Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.77% Saturday, the lowest since August 29, 2020.
“New Yorkers are fighting COVID-19 on all fronts across this great state, and as more people get vaccinated, our numbers continue to come down,” Governor Cuomo said. “New Yorkers are ready for the new normal, and we’ve relaxed many restrictions that were put into place to protect the public health and adopted new CDC guidelines. Continuing to successfully get more New Yorkers vaccinated is going to make or break the state’s COVID-19 response, and we need everyone who has not yet taken the shot to make an appointment or simply walk into a site today.”
Sunday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 138,927
- Total Positive – 1,073
- Percent Positive – 0.77%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.92%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,335 (-26)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -248
- Patients Newly Admitted – 174
- Number ICU – 315 (-11)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 194 (-4)
- Total Discharges – 181,091 (179)
- Deaths – 12
- Total Deaths – 42,594
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|51
|0.00%
|59%
|Central New York
|49
|0.01%
|62%
|Finger Lakes
|170
|0.01%
|65%
|Long Island
|179
|0.01%
|65%
|Mid-Hudson
|117
|0.01%
|70%
|Mohawk Valley
|33
|0.01%
|66%
|New York City
|536
|0.01%
|63%
|North Country
|17
|0.00%
|75%
|Southern Tier
|44
|0.01%
|73%
|Western New York
|139
|0.01%
|63%
|Statewide
|1335
|0.01%
|65%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|232
|194
|16%
|Central New York
|225
|183
|19%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|237
|40%
|Long Island
|844
|558
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|645
|367
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|77
|21%
|New York City
|2,482
|1826
|26%
|North Country
|55
|27
|51%
|Southern Tier
|115
|63
|45%
|Western New York
|545
|338
|38%
|Statewide
|5,637
|3870
|31%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.13%
|1.10%
|1.08%
|Central New York
|1.51%
|1.54%
|1.55%
|Finger Lakes
|2.46%
|2.44%
|2.38%
|Long Island
|0.84%
|0.79%
|0.76%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.89%
|0.84%
|0.84%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.00%
|0.99%
|0.91%
|New York City
|0.78%
|0.75%
|0.71%
|North Country
|1.72%
|1.46%
|1.47%
|Southern Tier
|0.63%
|0.63%
|0.62%
|Western New York
|1.65%
|1.59%
|1.53%
|Statewide
|0.99%
|0.95%
|0.92%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|0.79%
|0.77%
|0.73%
|Brooklyn
|0.88%
|0.85%
|0.85%
|Manhattan
|0.49%
|0.47%
|0.44%
|Queens
|0.85%
|0.80%
|0.75%
|Staten Island
|1.03%
|0.93%
|0.84%
Of the 2,078,417 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,549
|18
|Allegany
|3,503
|5
|Broome
|18,482
|19
|Cattaraugus
|5,668
|0
|Cayuga
|6,275
|7
|Chautauqua
|8,865
|4
|Chemung
|7,633
|8
|Chenango
|3,455
|4
|Clinton
|4,821
|3
|Columbia
|4,037
|0
|Cortland
|3,831
|7
|Delaware
|2,345
|1
|Dutchess
|29,320
|19
|Erie
|88,925
|40
|Essex
|1,586
|0
|Franklin
|2,530
|2
|Fulton
|4,371
|1
|Genesee
|5,404
|3
|Greene
|3,383
|1
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,141
|2
|Jefferson
|6,027
|12
|Lewis
|2,760
|2
|Livingston
|4,462
|4
|Madison
|4,513
|7
|Monroe
|67,781
|109
|Montgomery
|4,231
|3
|Nassau
|182,859
|49
|Niagara
|19,881
|25
|NYC
|931,380
|439
|Oneida
|22,376
|9
|Onondaga
|38,418
|38
|Ontario
|7,360
|5
|Orange
|48,033
|18
|Orleans
|3,090
|4
|Oswego
|7,530
|12
|Otsego
|3,422
|3
|Putnam
|10,560
|2
|Rensselaer
|11,164
|3
|Rockland
|46,777
|9
|Saratoga
|15,226
|13
|Schenectady
|13,085
|5
|Schoharie
|1,680
|0
|Schuyler
|1,045
|3
|Seneca
|1,994
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,577
|6
|Steuben
|6,857
|9
|Suffolk
|200,058
|67
|Sullivan
|6,600
|8
|Tioga
|3,757
|0
|Tompkins
|4,299
|5
|Ulster
|13,838
|13
|Warren
|3,614
|2
|Washington
|3,115
|3
|Wayne
|5,723
|5
|Westchester
|129,161
|30
|Wyoming
|3,555
|7
|Yates
|1,172
|0
Sunday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,594. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|2
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|4
|Manhattan
|2
|Queens
|1
|Schenectady
|1
Gov. Cuomo Sunday also announced 64% of New Yorkers ages 18 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, and 55% have completed the vaccine series. In the last 24 hours, 97,778 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and 822,376 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.
The week 23 allocation of 753,680 first and second doses is reportedly expected to finish arriving Sunday. As of May 23, the weekly vaccine allocation update will not differentiate between first and second doses due changes in the federal government’s vaccine ordering process.
“Thanks to our providers who are working tirelessly to get more shot into people’s arms, we continue to make progress in our vaccination efforts, but our fight against COVID is far from over,” Governor Cuomo said. “If want to defeat this beast, we need more New Yorkers to get vaccinated as quickly as possible. All you need to do is show up at one of our many vaccination sites and roll up your sleeve – it’s that simple.”
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
- Total doses administered – 18,377,799
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 97,778
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 822,376
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 63.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 54.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 51.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 43.9%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|613,798
|2,437
|527,538
|2,178
|Central New York
|489,259
|1,864
|430,160
|1,056
|Finger Lakes
|621,600
|3,552
|541,483
|2,741
|Long Island
|1,344,059
|7,378
|1,108,833
|6,936
|Mid-Hudson
|1,101,132
|4,430
|918,652
|5,071
|Mohawk Valley
|240,471
|1,017
|212,629
|753
|New York City
|4,743,125
|28,095
|3,973,267
|31,537
|North Country
|220,169
|854
|198,438
|320
|Southern Tier
|318,899
|1,697
|279,000
|848
|Western New York
|664,072
|3,776
|564,360
|3,616
|Statewide
|10,356,584
|55,100
|8,754,360
|55,056
|Region
|Total Doses Received
|Total Doses Administered
|% of Total Doses Administered/Received
|Capital Region
|1,303,925
|1,096,876
|84.1%
|Central New York
|919,060
|872,857
|95.0%
|Finger Lakes
|1,236,615
|1,123,297
|90.8%
|Long Island
|2,762,605
|2,376,454
|86.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|2,135,300
|1,935,805
|90.7%
|Mohawk Valley
|527,480
|439,973
|83.4%
|New York City
|9,244,915
|8,377,923
|90.6%
|North Country
|461,915
|409,193
|88.6%
|Southern Tier
|643,485
|576,115
|89.5%
|Western New York
|1,310,265
|1,169,306
|89.2%
|Statewide
|20,545,565
|18,377,799
|89.4%
|
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving 1/18- 1/24
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving 1/25 – 1/31
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving 2/01 – 2/07
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving 2/8 – 2/14
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving 2/15 – 2/21
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving 2/22 – 2/28
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving 3/01 – 3/07
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12
|1,727,225
|13,652,980
|Week 18Doses arriving 4/12 – 4/18
|1,538,650
|15,191,630
|Week 19Doses arriving 4/12 – 4/18
|1,245,960
|16,437,590
|Week 20Doses arriving 4/19 – 5/02
|1,419,795
|17,857,385
|Week 21Doses arriving 5/03 – 5/09
|1,008,050
|18,865,435
|Week 22Doses arriving 5/10 – 5/16
|926,450
|19,791,885
|Week 23Doses arriving 5/17 – 5/23
|753,680
|20,545,565