Gov. Cuomo provides Thursday coronavirus update for NYS

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a COVID-19 coronavirus infection testing facility at Glen Island Park, Friday, March 13, 2020, in New Rochelle, N.Y. State officials have set up a “containment area” in the New York City suburb, where schools and houses of worship are closed within a 1-mile radius of a point near a synagogue where an infected person with coronavirus had attended events. State officials stress it is not a lockdown. The vast majority of people recover from the new coronavirus. According to the World Health Organization, most people recover in about two to six weeks, depending on the severity of the illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Thursday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There’s no secret to how a virus spreads – this is mathematics, this is science and this is a function of our behavior, which we see reflected in the daily numbers. New Yorkers worked hard to change our behavior and bring the numbers down to the levels we have been holding at through our phased reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are now focused on protecting that hard-won progress. We are fighting against the national surge of cases with our quarantine efforts, but we need local governments to be more active in enforcing compliance.”

Wednesday, the State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force reportedly visited 963 establishments in New York City and Long Island and found 26 establishments that were not in compliance with state requirements. A county breakdown of Wednesday’s violations is below:

Brooklyn – 8

Manhattan – 5

Queens – 6

Staten Island – 2

Nassau – 2

Suffolk – 3

Thursday’s COVID-19 data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 570 (+6)

Patients Newly Admitted – 74

Hospital Counties – 31

Number ICU – 132 (-2)

Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+0)

Total Discharges – 73,472 (+62)

Deaths – 3

Total Deaths – 25,185

Of the 72,370 test results reported to New York State Wednesday, 703, or 0.97 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY Capital Region 1.1% 0.9% 0.8% Central New York 0.7% 0.5% 0.6% Finger Lakes 1.1% 0.5% 0.7% Long Island 1.3% 1.2% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.0% 0.8% 1.0% Mohawk Valley 1.7% 1.0% 1.5% New York City 1.0% 1.0% 1.1% North Country 0.6% 0.2% 0.4% Southern Tier 0.9% 0.5% 0.5% Western New York 1.1% 0.5% 0.9%

Governor Cuomo also confirmed 703 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 418,928 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 418,928 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,565 9 Allegany 78 2 Broome 1,094 12 Cattaraugus 164 0 Cayuga 151 1 Chautauqua 244 3 Chemung 165 0 Chenango 212 0 Clinton 127 0 Columbia 534 3 Cortland 94 0 Delaware 104 0 Dutchess 4,582 14 Erie 8,737 35 Essex 55 0 Franklin 52 0 Fulton 291 4 Genesee 274 0 Greene 290 1 Hamilton 8 1 Herkimer 268 4 Jefferson 140 0 Lewis 39 2 Livingston 173 2 Madison 409 3 Monroe 4,868 27 Montgomery 169 8 Nassau 43,534 52 Niagara 1,470 4 NYC 226,914 333 Oneida 2,117 3 Onondaga 3,535 10 Ontario 355 3 Orange 11,127 14 Orleans 297 0 Oswego 251 1 Otsego 115 0 Putnam 1,444 5 Rensselaer 758 3 Rockland 13,918 15 Saratoga 747 3 Schenectady 1,050 5 Schoharie 69 1 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 86 0 St. Lawrence 263 1 Steuben 297 0 Suffolk 43,630 77 Sullivan 1,485 0 Tioga 193 0 Tompkins 232 1 Ulster 2,045 6 Warren 304 0 Washington 256 1 Wayne 249 1 Westchester 36,107 32 Wyoming 115 1 Yates 56 0

Wednesday, there were three deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,185. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Westchester 1

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES