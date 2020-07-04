Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers bent the curve of this deadly virus by being smart and taking proper precautions throughout this pandemic, and that’s reflected in yesterday’s low hospitalizations and rate of positive tests,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance. Being New York tough means being New York smart: wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”

Saturday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization — 844 (-13)

Patients Newly Admitted — 63 (-10)

Hospital Counties — 29

Number ICU — 190 (+2)

Number ICU with Intubation — 119 (-6)

Total Discharges — 70,877 (+83)

Deaths – 11

Total Deaths – 24,896

Of the 62,403 tests conducted in New York State Friday, 726, or 1.16 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.20% 1.10% 0.90% Central New York 1.60% 0.90% 1.40% Finger Lakes 1.50% 1.80% 0.70% Long Island 1.10% 0.90% 1.00% Mid-Hudson 1.10% 1.40% 1.10% Mohawk Valley 2.10% 2.90% 1.20% New York City 1.30% 1.50% 1.40% North Country 0.40% 1.20% 0.30% Southern Tier 0.50% 0.50% 0.90% Western New York 1.00% 1.70% 1.40%

The Governor also confirmed 726 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 396,598 confirmed cases reported in New York State. Of the 396,598 total people who have reportedly tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,145 15 Allegany 63 0 Broome 752 16 Cattaraugus 127 3 Cayuga 120 0 Chautauqua 131 2 Chemung 146 1 Chenango 149 1 Clinton 101 0 Columbia 474 0 Cortland 50 2 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,238 7 Erie 7,462 35 Essex 47 1 Franklin 33 0 Fulton 261 0 Genesee 239 0 Greene 263 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 172 0 Jefferson 93 0 Lewis 31 1 Livingston 131 1 Madison 363 3 Monroe 3,922 37 Montgomery 119 0 Nassau 41,988 41 Niagara 1,277 15 NYC 216,730 368 Oneida 1,725 17 Onondaga 2,928 19 Ontario 278 3 Orange 10,766 7 Orleans 282 0 Oswego 206 0 Otsego 86 2 Putnam 1,335 2 Rensselaer 563 4 Rockland 13,629 6 Saratoga 562 1 Schenectady 831 7 Schoharie 58 0 Schuyler 13 0 Seneca 70 0 St. Lawrence 223 1 Steuben 269 1 Suffolk 41,585 47 Sullivan 1,456 1 Tioga 145 2 Tompkins 178 0 Ulster 1,825 10 Warren 268 2 Washington 246 0 Wayne 183 2 Westchester 35,020 40 Wyoming 96 1 Yates 48 2

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker

Watch Updates from Officials

COVID-19 Resources

Reopening New York

More Coronavirus Coverage from News10