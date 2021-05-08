Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“New Yorkers have been tough and resilient throughout this entire pandemic, and this attitude has helped to drive our state’s COVID-19 numbers down,” Governor Cuomo said. “Even with this tremendous progress in our numbers, we still need everyone to continue practicing safe behaviors like wearing masks and social distancing to slow the spread. And most importantly, we need every single New Yorker to get vaccinated so we can defeat COVID once and for all and begin our return to a new normal.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 248,572
- Total Positive – 3,195
- Percent Positive – 1.29%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.47%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,178 (-86)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -551
- Patients Newly Admitted – 250
- Number ICU – 544 (-27)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 344 (-10)
- Total Discharges – 177,944 (+279)
- Deaths – 32
- Total Deaths – 42,244
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|84
|0.01%
|28%
|Central New York
|50
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|221
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|291
|0.01%
|36%
|Mid-Hudson
|189
|0.01%
|47%
|Mohawk Valley
|28
|0.01%
|40%
|New York City
|978
|0.01%
|35%
|North Country
|21
|0.01%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|72
|0.01%
|51%
|Western New York
|244
|0.02%
|33%
|Statewide
|2178
|0.01%
|37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|231
|197
|15%
|Central New York
|233
|170
|27%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|226
|43%
|Long Island
|847
|613
|28%
|Mid-Hudson
|669
|383
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|76
|22%
|New York City
|2,526
|1878
|26%
|North Country
|56
|27
|52%
|Southern Tier
|115
|74
|36%
|Western New York
|545
|342
|37%
|Statewide
|5,716
|3986
|30%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.34%
|1.41%
|1.32%
|Central New York
|1.38%
|1.23%
|1.17%
|Finger Lakes
|2.74%
|2.70%
|2.67%
|Long Island
|1.57%
|1.45%
|1.38%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.67%
|1.61%
|1.50%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.36%
|1.42%
|1.46%
|New York City
|1.55%
|1.44%
|1.36%
|North Country
|1.92%
|2.05%
|1.92%
|Southern Tier
|0.68%
|0.66%
|0.66%
|Western New York
|2.82%
|2.57%
|2.54%
|Statewide
|1.62%
|1.53%
|1.47%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|1.57%
|1.45%
|1.43%
|Brooklyn
|1.90%
|1.74%
|1.61%
|Manhattan
|0.90%
|0.85%
|0.80%
|Queens
|1.64%
|1.52%
|1.46%
|Staten Island
|1.86%
|1.77%
|1.63%
Of the 2,054,054 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,302
|32
|Allegany
|3,366
|13
|Broome
|18,178
|51
|Cattaraugus
|5,496
|31
|Cayuga
|6,127
|15
|Chautauqua
|8,714
|11
|Chemung
|7,452
|17
|Chenango
|3,356
|3
|Clinton
|4,757
|6
|Columbia
|3,951
|7
|Cortland
|3,694
|15
|Delaware
|2,293
|3
|Dutchess
|28,975
|38
|Erie
|87,569
|272
|Essex
|1,564
|1
|Franklin
|2,503
|0
|Fulton
|4,295
|14
|Genesee
|5,295
|9
|Greene
|3,311
|14
|Hamilton
|304
|0
|Herkimer
|5,059
|5
|Jefferson
|5,803
|36
|Lewis
|2,626
|19
|Livingston
|4,277
|21
|Madison
|4,421
|7
|Monroe
|65,417
|251
|Montgomery
|4,164
|18
|Nassau
|181,553
|178
|Niagara
|19,458
|60
|NYC
|922,237
|1,256
|Oneida
|22,068
|47
|Onondaga
|37,609
|51
|Ontario
|7,247
|13
|Orange
|47,615
|68
|Orleans
|3,000
|8
|Oswego
|7,332
|9
|Otsego
|3,359
|6
|Putnam
|10,504
|16
|Rensselaer
|11,011
|9
|Rockland
|46,532
|21
|Saratoga
|14,948
|24
|Schenectady
|12,872
|37
|Schoharie
|1,640
|8
|Schuyler
|1,026
|0
|Seneca
|1,964
|2
|St. Lawrence
|6,421
|6
|Steuben
|6,669
|30
|Suffolk
|198,574
|222
|Sullivan
|6,488
|16
|Tioga
|3,630
|12
|Tompkins
|4,200
|7
|Ulster
|13,663
|25
|Warren
|3,540
|11
|Washington
|3,037
|10
|Wayne
|5,560
|14
|Westchester
|128,412
|109
|Wyoming
|3,457
|8
|Yates
|1,159
|3
Friday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,244. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Erie
|2
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|6
|Manhattan
|2
|Montgomery
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Niagara
|3
|Oneida
|2
|Queens
|5
|Richmond
|1
|Schenectady
|1
|Suffolk
|3
|Tompkins
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|1
Additionally, Gov. Cuomo announced that 60% of New Yorkers who are 18 years of age or older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. in the last 24 hours, 168,958 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
“The vaccine is the best weapon we have in our fight against COVID, and we all need to take it in order to finally defeat this beast.” Governor Cuomo said. “With 60 percent of all adults and almost half of all eligible New Yorkers having received at least one dose, we continue to make remarkable progress as a state, but we cannot get lax. If you still need to get your shot, please do so quickly at one of our many sites across the state. Everyone who is 16 and older is eligible here in New York, and the vaccine is free, safe and effective.”
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
- Total doses administered – 16,564,716
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 168,958
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,015,327
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 59.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 47.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 48.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 38.2%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|565,695
|3,373
|461,228
|8,154
|Central New York
|460,833
|1,865
|398,274
|3,343
|Finger Lakes
|578,328
|3,148
|481,198
|9,059
|Long Island
|1,232,652
|9,824
|942,207
|15,855
|Mid-Hudson
|1,016,079
|5,821
|786,767
|14,187
|Mohawk Valley
|226,314
|1,075
|191,646
|2,214
|New York City
|4,376,025
|24,492
|3,421,225
|57,594
|North Country
|208,847
|837
|187,388
|907
|Southern Tier
|300,037
|1,516
|253,371
|2,798
|Western New York
|616,626
|3,127
|488,616
|8,194
|Statewide
|9,581,436
|55,078
|7,611,920
|122,305
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12
|1,068,455
|658,770
|1,727,225
|13,652,980
|Week 18 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18
|763,825
|774,825
|1,538,650
|15,191,630
|Week 19 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18
|738,340
|507,620
|1,245,960
|16,437,590
|Week 20 Dosesarriving 04/19 – 05/02
|757,005
|662,790
|1,419,795
|17,857,385