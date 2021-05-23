Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

Health
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.77% Saturday, the lowest since August 29, 2020.

“New Yorkers are fighting COVID-19 on all fronts across this great state, and as more people get vaccinated, our numbers continue to come down,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are ready for the new normal, and we’ve relaxed many restrictions that were put into place to protect the public health and adopted new CDC guidelines. Continuing to successfully get more New Yorkers vaccinated is going to make or break the state’s COVID-19 response, and we need everyone who has not yet taken the shot to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 138,927
  • Total Positive – 1,073
  • Percent Positive – 0.77%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.92%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,335 (-26)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -248
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 174
  • Number ICU – 315 (-11)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 194 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 181,091 (179)
  • Deaths – 12
  • Total Deaths – 42,594

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region510.00%59%
Central New York490.01%62%
Finger Lakes1700.01%65%
Long Island1790.01%65%
Mid-Hudson1170.01%70%
Mohawk Valley330.01%66%
New York City5360.01%63%
North Country170.00%75%
Southern Tier440.01%73%
Western New York1390.01%63%
Statewide13350.01%65%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23219416%
Central New York22518319%
Finger Lakes39723740%
Long Island84455834%
Mid-Hudson64536743%
Mohawk Valley977721%
New York City2,482182626%
North Country552751%
Southern Tier1156345%
Western New York54533838%
Statewide5,637387031%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region1.13%1.10%1.08%
Central New York1.51%1.54%1.55%
Finger Lakes2.46%2.44%2.38%
Long Island0.84%0.79%0.76%
Mid-Hudson0.89%0.84%0.84%
Mohawk Valley1.00%0.99%0.91%
New York City0.78%0.75%0.71%
North Country1.72%1.46%1.47%
Southern Tier0.63%0.63%0.62%
Western New York1.65%1.59%1.53%
Statewide0.99%0.95%0.92%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx0.79%0.77%0.73%
Brooklyn0.88%0.85%0.85%
Manhattan0.49%0.47%0.44%
Queens0.85%0.80%0.75%
Staten Island1.03%0.93%0.84%

Of the 2,078,417 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,54918
Allegany3,5035
Broome18,48219
Cattaraugus5,6680
Cayuga6,2757
Chautauqua8,8654
Chemung7,6338
Chenango3,4554
Clinton4,8213
Columbia4,0370
Cortland3,8317
Delaware2,3451
Dutchess29,32019
Erie88,92540
Essex1,5860
Franklin2,5302
Fulton4,3711
Genesee5,4043
Greene3,3831
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1412
Jefferson6,02712
Lewis2,7602
Livingston4,4624
Madison4,5137
Monroe67,781109
Montgomery4,2313
Nassau182,85949
Niagara19,88125
NYC931,380439
Oneida22,3769
Onondaga38,41838
Ontario7,3605
Orange48,03318
Orleans3,0904
Oswego7,53012
Otsego3,4223
Putnam10,5602
Rensselaer11,1643
Rockland46,7779
Saratoga15,22613
Schenectady13,0855
Schoharie1,6800
Schuyler1,0453
Seneca1,9940
St. Lawrence6,5776
Steuben6,8579
Suffolk200,05867
Sullivan6,6008
Tioga3,7570
Tompkins4,2995
Ulster13,83813
Warren3,6142
Washington3,1153
Wayne5,7235
Westchester129,16130
Wyoming3,5557
Yates1,1720

Sunday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,594. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Broome2
Erie1
Kings4
Manhattan2
Queens1
Schenectady1

Gov. Cuomo Sunday also announced 64% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 55% have completed the vaccine series. In the last 24 hours, 97,778 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and 822,376 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

The week 23 allocation of 753,680 first and second doses is reportedly expected to finish arriving Sunday. As of May 23, the weekly vaccine allocation update will not differentiate between first and second doses due changes in the federal government’s vaccine ordering process.

“Thanks to our providers who are working tirelessly to get more shot into people’s arms, we continue to make progress in our vaccination efforts, but our fight against COVID is far from over,” Governor Cuomo said. “If want to defeat this beast, we need more New Yorkers to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. All you need to do is show up at one of our many vaccination sites and roll up your sleeve – it’s that simple.”                     

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

  • Total doses administered – 18,377,799
  • Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 97,778
  • Total doses administered over past 7 days – 822,376
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 63.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 54.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 51.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 43.9%    
 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region613,7982,437527,5382,178
Central New York489,2591,864430,1601,056
Finger Lakes621,6003,552541,4832,741
Long Island1,344,0597,3781,108,8336,936
Mid-Hudson1,101,1324,430918,6525,071
Mohawk Valley240,4711,017212,629753
New York City4,743,12528,0953,973,26731,537
North Country220,169854198,438320
Southern Tier318,8991,697279,000848
Western New York664,0723,776564,3603,616
Statewide10,356,58455,1008,754,36055,056
RegionTotal Doses ReceivedTotal Doses Administered% of Total Doses Administered/Received
Capital Region1,303,9251,096,87684.1%
Central New York919,060872,85795.0%
Finger Lakes1,236,6151,123,29790.8%
Long Island2,762,6052,376,45486.0%
Mid-Hudson2,135,3001,935,80590.7%
Mohawk Valley527,480439,97383.4%
New York City9,244,9158,377,92390.6%
North Country461,915409,19388.6%
Southern Tier643,485576,11589.5%
Western New York1,310,2651,169,30689.2%
Statewide20,545,56518,377,79989.4%
 
                                                                                                      		TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,125615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17341,2401,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving 1/18- 1/24712,7952,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving 1/25 – 1/31499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving 2/01 – 2/07542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving 2/8 – 2/14564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving 2/15 – 2/21622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving 3/01 – 3/071,311,1606,541,110
Week 13Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/141,145,2957,686,405
Week 14Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/211,284,5658,970,970
Week 15Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/281,565,08010,536,050
Week 16Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/041,389,70511,925,755
Week 17Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/121,727,22513,652,980
Week 18Doses arriving 4/12 – 4/181,538,65015,191,630
Week 19Doses arriving 4/12 – 4/181,245,96016,437,590
Week 20Doses arriving 4/19 – 5/021,419,79517,857,385
Week 21Doses arriving 5/03 – 5/091,008,05018,865,435
Week 22Doses arriving 5/10 – 5/16926,45019,791,885
Week 23Doses arriving 5/17 – 5/23753,68020,545,565

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Coronavirus Videos

Audience sits close at Trump's Mt Rushmore event

Expert: US leaving WHO would be 'gift' to China

Trump: FDA hydroxy warning based on 'phony study'

Kroger to give $130M in ‘Thank You’ pay

Fauci Testifies

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire