Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers are staying safe, getting vaccinated and following the public health guidance, and we’re seeing a decrease in the numbers as a result of their efforts,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s important that we don’t lose any of our hard-earned progress. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are important tools we can use to combat the virus as we work toward getting every New Yorker vaccinated. This has been a long battle, but I know as long as we stay united, we can get through it and defeat COVID once and for all.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 217,972

Total Positive – 4,087

Percent Positive – 1.88%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.19%

Patient Hospitalization – 3,198 (-96)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -556

Patients Newly Admitted – 411

Hospital Counties – 52

Number ICU – 742 (-25)

Number ICU with Intubation – 460 (-22)

Total Discharges – 173,775 (+464)

Deaths – 50

Total Deaths – 41,808

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 90 0.01% 30% Central New York 60 0.01% 30% Finger Lakes 213 0.02% 40% Long Island 482 0.02% 35% Mid-Hudson 324 0.01% 45% Mohawk Valley 46 0.01% 40% New York City 1559 0.02% 31% North Country 24 0.01% 55% Southern Tier 84 0.01% 48% Western New York 316 0.02% 32% Statewide 3198 0.02% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 236 202 16% Central New York 262 174 29% Finger Lakes 397 217 42% Long Island 847 624 26% Mid-Hudson 674 394 42% Mohawk Valley 97 79 17% New York City 2,564 1,945 22% North Country 55 32 41% Southern Tier 127 67 47% Western New York 545 378 33% Statewide 5,804 4,112 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 1.94% 1.73% 1.58% Central New York 1.51% 1.34% 1.35% Finger Lakes 2.99% 2.72% 2.78% Long Island 2.58% 2.42% 2.36% Mid-Hudson 2.75% 2.61% 2.52% Mohawk Valley 1.50% 1.41% 1.46% New York City 2.57% 2.42% 2.30% North Country 1.44% 1.35% 1.37% Southern Tier 0.86% 0.83% 0.82% Western New York 4.29% 3.75% 3.66% Statewide 2.45% 2.27% 2.19%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 2.59% 2.51% 2.38% Brooklyn 2.97% 2.86% 2.75% Manhattan 1.64% 1.44% 1.34% Queens 2.91% 2.76% 2.60% Staten Island 3.33% 3.38% 3.13%

Of the 2,015,664 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 23,976 24 Allegany 3,242 2 Broome 17,758 38 Cattaraugus 5,270 10 Cayuga 5,962 5 Chautauqua 8,531 16 Chemung 7,279 13 Chenango 3,213 11 Clinton 4,642 9 Columbia 3,865 3 Cortland 3,599 2 Delaware 2,234 6 Dutchess 28,392 59 Erie 84,866 241 Essex 1,513 2 Franklin 2,439 14 Fulton 4,173 9 Genesee 5,152 9 Greene 3,201 3 Hamilton 302 0 Herkimer 4,963 5 Jefferson 5,544 7 Lewis 2,504 5 Livingston 4,097 21 Madison 4,351 6 Monroe 62,728 273 Montgomery 3,994 29 Nassau 179,350 233 Niagara 18,770 60 NYC 906,264 1,925 Oneida 21,685 30 Onondaga 36,643 107 Ontario 7,013 21 Orange 46,818 84 Orleans 2,863 16 Oswego 7,103 13 Otsego 3,265 8 Putnam 10,362 18 Rensselaer 10,823 12 Rockland 46,083 34 Saratoga 14,635 24 Schenectady 12,575 22 Schoharie 1,583 2 Schuyler 1,005 4 Seneca 1,906 3 St. Lawrence 6,294 15 Steuben 6,439 22 Suffolk 195,864 330 Sullivan 6,320 25 Tioga 3,516 17 Tompkins 4,113 4 Ulster 13,323 36 Warren 3,454 5 Washington 2,921 6 Wayne 5,377 18 Westchester 127,046 150 Wyoming 3,336 10 Yates 1,125 11

Saturday, 50 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,808. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: