Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday NYS coronavirus update

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“In New York, our response to COVID-19 has always been by the numbers,” Governor Cuomo said. “Today’s numbers show a continued, steady decline in our hospitalization and death rates, and proves that a response based on science, not politics, is only way to defeat this virus. While this is good news, New Yorkers cannot become complacent – we must continue to remain vigilant and smart in the fight against COVID-19. Wear a mask, socially distance – be New York Tough!”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 908 (down -43 from the day before)

Patients Newly Admitted – 78 (+16)

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 230 (down -14 from the day before)

Number ICU that are intubated – 144 (down -2 from the day before)

Total Discharges – 70,236 (+121 from the day before)

Deaths – 13

Total Deaths Statewide – 24,830

Of the 73,262 tests conducted in New York State Friday, 703, or .96%, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY New York City 1.20% 1.40% 1.00% Capital Region 0.80% 0.90% 0.80% Central New York 1.10% 1.40% 0.50% Finger Lakes 1.40% 1.60% 1.30% Long Island 1.00% 1.10% 0.90% Hudson Valley 1.10% 1.20% 1.00% Mohawk Valley 2.20% 2.00% 2.40% North Country 0.30% 0.20% 0.20% Southern Tier 0.50% 1.20% 0.30% Western New York 0.80% 1.40% 0.90%

The Governor also confirmed 703 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to a 391,923 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 391,923 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,091 7 Allegany 58 0 Broome 701 4 Cattaraugus 123 0 Cayuga 111 2 Chautauqua 123 1 Chemung 139 0 Chenango 146 1 Clinton 101 0 Columbia 461 1 Cortland 44 0 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,191 12 Erie 7,206 25 Essex 42 1 Franklin 29 1 Fulton 249 1 Genesee 237 5 Greene 260 3 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 154 5 Jefferson 85 0 Lewis 26 0 Livingston 126 0 Madison 351 0 Monroe 3,676 35 Montgomery 116 3 Nassau 41,725 41 Niagara 1,223 10 NYC 214,434 364 Oneida 1,547 27 Onondaga 2,791 9 Ontario 254 2 Orange 10,710 12 Orleans 280 1 Oswego 194 2 Otsego 84 1 Putnam 1,319 2 Rensselaer 550 1 Rockland 13,566 9 Saratoga 546 6 Schenectady 786 5 Schoharie 57 0 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 69 0 St. Lawrence 218 0 Steuben 264 0 Suffolk 41,253 45 Sullivan 1,451 2 Tioga 142 1 Tompkins 175 0 Ulster 1,773 5 Warren 263 0 Washington 245 0 Wayne 161 2 Westchester 34,748 48 Wyoming 95 1 Yates 45 0

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10