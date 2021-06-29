Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New York State is getting closer to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic for good every single day, but vaccinations remain key to our success and we need New Yorkers to step up and take the shot,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re continuing to offer exciting incentives to people who take the vaccine across the state, and I encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of those opportunities. Getting vaccinated protects your friends, family and community, so everyone who hasn’t taken the shot yet should do so today.”
 
Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 54,196
  • Total Positive – 275
  • Percent Positive – 0.51%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 362 (+16)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 53
  • Patients in ICU – 91 (+2)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 42 (+0)
  • Total Discharges – 184,783 (+38)
  • Deaths – 3
  • Total Deaths – 42,967
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 21,088,810
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,477
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 438,518
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 53.7%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, June 26, 2021Sunday, June 27, 2021Monday, June 28, 2021
Capital Region0.31%0.30%0.30%
Central New York0.49%0.51%0.45%
Finger Lakes0.39%0.45%0.43%
Long Island0.36%0.37%0.36%
Mid-Hudson0.34%0.34%0.32%
Mohawk Valley0.36%0.37%0.43%
New York City0.39%0.40%0.41%
North Country0.66%0.77%0.78%
Southern Tier0.44%0.42%0.42%
Western New York0.26%0.27%0.27%
Statewide0.38%0.39%0.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, June 26, 2021Sunday, June 27, 2021Monday, June 28, 2021
Bronx0.33%0.33%0.33%
Kings0.38%0.38%0.40%
New York0.31%0.32%0.32%
Queens0.39%0.41%0.42%
Richmond0.79%0.80%0.88%

Monday, 275 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,097,215. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,7330
Allegany3,5620
Broome18,6520
Cattaraugus5,7230
Cayuga6,3472
Chautauqua8,9610
Chemung7,7822
Chenango3,5131
Clinton4,8460
Columbia4,0730
Cortland3,9340
Delaware2,3941
Dutchess29,5081
Erie89,6655
Essex1,5950
Franklin2,5640
Fulton4,4281
Genesee5,4410
Greene3,4060
Hamilton3160
Herkimer5,2050
Jefferson6,1712
Lewis2,8220
Livingston4,5331
Madison4,5700
Monroe69,1526
Montgomery4,2560
Nassau183,96315
Niagara20,0581
NYC939,871169
Oneida22,6616
Onondaga39,0306
Ontario7,4100
Orange48,4094
Orleans3,1230
Oswego7,6390
Otsego3,4670
Putnam10,6291
Rensselaer11,2470
Rockland47,0173
Saratoga15,4095
Schenectady13,2170
Schoharie1,7012
Schuyler1,0820
Seneca2,0110
St. Lawrence6,6651
Steuben6,9680
Suffolk201,41820
Sullivan6,6910
Tioga3,8421
Tompkins4,3580
Ulster13,9271
Warren3,6731
Washington3,1660
Wayne5,7940
Westchester129,84914
Wyoming3,5883
Yates1,1800

Monday, three New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,967. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Kings1
Queens1
Suffolk1

Monday, 20,145 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 24,933 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hoursCumulative TotalIncrease over past 24 hours
Capital Region666045692618642885
Central New York527983563492242767
Finger Lakes6763086546356621035
Long Island1512081317613722193042
Mid-Hudson1221532201511039492467
Mohawk Valley260644274243073372
New York City53135318878479892014789
North Country2410682950223518328
Southern Tier345948317322593414
Western New York731722626669771834
Statewide11496862201451048058924933

