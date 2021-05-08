Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers have been tough and resilient throughout this entire pandemic, and this attitude has helped to drive our state’s COVID-19 numbers down,” Governor Cuomo said. “Even with this tremendous progress in our numbers, we still need everyone to continue practicing safe behaviors like wearing masks and social distancing to slow the spread. And most importantly, we need every single New Yorker to get vaccinated so we can defeat COVID once and for all and begin our return to a new normal.” 

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 248,572
  • Total Positive – 3,195
  • Percent Positive – 1.29%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.47%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,178 (-86)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -551
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 250
  • Number ICU – 544 (-27)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 344 (-10)
  • Total Discharges – 177,944 (+279)
  • Deaths – 32
  • Total Deaths – 42,244

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region840.01%28%
Central New York500.01%33%
Finger Lakes2210.02%40%
Long Island2910.01%36%
Mid-Hudson1890.01%47%
Mohawk Valley280.01%40%
New York City9780.01%35%
North Country210.01%57%
Southern Tier720.01%51%
Western New York2440.02%33%
Statewide21780.01%37%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region23119715%
Central New York23317027%
Finger Lakes39722643%
Long Island84761328%
Mid-Hudson66938343%
Mohawk Valley977622%
New York City2,526187826%
North Country562752%
Southern Tier1157436%
Western New York54534237%
Statewide5,716398630%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.34%1.41%1.32%
Central New York1.38%1.23%1.17%
Finger Lakes2.74%2.70%2.67%
Long Island1.57%1.45%1.38%
Mid-Hudson1.67%1.61%1.50%
Mohawk Valley1.36%1.42%1.46%
New York City1.55%1.44%1.36%
North Country1.92%2.05%1.92%
Southern Tier0.68%0.66%0.66%
Western New York2.82%2.57%2.54%
Statewide1.62%1.53%1.47%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx1.57%1.45%1.43%
Brooklyn1.90%1.74%1.61%
Manhattan0.90%0.85%0.80%
Queens1.64%1.52%1.46%
Staten Island1.86%1.77%1.63%

Of the 2,054,054 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,30232
Allegany3,36613
Broome18,17851
Cattaraugus5,49631
Cayuga6,12715
Chautauqua8,71411
Chemung7,45217
Chenango3,3563
Clinton4,7576
Columbia3,9517
Cortland3,69415
Delaware2,2933
Dutchess28,97538
Erie87,569272
Essex1,5641
Franklin2,5030
Fulton4,29514
Genesee5,2959
Greene3,31114
Hamilton3040
Herkimer5,0595
Jefferson5,80336
Lewis2,62619
Livingston4,27721
Madison4,4217
Monroe65,417251
Montgomery4,16418
Nassau181,553178
Niagara19,45860
NYC922,2371,256
Oneida22,06847
Onondaga37,60951
Ontario7,24713
Orange47,61568
Orleans3,0008
Oswego7,3329
Otsego3,3596
Putnam10,50416
Rensselaer11,0119
Rockland46,53221
Saratoga14,94824
Schenectady12,87237
Schoharie1,6408
Schuyler1,0260
Seneca1,9642
St. Lawrence6,4216
Steuben6,66930
Suffolk198,574222
Sullivan6,48816
Tioga3,63012
Tompkins4,2007
Ulster13,66325
Warren3,54011
Washington3,03710
Wayne5,56014
Westchester128,412109
Wyoming3,4578
Yates1,1593

Friday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,244. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Erie2
Fulton1
Kings6
Manhattan2
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Niagara3
Oneida2
Queens5
Richmond1
Schenectady1
Suffolk3
Tompkins1
Ulster1
Westchester1

Additionally, Gov. Cuomo announced that 60% of New Yorkers who are 18 years of age or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. in the last 24 hours, 168,958 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.            

“The vaccine is the best weapon we have in our fight against COVID, and we all need to take it in order to finally defeat this beast.” Governor Cuomo said. “With 60 percent of all adults and almost half of all eligible New Yorkers having received at least one dose, we continue to make remarkable progress as a state, but we cannot get lax. If you still need to get your shot, please do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state. Everyone who is 16 and older is eligible here in New York, and the vaccine is free, safe and effective.”               

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

  • Total doses administered – 16,564,716
  • Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 168,958
  • Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,015,327
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 59.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 47.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 48.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 38.2%  
 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region565,6953,373461,2288,154
Central New York460,8331,865398,2743,343
Finger Lakes578,3283,148481,1989,059
Long Island1,232,6529,824942,20715,855
Mid-Hudson1,016,0795,821786,76714,187
Mohawk Valley226,3141,075191,6462,214
New York City4,376,02524,4923,421,22557,594
North Country208,847837187,388907
Southern Tier300,0371,516253,3712,798
Western New York616,6263,127488,6168,194
Statewide9,581,43655,0787,611,920122,305
 
                                                                              		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/071,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050
Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04819,800569,9051,389,705 11,925,755
Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/121,068,455658,7701,727,22513,652,980
Week 18 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18763,825774,8251,538,65015,191,630
Week 19 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18738,340507,6201,245,96016,437,590
Week 20 Dosesarriving 04/19 – 05/02757,005662,7901,419,79517,857,385

