Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.77% Saturday, the lowest since August 29, 2020.

“New Yorkers are fighting COVID-19 on all fronts across this great state, and as more people get vaccinated, our numbers continue to come down,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are ready for the new normal, and we’ve relaxed many restrictions that were put into place to protect the public health and adopted new CDC guidelines. Continuing to successfully get more New Yorkers vaccinated is going to make or break the state’s COVID-19 response, and we need everyone who has not yet taken the shot to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today.”

Sunday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 138,927

Total Positive – 1,073

Percent Positive – 0.77%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.92%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,335 (-26)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -248

Patients Newly Admitted – 174

Number ICU – 315 (-11)

Number ICU with Intubation – 194 (-4)

Total Discharges – 181,091 (179)

Deaths – 12

Total Deaths – 42,594

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 51 0.00% 59% Central New York 49 0.01% 62% Finger Lakes 170 0.01% 65% Long Island 179 0.01% 65% Mid-Hudson 117 0.01% 70% Mohawk Valley 33 0.01% 66% New York City 536 0.01% 63% North Country 17 0.00% 75% Southern Tier 44 0.01% 73% Western New York 139 0.01% 63% Statewide 1335 0.01% 65%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 232 194 16% Central New York 225 183 19% Finger Lakes 397 237 40% Long Island 844 558 34% Mid-Hudson 645 367 43% Mohawk Valley 97 77 21% New York City 2,482 1826 26% North Country 55 27 51% Southern Tier 115 63 45% Western New York 545 338 38% Statewide 5,637 3870 31%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.13% 1.10% 1.08% Central New York 1.51% 1.54% 1.55% Finger Lakes 2.46% 2.44% 2.38% Long Island 0.84% 0.79% 0.76% Mid-Hudson 0.89% 0.84% 0.84% Mohawk Valley 1.00% 0.99% 0.91% New York City 0.78% 0.75% 0.71% North Country 1.72% 1.46% 1.47% Southern Tier 0.63% 0.63% 0.62% Western New York 1.65% 1.59% 1.53% Statewide 0.99% 0.95% 0.92%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 0.79% 0.77% 0.73% Brooklyn 0.88% 0.85% 0.85% Manhattan 0.49% 0.47% 0.44% Queens 0.85% 0.80% 0.75% Staten Island 1.03% 0.93% 0.84%

Of the 2,078,417 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,549 18 Allegany 3,503 5 Broome 18,482 19 Cattaraugus 5,668 0 Cayuga 6,275 7 Chautauqua 8,865 4 Chemung 7,633 8 Chenango 3,455 4 Clinton 4,821 3 Columbia 4,037 0 Cortland 3,831 7 Delaware 2,345 1 Dutchess 29,320 19 Erie 88,925 40 Essex 1,586 0 Franklin 2,530 2 Fulton 4,371 1 Genesee 5,404 3 Greene 3,383 1 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,141 2 Jefferson 6,027 12 Lewis 2,760 2 Livingston 4,462 4 Madison 4,513 7 Monroe 67,781 109 Montgomery 4,231 3 Nassau 182,859 49 Niagara 19,881 25 NYC 931,380 439 Oneida 22,376 9 Onondaga 38,418 38 Ontario 7,360 5 Orange 48,033 18 Orleans 3,090 4 Oswego 7,530 12 Otsego 3,422 3 Putnam 10,560 2 Rensselaer 11,164 3 Rockland 46,777 9 Saratoga 15,226 13 Schenectady 13,085 5 Schoharie 1,680 0 Schuyler 1,045 3 Seneca 1,994 0 St. Lawrence 6,577 6 Steuben 6,857 9 Suffolk 200,058 67 Sullivan 6,600 8 Tioga 3,757 0 Tompkins 4,299 5 Ulster 13,838 13 Warren 3,614 2 Washington 3,115 3 Wayne 5,723 5 Westchester 129,161 30 Wyoming 3,555 7 Yates 1,172 0

Sunday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,594. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Bronx 1 Broome 2 Erie 1 Kings 4 Manhattan 2 Queens 1 Schenectady 1

Gov. Cuomo Sunday also announced 64% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 55% have completed the vaccine series. In the last 24 hours, 97,778 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and 822,376 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

The week 23 allocation of 753,680 first and second doses is reportedly expected to finish arriving Sunday. As of May 23, the weekly vaccine allocation update will not differentiate between first and second doses due changes in the federal government’s vaccine ordering process.

“Thanks to our providers who are working tirelessly to get more shot into people’s arms, we continue to make progress in our vaccination efforts, but our fight against COVID is far from over,” Governor Cuomo said. “If want to defeat this beast, we need more New Yorkers to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. All you need to do is show up at one of our many vaccination sites and roll up your sleeve – it’s that simple.”

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 18,377,799

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 97,778

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 822,376

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 63.5%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 54.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 51.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 43.9%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 613,798 2,437 527,538 2,178 Central New York 489,259 1,864 430,160 1,056 Finger Lakes 621,600 3,552 541,483 2,741 Long Island 1,344,059 7,378 1,108,833 6,936 Mid-Hudson 1,101,132 4,430 918,652 5,071 Mohawk Valley 240,471 1,017 212,629 753 New York City 4,743,125 28,095 3,973,267 31,537 North Country 220,169 854 198,438 320 Southern Tier 318,899 1,697 279,000 848 Western New York 664,072 3,776 564,360 3,616 Statewide 10,356,584 55,100 8,754,360 55,056

Region Total Doses Received Total Doses Administered % of Total Doses Administered/Received Capital Region 1,303,925 1,096,876 84.1% Central New York 919,060 872,857 95.0% Finger Lakes 1,236,615 1,123,297 90.8% Long Island 2,762,605 2,376,454 86.0% Mid-Hudson 2,135,300 1,935,805 90.7% Mohawk Valley 527,480 439,973 83.4% New York City 9,244,915 8,377,923 90.6% North Country 461,915 409,193 88.6% Southern Tier 643,485 576,115 89.5% Western New York 1,310,265 1,169,306 89.2% Statewide 20,545,565 18,377,799 89.4%