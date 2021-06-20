Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“New Yorkers have done an incredible job beating back the virus and thanks to their determination, we have been able to begin getting back to normal,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, make no mistake, we are not out of the woods yet and in order to protect the progress we have made, we must build on it. Every shot in the arm brings us a step closer to defeating COVID once and for all and that’s why it’s so critical for everyone to get vaccinated. There are no more excuses, so if you haven’t gotten your shot yet, please do the responsible thing and get yours today.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 88,294

Total Positive – 258

Percent Positive – 0.29%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%

Patient Hospitalization – 491 (-41)

Patients Newly Admitted – 51

Patients in ICU – 118 (-8)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 72 (-1)

Total Discharges – 184,212 (+83)

Deaths – 4

Total Deaths – 42,918

Total vaccine doses administered – 20,574,625

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 60,498

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 512,754

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 61.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 50.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 51.8%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, June 17, 2021 Friday, June 18, 2021 Saturday, June 19, 2021 Capital Region 0.36% 0.44% 0.44% Central New York 0.54% 0.51% 0.47% Finger Lakes 0.58% 0.59% 0.54% Long Island 0.43% 0.42% 0.41% Mid-Hudson 0.34% 0.35% 0.33% Mohawk Valley 0.42% 0.42% 0.40% New York City 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% North Country 0.60% 0.66% 0.67% Southern Tier 0.44% 0.42% 0.41% Western New York 0.31% 0.28% 0.27% Statewide 0.39% 0.39% 0.38%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, June 17, 2021 Friday, June 18, 2021 Saturday, June 19, 2021 Bronx 0.44% 0.43% 0.44% Kings 0.32% 0.30% 0.32% New York 0.31% 0.31% 0.30% Queens 0.34% 0.38% 0.36% Richmond 0.51% 0.52% 0.56%

Saturday, 258 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,094,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,716 4 Allegany 3,559 0 Broome 18,636 3 Cattaraugus 5,723 0 Cayuga 6,338 0 Chautauqua 8,958 0 Chemung 7,774 0 Chenango 3,504 0 Clinton 4,839 1 Columbia 4,068 0 Cortland 3,929 0 Delaware 2,385 0 Dutchess 29,485 2 Erie 89,607 3 Essex 1,593 0 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,423 0 Genesee 5,437 0 Greene 3,405 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,194 1 Jefferson 6,155 0 Lewis 2,811 0 Livingston 4,524 0 Madison 4,565 0 Monroe 69,063 9 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,768 15 Niagara 20,047 2 NYC 938,294 150 Oneida 22,639 2 Onondaga 38,976 6 Ontario 7,408 0 Orange 48,345 8 Orleans 3,121 0 Oswego 7,627 0 Otsego 3,464 1 Putnam 10,622 0 Rensselaer 11,238 3 Rockland 46,969 4 Saratoga 15,391 2 Schenectady 13,208 1 Schoharie 1,693 0 Schuyler 1,080 0 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,649 3 Steuben 6,960 3 Suffolk 201,193 25 Sullivan 6,681 2 Tioga 3,834 0 Tompkins 4,350 0 Ulster 13,916 0 Warren 3,665 4 Washington 3,163 1 Wayne 5,785 0 Westchester 129,731 3 Wyoming 3,584 0 Yates 1,179 0

Saturday, 4 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,918. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Nassau 1

Saturday, 23,768 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 39,896 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: