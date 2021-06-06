Gov. Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“With warm weather coming in throughout the state, it is extraordinary to see New Yorkers making sure COVID numbers drop to these new record lows,” Governor Cuomo said. “Whether you’re meeting with friends you haven’t seen face to face for more than a year, going to watch your favorite team play, or heading inside to escape the heat in a cool theatre, getting your vaccine will help ensure you can make the most of your summer and make up for lost time with loved ones. The vaccine is our best tool in the fight against COVID. If you haven’t already, I encourage you to get yours as soon as possible.”
 
Sunday’s data is summarized below:

·         Test Results Reported – 117,999
·         Total Positive – 549
·         Percent Positive – 0.47%
·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.52%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 816 (-52)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 93
·         Patients in ICU – 208 (-9)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 112 (-9)
·         Total Discharges – 182,995 (+140)
·         Deaths – 13
·         Total Deaths – 42,789
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 19,479,983
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 72,178
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 483,366
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 66.2%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 58.3%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.6%

·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 59.3%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 54.6%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 47.1%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 56.5%

·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 47.8%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, June 3, 2021Friday, June 4, 2021Saturday, June 5, 2021
Capital Region0.65%0.63%0.61%
Central New York1.02%0.95%0.83%
Finger Lakes1.17%1.08%1.00%
Long Island0.51%0.51%0.43%
Mid-Hudson0.49%0.47%0.46%
Mohawk Valley0.80%0.77%0.79%
New York City0.45%0.44%0.43%
North Country0.77%0.64%0.61%
Southern Tier0.55%0.61%0.64%
Western New York0.78%0.74%0.64%
Statewide0.56%0.54%0.52%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCThursday, June 3, 2021Friday, June 4, 2021Saturday, June 5, 2021
Bronx0.51%0.54%0.54%
Kings0.43%0.44%0.42%
New York0.33%0.31%0.31%
Queens0.47%0.45%0.45%
Richmond0.61%0.55%0.54%

Saturday, 549 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,088,666. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,6687
Allegany3,5494
Broome18,5952
Cattaraugus5,7161
Cayuga6,3282
Chautauqua8,9310
Chemung7,7404
Chenango3,4835
Clinton4,8330
Columbia4,0592
Cortland3,9086
Delaware2,3726
Dutchess29,4439
Erie89,44624
Essex1,5910
Franklin2,5550
Fulton4,4141
Genesee5,4311
Greene3,4010
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1771
Jefferson6,0983
Lewis2,8000
Livingston4,5102
Madison4,5531
Monroe68,72344
Montgomery4,2540
Nassau183,39232
Niagara20,0063
NYC935,444240
Oneida22,55816
Onondaga38,81618
Ontario7,3972
Orange48,22812
Orleans3,1172
Oswego7,5995
Otsego3,4553
Putnam10,5953
Rensselaer11,2083
Rockland46,90410
Saratoga15,3377
Schenectady13,1783
Schoharie1,6921
Schuyler1,0643
Seneca2,0060
St. Lawrence6,6191
Steuben6,9334
Suffolk200,72723
Sullivan6,6573
Tioga3,8132
Tompkins4,3382
Ulster13,8861
Warren3,6563
Washington3,1471
Wayne5,7613
Westchester129,48817
Wyoming3,5761
Yates1,1780

Saturday, 13 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,789. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

 
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Broome2
Cattaraugus1
Cortland2
Monroe3
Nassau1
Queens1
Rockland1

Saturday, 27,384 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 48,058 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region641,0801,150561,3662,592
Central New York510,590862449,9351,474
Finger Lakes649,4641,269574,1483,019
Long Island1,420,6983,8811,208,9458,333
Mid-Hudson1,158,1372,585985,0084,497
Mohawk Valley250,732407223,193728
New York City4,999,19814,9984,280,54923,250
North Country230,434358206,405530
Southern Tier332,674575295,0701,025
Western New York701,8161,299602,4242,610
Statewide10,894,82327,3849,387,04348,058

