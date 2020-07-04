Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New Yorkers bent the curve of this deadly virus by being smart and taking proper precautions throughout this pandemic, and that’s reflected in yesterday’s low hospitalizations and rate of positive tests,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance. Being New York tough means being New York smart: wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”
Saturday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization — 844 (-13)
- Patients Newly Admitted — 63 (-10)
- Hospital Counties — 29
- Number ICU — 190 (+2)
- Number ICU with Intubation — 119 (-6)
- Total Discharges — 70,877 (+83)
- Deaths – 11
- Total Deaths – 24,896
Of the 62,403 tests conducted in New York State Friday, 726, or 1.16 percent, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.20%
|1.10%
|0.90%
|Central New York
|1.60%
|0.90%
|1.40%
|Finger Lakes
|1.50%
|1.80%
|0.70%
|Long Island
|1.10%
|0.90%
|1.00%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.10%
|1.40%
|1.10%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.10%
|2.90%
|1.20%
|New York City
|1.30%
|1.50%
|1.40%
|North Country
|0.40%
|1.20%
|0.30%
|Southern Tier
|0.50%
|0.50%
|0.90%
|Western New York
|1.00%
|1.70%
|1.40%
The Governor also confirmed 726 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 396,598 confirmed cases reported in New York State. Of the 396,598 total people who have reportedly tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,145
|15
|Allegany
|63
|0
|Broome
|752
|16
|Cattaraugus
|127
|3
|Cayuga
|120
|0
|Chautauqua
|131
|2
|Chemung
|146
|1
|Chenango
|149
|1
|Clinton
|101
|0
|Columbia
|474
|0
|Cortland
|50
|2
|Delaware
|91
|0
|Dutchess
|4,238
|7
|Erie
|7,462
|35
|Essex
|47
|1
|Franklin
|33
|0
|Fulton
|261
|0
|Genesee
|239
|0
|Greene
|263
|0
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|172
|0
|Jefferson
|93
|0
|Lewis
|31
|1
|Livingston
|131
|1
|Madison
|363
|3
|Monroe
|3,922
|37
|Montgomery
|119
|0
|Nassau
|41,988
|41
|Niagara
|1,277
|15
|NYC
|216,730
|368
|Oneida
|1,725
|17
|Onondaga
|2,928
|19
|Ontario
|278
|3
|Orange
|10,766
|7
|Orleans
|282
|0
|Oswego
|206
|0
|Otsego
|86
|2
|Putnam
|1,335
|2
|Rensselaer
|563
|4
|Rockland
|13,629
|6
|Saratoga
|562
|1
|Schenectady
|831
|7
|Schoharie
|58
|0
|Schuyler
|13
|0
|Seneca
|70
|0
|St. Lawrence
|223
|1
|Steuben
|269
|1
|Suffolk
|41,585
|47
|Sullivan
|1,456
|1
|Tioga
|145
|2
|Tompkins
|178
|0
|Ulster
|1,825
|10
|Warren
|268
|2
|Washington
|246
|0
|Wayne
|183
|2
|Westchester
|35,020
|40
|Wyoming
|96
|1
|Yates
|48
|2
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
- Bruno the Bear makes it to Missouri on interstate trek
- New York State Festival of Balloons in Dansville officially cancelled
- Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS
- Brief history of Philip Schuyler amid statue controversy
- Albany County coronavirus update