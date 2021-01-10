Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, NY – APRIL 17: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gives his a press briefing about the coronavirus crisis on April 17, 2020 in Albany, New York.Cuomo along with governors from other East Coast states are extending their shutdown of nonessential businesses to May 15. “We have to continue doing what we’re doing. I’d like to see that infection rate get down even more…”, he said. (Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York State is now in a footrace between how fast the infection rate rises and how fast we can administer vaccines,” Governor Cuomo said. “With more U.K. strain cases being found across the country, it is even more important that New Yorkers continue to follow the guidelines and stay New York Tough – wear a mask, avoid gatherings and social distance.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 246,836
  • Total Positive – 15,355
  • Percent Positive – 6.22%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 8,484 (-43)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 998
  • Hospital Counties – 56
  • Number ICU – 1,436 (+8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 892 (+16)
  • Total Discharges – 109,982 (+947)
  • Deaths – 151
  • Total Deaths – 31,672

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Currently Available in Region
Capital Region5050.05%25%
Central New York3480.04%25%
Finger Lakes8790.07%34%
Long Island15170.05%32%
Mid-Hudson9940.04%41%
Mohawk Valley2990.06%27%
New York City31050.04%34%
North Country1080.03%55%
Southern Tier2220.04%43%
Western New York5070.04%33%
Statewide84840.04%34%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region25920918%
Central New York26619327%
Finger Lakes39730123%
Long Island84466618%
Mid-Hudson69041240%
Mohawk Valley12610120%
New York City2474186625%
North Country674633%
Southern Tier1257836%
Western New York54335636%
NYS TOTAL5791422827%

Friday, 246,836 test results were reported to New York State, and 6.22 percent were positive. Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region10.16%9.53%9.25%
Central New York8.57%8.27%7.78%
Finger Lakes10.22%9.83%9.55%
Long Island9.68%9.70%9.60%
Mid-Hudson8.12%7.97%7.90%
Mohawk Valley10.80%10.50%10.02%
New York City6.42%6.26%6.05%
North Country8.45%8.49%8.09%
Southern Tier5.30%4.99%4.45%
Western New York8.61%8.45%8.05%
Statewide7.88%7.70%7.43%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx8.21%7.91%7.44%
Brooklyn6.70%6.70%6.41%
Manhattan4.45%4.25%3.96%
Queens7.49%7.51%7.18%
Staten Island7.84%7.95%7.23%

Of the 1,126,442 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany14,196266
Allegany2,12328
Broome9,844194
Cattaraugus3,04057
Cayuga3,84865
Chautauqua4,708147
Chemung5,13953
Chenango1,50231
Clinton1,68162
Columbia2,06052
Cortland2,43531
Delaware88929
Dutchess14,471259
Erie47,549663
Essex84715
Franklin92419
Fulton1,70452
Genesee3,30539
Greene1,74122
Hamilton1323
Herkimer3,03882
Jefferson2,49370
Lewis1,21625
Livingston2,37177
Madison2,80761
Monroe40,293738
Montgomery1,88362
Nassau102,5841,403
Niagara10,600236
NYC478,1675,319
Oneida14,878256
Onondaga25,057389
Ontario4,19772
Orange26,260322
Orleans1,70241
Oswego4,27475
Otsego1,41020
Putnam5,750105
Rensselaer5,714148
Rockland29,827167
Saratoga7,753242
Schenectady7,453169
Schoharie74214
Schuyler6449
Seneca1,01925
St. Lawrence2,93752
Steuben4,15071
Suffolk113,9431,732
Sullivan3,48834
Tioga1,99928
Tompkins2,39622
Ulster6,835158
Warren1,68257
Washington1,20538
Wayne3,27785
Westchester77,731789
Wyoming1,83756
Yates69219

Saturday, 151 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 31,672. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany2
Bronx6
Broome1
Cayuga6
Chautauqua3
Chemung1
Chenango3
Columbia2
Dutchess3
Erie8
Fulton1
Greene1
Kings9
Lewis1
Madison1
Manhattan8
Monroe9
Montgomery1
Nassau12
Niagara3
Oneida7
Onondaga1
Ontario2
Orange5
Oswego1
Queens12
Rensselaer1
Richmond7
Rockland1
Saratoga1
Schenectady3
Suffolk15
Ulster2
Warren1
Washington1
Westchester9
Wyoming1

