates 1,180 0

Monday, three New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,967. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Kings 1 Queens 1 Suffolk 1

Monday, 20,145 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 24,933 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: