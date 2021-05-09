Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The numbers and data are showing that New Yorkers are beating back the COVID virus and moving our state forward into the new normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “We must remain vigilant and getting vaccinated is the lynchpin of our ability to rebuild New York for the future. I urge everyone who has not yet made a vaccination appointment to do so immediately. The more New Yorkers get vaccinated, the safer we are as a state.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 171,287

Total Positive – 2,269

Percent Positive – 1.32%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.45%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,024 (-154)

7-Day Average Patient Hospitalization – 2,339

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -511

Patients Newly Admitted – 207

Number ICU – 511 (-33)

Number ICU with Intubation – 317 (-27)

Total Discharges – 178,246 (+302)

Deaths – 35

Total Deaths – 42,279

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 74 0.01% 28% Central New York 51 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 215 0.02% 40% Long Island 273 0.01% 36% Mid-Hudson 163 0.01% 47% Mohawk Valley 25 0.01% 40% New York City 920 0.01% 35% North Country 21 0.01% 57% Southern Tier 64 0.01% 51% Western New York 218 0.02% 33% Statewide 2024 0.01% 37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 236 182 23% Central New York 233 180 23% Finger Lakes 397 226 43% Long Island 849 616 27% Mid-Hudson 668 355 47% Mohawk Valley 97 78 20% New York City 2,534 1877 26% North Country 53 23 57% Southern Tier 115 67 42% Western New York 545 332 39% Statewide 5,727 3936 31%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.41% 1.32% 1.39% Central New York 1.23% 1.17% 1.21% Finger Lakes 2.70% 2.67% 2.83% Long Island 1.45% 1.38% 1.33% Mid-Hudson 1.61% 1.50% 1.47% Mohawk Valley 1.42% 1.46% 1.55% New York City 1.44% 1.36% 1.29% North Country 2.05% 1.92% 2.11% Southern Tier 0.66% 0.66% 0.67% Western New York 2.57% 2.54% 2.57% Statewide 1.53% 1.47% 1.45%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 1.45% 1.43% 1.38% Brooklyn 1.74% 1.61% 1.52% Manhattan 0.85% 0.80% 0.75% Queens 1.52% 1.46% 1.39% Staten Island 1.77% 1.63% 1.50%

Of the 2,056,323 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,321 19 Allegany 3,372 6 Broome 18,217 39 Cattaraugus 5,509 13 Cayuga 6,138 11 Chautauqua 8,736 22 Chemung 7,467 15 Chenango 3,366 10 Clinton 4,762 5 Columbia 3,968 17 Cortland 3,702 8 Delaware 2,297 4 Dutchess 29,009 34 Erie 87,702 133 Essex 1,567 3 Franklin 2,508 5 Fulton 4,305 10 Genesee 5,310 15 Greene 3,321 10 Hamilton 305 1 Herkimer 5,069 10 Jefferson 5,821 18 Lewis 2,634 8 Livingston 4,284 7 Madison 4,426 5 Monroe 65,639 222 Montgomery 4,175 11 Nassau 181,639 86 Niagara 19,506 48 NYC 923,081 844 Oneida 22,103 35 Onondaga 37,714 105 Ontario 7,258 11 Orange 47,654 39 Orleans 3,020 20 Oswego 7,359 27 Otsego 3,363 4 Putnam 10,512 8 Rensselaer 11,026 15 Rockland 46,545 13 Saratoga 14,976 28 Schenectady 12,888 16 Schoharie 1,643 3 Schuyler 1,026 0 Seneca 1,968 4 St. Lawrence 6,433 12 Steuben 6,683 14 Suffolk 198,695 121 Sullivan 6,503 15 Tioga 3,641 11 Tompkins 4,209 9 Ulster 13,679 16 Warren 3,548 8 Washington 3,040 3 Wayne 5,586 26 Westchester 128,474 62 Wyoming 3,459 2 Yates 1,162 3

Saturday, 35 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,279. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: