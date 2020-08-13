Gov. Cuomo provides Thursday coronavirus update for NYS

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo addresses the media on April 24, 2020, while holding an N95 mask sent by a retired Kansas farmer whose wife only has one lung. (Darren McGee / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo / AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Thursday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday, 87,900 test results—a new record high—were reported to New York State.

“New York State continues to stay vigilant in the face of an ongoing crisis across the country as we pursue a phased reopening,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday we did a record-high number of tests – which is critical to our cautious, data-driven reopening strategy – and we’ll keep closely monitoring the numbers we receive daily. In the meantime, New Yorkers shouldn’t get complacent—wear masks, stay socially distanced and wash your hands—and local governments must continue to enforce our guidance throughout the state so we don’t go back to the hell we experienced just a couple months ago.”

Thursday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 555 (-3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 86
  • Hospital Counties – 29
  • Number ICU – 124 (+1)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 56 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 73,907 (+65)
  • Deaths – 10
  • Total Deaths – 25,228

Of the 87,900 test results reported to New York State Wednesday, 737 or 0.84 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMONDAYTUESDAYWEDNESDAY
Capital Region1.2%0.7%0.7%
Central New York0.4%0.8%1.0%
Finger Lakes0.6%0.7%0.7%
Long Island0.8%0.9%0.6%
Mid-Hudson0.7%1.0%0.8%
Mohawk Valley1.3%0.5%0.4%
New York City0.9%0.8%1.0%
North Country0.4%0.1%0.1%
Southern Tier0.6%0.3%0.5%
Western New York1.3%0.5%0.7%

The Governor also confirmed 737 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 423,440 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 423,440 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,63612
Allegany800
Broome1,1533
Cattaraugus1691
Cayuga1621
Chautauqua2602
Chemung1847
Chenango2180
Clinton1290
Columbia5502
Cortland971
Delaware1071
Dutchess4,6409
Erie9,03320
Essex560
Franklin540
Fulton3001
Genesee2800
Greene2961
Hamilton80
Herkimer2781
Jefferson1420
Lewis471
Livingston1760
Madison4173
Monroe5,07944
Montgomery1792
Nassau43,79534
Niagara1,5184
NYC229,167438
Oneida2,1833
Onondaga3,62714
Ontario3652
Orange11,21019
Orleans2991
Oswego2581
Otsego1180
Putnam1,4555
Rensselaer7822
Rockland13,9737
Saratoga7746
Schenectady1,0845
Schoharie690
Schuyler220
Seneca921
St. Lawrence2630
Steuben3011
Suffolk43,98739
Sullivan1,4910
Tioga1940
Tompkins2340
Ulster2,0814
Warren3120
Washington2600
Wayne2635
Westchester36,35733
Wyoming1180
Yates581

Wednesday, there were ten deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,228. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Broome3
Manhattan1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Queens2
Rensselaer1

