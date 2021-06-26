Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“We’re finally putting the COVID-19 pandemic in the rear-view mirror, and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every single day as the numbers continue to come down,” Governor Cuomo said. “Getting shots in arms is the key to our future, and we’re offering several exciting incentives to New Yorkers across the state who haven’t yet been vaccinated. Taking the shot protects your family, friends and community, so if you haven’t been vaccinated, please walk into a site or make an appointment today.”



Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 97,020

Total Positive – 385

Percent Positive – 0.40%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.36%

Patient Hospitalization – 371 (-44)

Patients Newly Admitted – 46

Patients in ICU – 92 (-2)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 45 (-6)

Total Discharges – 184,613 (83)

Deaths – 5

Total Deaths – 42,957

Total vaccine doses administered – 20,945,467

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 117,760

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 431,340

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.0%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.1%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 64.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 52.8%



Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Thursday, June 24, 2021 Friday, June 25, 2021 Capital Region 0.43% 0.42% 0.36% Central New York 0.47% 0.46% 0.41% Finger Lakes 0.47% 0.44% 0.40% Long Island 0.37% 0.36% 0.36% Mid-Hudson 0.33% 0.34% 0.33% Mohawk Valley 0.27% 0.34% 0.33% New York City 0.34% 0.35% 0.36% North Country 0.54% 0.61% 0.63% Southern Tier 0.41% 0.40% 0.44% Western New York 0.21% 0.20% 0.21% Statewide 0.35% 0.36% 0.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, June 23, 2021 Thursday, June 24, 2021 Friday, June 25, 2021 Bronx 0.35% 0.33% 0.33% Kings 0.32% 0.33% 0.36% New York 0.27% 0.28% 0.29% Queens 0.34% 0.37% 0.35% Richmond 0.67% 0.71% 0.74%

Friday, 385 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,096,304. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,728 2 Allegany 3,561 0 Broome 18,648 1 Cattaraugus 5,723 0 Cayuga 6,342 2 Chautauqua 8,959 0 Chemung 7,780 1 Chenango 3,511 1 Clinton 4,845 2 Columbia 4,072 1 Cortland 3,931 0 Delaware 2,391 2 Dutchess 29,501 1 Erie 89,638 6 Essex 1,595 0 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,426 1 Genesee 5,440 0 Greene 3,406 0 Hamilton 315 0 Herkimer 5,203 1 Jefferson 6,163 1 Lewis 2,819 3 Livingston 4,529 1 Madison 4,570 2 Monroe 69,124 8 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,907 28 Niagara 20,055 0 NYC 939,348 225 Oneida 22,650 1 Onondaga 39,007 0 Ontario 7,410 0 Orange 48,395 20 Orleans 3,123 0 Oswego 7,637 1 Otsego 3,466 1 Putnam 10,625 0 Rensselaer 11,244 0 Rockland 47,007 12 Saratoga 15,401 1 Schenectady 13,216 0 Schoharie 1,696 0 Schuyler 1,081 0 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,661 4 Steuben 6,967 4 Suffolk 201,342 32 Sullivan 6,689 3 Tioga 3,840 1 Tompkins 4,357 0 Ulster 13,925 1 Warren 3,670 0 Washington 3,165 0 Wayne 5,793 0 Westchester 129,814 14 Wyoming 3,585 0 Yates 1,180 1

Friday, five New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,957. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Erie 1 Kings 1 Nassau 1 Queens 1 Rockland 1

Friday, 27,575 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 93,637 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: