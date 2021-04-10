Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations reportedly dropped to 4,241, the lowest since December 3. The statewide positivity rate dropped to 2.79%, the lowest in a month. New York City’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 3.69%, the lowest since December 2.
“New Yorkers have fought bravely through this intensely difficult and emotionally taxing pandemic. We’re making great progress getting shots in arms across the state, but we need everyone to continue practicing safe behaviors: washing hands, wearing masks and staying socially distanced when appropriate,” Governor Cuomo said. “New York continues to ramp up its vaccination program by expanding eligibility and opening new pop-up sites that bring the COVID-19 vaccine directly to the communities hit hardest by the pandemic. However, it will take a concerted effort to stay vigilant and follow the state’s public health guidance to slow the spread and get us to the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 260,700
- Total Positive – 7,283
- Percent Positive – 2.79%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.31%
- Patient Hospitalization – 4,241 (-110)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -250
- Patients Newly Admitted – 473
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 882 (-17)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 585 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 167,033 (+513)
- Deaths – 57
- Total Deaths – 41,086
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|109
|0.01%
|33%
|Central New York
|51
|0.01%
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|187
|0.02%
|41%
|Long Island
|702
|0.02%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|475
|0.02%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|61
|0.01%
|42%
|New York City
|2258
|0.03%
|33%
|North Country
|24
|0.01%
|55%
|Southern Tier
|73
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|301
|0.02%
|39%
|Statewide
|4241
|0.02%
|37%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|235
|204
|17%
|Central New York
|272
|191
|31%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|243
|40%
|Long Island
|856
|652
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|682
|394
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|78
|22%
|New York City
|2,574
|2,007
|23%
|North Country
|57
|32
|45%
|Southern Tier
|126
|67
|47%
|Western New York
|545
|360
|38%
|Statewide
|5,841
|4,228
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|2.28%
|2.25%
|2.37%
|Central New York
|1.46%
|1.48%
|1.51%
|Finger Lakes
|2.81%
|2.85%
|2.95%
|Long Island
|4.28%
|4.15%
|4.05%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.14%
|4.03%
|3.98%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.51%
|1.59%
|1.70%
|New York City
|3.92%
|3.88%
|3.69%
|North Country
|1.72%
|1.85%
|1.92%
|Southern Tier
|0.67%
|0.69%
|0.71%
|Western New York
|4.67%
|4.68%
|4.82%
|Statewide
|3.40%
|3.37%
|3.31%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|4.39%
|4.38%
|4.01%
|Brooklyn
|4.42%
|4.45%
|4.14%
|Manhattan
|2.67%
|2.68%
|2.50%
|Queens
|4.75%
|4.68%
|4.31%
|Staten Island
|5.20%
|5.03%
|4.69%
Of the 1,934,640 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|23,217
|68
|Allegany
|3,118
|11
|Broome
|17,007
|50
|Cattaraugus
|4,985
|19
|Cayuga
|5,755
|10
|Chautauqua
|8,149
|26
|Chemung
|7,001
|22
|Chenango
|2,973
|17
|Clinton
|4,417
|26
|Columbia
|3,779
|17
|Cortland
|3,487
|5
|Delaware
|2,083
|14
|Dutchess
|27,258
|116
|Erie
|78,727
|534
|Essex
|1,479
|3
|Franklin
|2,356
|5
|Fulton
|3,927
|17
|Genesee
|4,965
|20
|Greene
|3,050
|13
|Hamilton
|296
|2
|Herkimer
|4,842
|6
|Jefferson
|5,362
|17
|Lewis
|2,402
|11
|Livingston
|3,902
|12
|Madison
|4,218
|17
|Monroe
|59,062
|288
|Montgomery
|3,772
|23
|Nassau
|173,772
|556
|Niagara
|17,527
|122
|NYC
|868,755
|3,295
|Oneida
|21,142
|47
|Onondaga
|35,252
|103
|Ontario
|6,658
|47
|Orange
|45,057
|146
|Orleans
|2,682
|9
|Oswego
|6,825
|20
|Otsego
|3,084
|17
|Putnam
|9,969
|31
|Rensselaer
|10,402
|43
|Rockland
|44,952
|129
|Saratoga
|14,044
|100
|Schenectady
|12,157
|29
|Schoharie
|1,488
|10
|Schuyler
|972
|3
|Seneca
|1,828
|4
|St. Lawrence
|6,087
|13
|Steuben
|6,136
|17
|Suffolk
|189,424
|619
|Sullivan
|5,909
|45
|Tioga
|3,285
|15
|Tompkins
|3,988
|8
|Ulster
|12,664
|76
|Warren
|3,299
|11
|Washington
|2,789
|10
|Wayne
|5,084
|29
|Westchester
|123,548
|345
|Wyoming
|3,186
|12
|Yates
|1,086
|3
Friday, 57 New Yorkers reportedly died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 41,086. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|5
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|2
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|14
|Manhattan
|5
|Monroe
|2
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|1
|Orange
|3
|Queens
|7
|Richmond
|1
|Rockland
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|2
|Wyoming
|1