Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New York State is now in a footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast we can administer vaccines,” Governor Cuomo said. “With more U.K. strain cases being found across the country, it is even more important that New Yorkers continue to follow the guidelines and stay New York Tough – wear a mask, avoid gatherings and social distance.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 246,836
- Total Positive – 15,355
- Percent Positive – 6.22%
- Patient Hospitalization – 8,484 (-43)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 998
- Hospital Counties – 56
- Number ICU – 1,436 (+8)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 892 (+16)
- Total Discharges – 109,982 (+947)
- Deaths – 151
- Total Deaths – 31,672
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Currently Available in Region
|Capital Region
|505
|0.05%
|25%
|Central New York
|348
|0.04%
|25%
|Finger Lakes
|879
|0.07%
|34%
|Long Island
|1517
|0.05%
|32%
|Mid-Hudson
|994
|0.04%
|41%
|Mohawk Valley
|299
|0.06%
|27%
|New York City
|3105
|0.04%
|34%
|North Country
|108
|0.03%
|55%
|Southern Tier
|222
|0.04%
|43%
|Western New York
|507
|0.04%
|33%
|Statewide
|8484
|0.04%
|34%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|259
|209
|18%
|Central New York
|266
|193
|27%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|301
|23%
|Long Island
|844
|666
|18%
|Mid-Hudson
|690
|412
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|126
|101
|20%
|New York City
|2474
|1866
|25%
|North Country
|67
|46
|33%
|Southern Tier
|125
|78
|36%
|Western New York
|543
|356
|36%
|NYS TOTAL
|5791
|4228
|27%
Friday, 246,836 test results were reported to New York State, and 6.22 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Capital Region
|10.16%
|9.53%
|9.25%
|Central New York
|8.57%
|8.27%
|7.78%
|Finger Lakes
|10.22%
|9.83%
|9.55%
|Long Island
|9.68%
|9.70%
|9.60%
|Mid-Hudson
|8.12%
|7.97%
|7.90%
|Mohawk Valley
|10.80%
|10.50%
|10.02%
|New York City
|6.42%
|6.26%
|6.05%
|North Country
|8.45%
|8.49%
|8.09%
|Southern Tier
|5.30%
|4.99%
|4.45%
|Western New York
|8.61%
|8.45%
|8.05%
|Statewide
|7.88%
|7.70%
|7.43%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|SATURDAY
|Bronx
|8.21%
|7.91%
|7.44%
|Brooklyn
|6.70%
|6.70%
|6.41%
|Manhattan
|4.45%
|4.25%
|3.96%
|Queens
|7.49%
|7.51%
|7.18%
|Staten Island
|7.84%
|7.95%
|7.23%
Of the 1,126,442 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|14,196
|266
|Allegany
|2,123
|28
|Broome
|9,844
|194
|Cattaraugus
|3,040
|57
|Cayuga
|3,848
|65
|Chautauqua
|4,708
|147
|Chemung
|5,139
|53
|Chenango
|1,502
|31
|Clinton
|1,681
|62
|Columbia
|2,060
|52
|Cortland
|2,435
|31
|Delaware
|889
|29
|Dutchess
|14,471
|259
|Erie
|47,549
|663
|Essex
|847
|15
|Franklin
|924
|19
|Fulton
|1,704
|52
|Genesee
|3,305
|39
|Greene
|1,741
|22
|Hamilton
|132
|3
|Herkimer
|3,038
|82
|Jefferson
|2,493
|70
|Lewis
|1,216
|25
|Livingston
|2,371
|77
|Madison
|2,807
|61
|Monroe
|40,293
|738
|Montgomery
|1,883
|62
|Nassau
|102,584
|1,403
|Niagara
|10,600
|236
|NYC
|478,167
|5,319
|Oneida
|14,878
|256
|Onondaga
|25,057
|389
|Ontario
|4,197
|72
|Orange
|26,260
|322
|Orleans
|1,702
|41
|Oswego
|4,274
|75
|Otsego
|1,410
|20
|Putnam
|5,750
|105
|Rensselaer
|5,714
|148
|Rockland
|29,827
|167
|Saratoga
|7,753
|242
|Schenectady
|7,453
|169
|Schoharie
|742
|14
|Schuyler
|644
|9
|Seneca
|1,019
|25
|St. Lawrence
|2,937
|52
|Steuben
|4,150
|71
|Suffolk
|113,943
|1,732
|Sullivan
|3,488
|34
|Tioga
|1,999
|28
|Tompkins
|2,396
|22
|Ulster
|6,835
|158
|Warren
|1,682
|57
|Washington
|1,205
|38
|Wayne
|3,277
|85
|Westchester
|77,731
|789
|Wyoming
|1,837
|56
|Yates
|692
|19
Saturday, 151 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 31,672. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|2
|Bronx
|6
|Broome
|1
|Cayuga
|6
|Chautauqua
|3
|Chemung
|1
|Chenango
|3
|Columbia
|2
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|8
|Fulton
|1
|Greene
|1
|Kings
|9
|Lewis
|1
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|8
|Monroe
|9
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|12
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|7
|Onondaga
|1
|Ontario
|2
|Orange
|5
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|12
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|7
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Schenectady
|3
|Suffolk
|15
|Ulster
|2
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|1
|Westchester
|9
|Wyoming
|1
