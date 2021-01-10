Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, NY – APRIL 17: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his a press briefing about the coronavirus crisis on April 17, 2020 in Albany, New York.Cuomo along with governors from other East Coast states are extending their shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15. “We have to continue doing what we’re doing. I’d like to see that infection rate get down even more…”, he said. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York State is now in a footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast we can administer vaccines,” Governor Cuomo said. “With more U.K. strain cases being found across the country, it is even more important that New Yorkers continue to follow the guidelines and stay New York Tough – wear a mask, avoid gatherings and social distance.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 246,836

Total Positive – 15,355

Percent Positive – 6.22%

Patient Hospitalization – 8,484 (-43)

Patients Newly Admitted – 998

Hospital Counties – 56

Number ICU – 1,436 (+8)

Number ICU with Intubation – 892 (+16)

Total Discharges – 109,982 (+947)

Deaths – 151

Total Deaths – 31,672

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Currently Available in Region Capital Region 505 0.05% 25% Central New York 348 0.04% 25% Finger Lakes 879 0.07% 34% Long Island 1517 0.05% 32% Mid-Hudson 994 0.04% 41% Mohawk Valley 299 0.06% 27% New York City 3105 0.04% 34% North Country 108 0.03% 55% Southern Tier 222 0.04% 43% Western New York 507 0.04% 33% Statewide 8484 0.04% 34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 259 209 18% Central New York 266 193 27% Finger Lakes 397 301 23% Long Island 844 666 18% Mid-Hudson 690 412 40% Mohawk Valley 126 101 20% New York City 2474 1866 25% North Country 67 46 33% Southern Tier 125 78 36% Western New York 543 356 36% NYS TOTAL 5791 4228 27%

Friday, 246,836 test results were reported to New York State, and 6.22 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 10.16% 9.53% 9.25% Central New York 8.57% 8.27% 7.78% Finger Lakes 10.22% 9.83% 9.55% Long Island 9.68% 9.70% 9.60% Mid-Hudson 8.12% 7.97% 7.90% Mohawk Valley 10.80% 10.50% 10.02% New York City 6.42% 6.26% 6.05% North Country 8.45% 8.49% 8.09% Southern Tier 5.30% 4.99% 4.45% Western New York 8.61% 8.45% 8.05% Statewide 7.88% 7.70% 7.43%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 8.21% 7.91% 7.44% Brooklyn 6.70% 6.70% 6.41% Manhattan 4.45% 4.25% 3.96% Queens 7.49% 7.51% 7.18% Staten Island 7.84% 7.95% 7.23%

Of the 1,126,442 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 14,196 266 Allegany 2,123 28 Broome 9,844 194 Cattaraugus 3,040 57 Cayuga 3,848 65 Chautauqua 4,708 147 Chemung 5,139 53 Chenango 1,502 31 Clinton 1,681 62 Columbia 2,060 52 Cortland 2,435 31 Delaware 889 29 Dutchess 14,471 259 Erie 47,549 663 Essex 847 15 Franklin 924 19 Fulton 1,704 52 Genesee 3,305 39 Greene 1,741 22 Hamilton 132 3 Herkimer 3,038 82 Jefferson 2,493 70 Lewis 1,216 25 Livingston 2,371 77 Madison 2,807 61 Monroe 40,293 738 Montgomery 1,883 62 Nassau 102,584 1,403 Niagara 10,600 236 NYC 478,167 5,319 Oneida 14,878 256 Onondaga 25,057 389 Ontario 4,197 72 Orange 26,260 322 Orleans 1,702 41 Oswego 4,274 75 Otsego 1,410 20 Putnam 5,750 105 Rensselaer 5,714 148 Rockland 29,827 167 Saratoga 7,753 242 Schenectady 7,453 169 Schoharie 742 14 Schuyler 644 9 Seneca 1,019 25 St. Lawrence 2,937 52 Steuben 4,150 71 Suffolk 113,943 1,732 Sullivan 3,488 34 Tioga 1,999 28 Tompkins 2,396 22 Ulster 6,835 158 Warren 1,682 57 Washington 1,205 38 Wayne 3,277 85 Westchester 77,731 789 Wyoming 1,837 56 Yates 692 19

Saturday, 151 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 31,672. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: