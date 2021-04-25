Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New Yorkers are staying safe, getting vaccinated and following the public health guidance, and we’re seeing a decrease in the numbers as a result of their efforts,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s important that we don’t lose any of our hard-earned progress. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are important tools we can use to combat the virus as we work toward getting every New Yorker vaccinated. This has been a long battle, but I know as long as we stay united, we can get through it and defeat COVID once and for all.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 217,972
- Total Positive – 4,087
- Percent Positive – 1.88%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.19%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,198 (-96)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -556
- Patients Newly Admitted – 411
- Hospital Counties – 52
- Number ICU – 742 (-25)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 460 (-22)
- Total Discharges – 173,775 (+464)
- Deaths – 50
- Total Deaths – 41,808
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|90
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|60
|0.01%
|30%
|Finger Lakes
|213
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|482
|0.02%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|324
|0.01%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|46
|0.01%
|40%
|New York City
|1559
|0.02%
|31%
|North Country
|24
|0.01%
|55%
|Southern Tier
|84
|0.01%
|48%
|Western New York
|316
|0.02%
|32%
|Statewide
|3198
|0.02%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|236
|202
|16%
|Central New York
|262
|174
|29%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|217
|42%
|Long Island
|847
|624
|26%
|Mid-Hudson
|674
|394
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|79
|17%
|New York City
|2,564
|1,945
|22%
|North Country
|55
|32
|41%
|Southern Tier
|127
|67
|47%
|Western New York
|545
|378
|33%
|Statewide
|5,804
|4,112
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|1.94%
|1.73%
|1.58%
|Central New York
|1.51%
|1.34%
|1.35%
|Finger Lakes
|2.99%
|2.72%
|2.78%
|Long Island
|2.58%
|2.42%
|2.36%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.75%
|2.61%
|2.52%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.50%
|1.41%
|1.46%
|New York City
|2.57%
|2.42%
|2.30%
|North Country
|1.44%
|1.35%
|1.37%
|Southern Tier
|0.86%
|0.83%
|0.82%
|Western New York
|4.29%
|3.75%
|3.66%
|Statewide
|2.45%
|2.27%
|2.19%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|2.59%
|2.51%
|2.38%
|Brooklyn
|2.97%
|2.86%
|2.75%
|Manhattan
|1.64%
|1.44%
|1.34%
|Queens
|2.91%
|2.76%
|2.60%
|Staten Island
|3.33%
|3.38%
|3.13%
Of the 2,015,664 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,976
|24
|Allegany
|3,242
|2
|Broome
|17,758
|38
|Cattaraugus
|5,270
|10
|Cayuga
|5,962
|5
|Chautauqua
|8,531
|16
|Chemung
|7,279
|13
|Chenango
|3,213
|11
|Clinton
|4,642
|9
|Columbia
|3,865
|3
|Cortland
|3,599
|2
|Delaware
|2,234
|6
|Dutchess
|28,392
|59
|Erie
|84,866
|241
|Essex
|1,513
|2
|Franklin
|2,439
|14
|Fulton
|4,173
|9
|Genesee
|5,152
|9
|Greene
|3,201
|3
|Hamilton
|302
|0
|Herkimer
|4,963
|5
|Jefferson
|5,544
|7
|Lewis
|2,504
|5
|Livingston
|4,097
|21
|Madison
|4,351
|6
|Monroe
|62,728
|273
|Montgomery
|3,994
|29
|Nassau
|179,350
|233
|Niagara
|18,770
|60
|NYC
|906,264
|1,925
|Oneida
|21,685
|30
|Onondaga
|36,643
|107
|Ontario
|7,013
|21
|Orange
|46,818
|84
|Orleans
|2,863
|16
|Oswego
|7,103
|13
|Otsego
|3,265
|8
|Putnam
|10,362
|18
|Rensselaer
|10,823
|12
|Rockland
|46,083
|34
|Saratoga
|14,635
|24
|Schenectady
|12,575
|22
|Schoharie
|1,583
|2
|Schuyler
|1,005
|4
|Seneca
|1,906
|3
|St. Lawrence
|6,294
|15
|Steuben
|6,439
|22
|Suffolk
|195,864
|330
|Sullivan
|6,320
|25
|Tioga
|3,516
|17
|Tompkins
|4,113
|4
|Ulster
|13,323
|36
|Warren
|3,454
|5
|Washington
|2,921
|6
|Wayne
|5,377
|18
|Westchester
|127,046
|150
|Wyoming
|3,336
|10
|Yates
|1,125
|11
Saturday, 50 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,808. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|5
|Broome
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|5
|Kings
|9
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Nassau
|4
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|12
|Richmond
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Sullivan
|1
|Tioga
|1
|Tompkins
|1
|Westchester
|1