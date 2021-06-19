Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.

“New Yorkers are getting a new lease on life as we defeat this pandemic and reopen our state’s economy for the future,” Governor Cuomo said. “Vaccination is the key to beating COVID-19, so we’re offering incentives to encourage the remaining New Yorkers to take the shot. We’re getting back to living, not just surviving, but I encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to do so immediately for themselves and their families’ safety.”



Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 107,751

Total Positive – 418

Percent Positive – 0.39%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%

Patient Hospitalization – 532 (-16)

Patients Newly Admitted – 65

Patients in ICU – 126 (-17)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 73 (-6)

Total Discharges – 184,129 (64)

Deaths – 9

Total Deaths – 42,914

Total vaccine doses administered – 20,514,127

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 63,095

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 498,084

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.2%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 61.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.8%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.5%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 50.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 51.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Thursday, June 17, 2021 Friday, June 18, 2021 Capital Region 0.34% 0.36% 0.44% Central New York 0.60% 0.54% 0.51% Finger Lakes 0.57% 0.58% 0.59% Long Island 0.43% 0.43% 0.42% Mid-Hudson 0.35% 0.34% 0.35% Mohawk Valley 0.46% 0.42% 0.42% New York City 0.36% 0.36% 0.36% North Country 0.57% 0.60% 0.66% Southern Tier 0.43% 0.44% 0.42% Western New York 0.35% 0.31% 0.28% Statewide 0.39% 0.39% 0.39%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, June 16, 2021 Thursday, June 17, 2021 Friday, June 18, 2021 Bronx 0.45% 0.44% 0.43% Kings 0.33% 0.32% 0.30% New York 0.31% 0.31% 0.31% Queens 0.34% 0.34% 0.38% Richmond 0.49% 0.51% 0.52%

Friday, 418 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,094,154. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,712 4 Allegany 3,559 1 Broome 18,633 3 Cattaraugus 5,723 0 Cayuga 6,338 0 Chautauqua 8,958 1 Chemung 7,774 2 Chenango 3,504 0 Clinton 4,838 1 Columbia 4,068 3 Cortland 3,929 2 Delaware 2,385 0 Dutchess 29,483 5 Erie 89,604 1 Essex 1,593 0 Franklin 2,563 0 Fulton 4,423 0 Genesee 5,437 1 Greene 3,405 2 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,193 2 Jefferson 6,155 6 Lewis 2,811 1 Livingston 4,524 1 Madison 4,565 1 Monroe 69,054 19 Montgomery 4,254 0 Nassau 183,753 26 Niagara 20,045 0 NYC 938,144 227 Oneida 22,637 4 Onondaga 38,970 10 Ontario 7,408 0 Orange 48,337 7 Orleans 3,121 1 Oswego 7,627 1 Otsego 3,463 0 Putnam 10,622 1 Rensselaer 11,235 3 Rockland 46,965 7 Saratoga 15,389 10 Schenectady 13,207 0 Schoharie 1,693 1 Schuyler 1,080 0 Seneca 2,011 0 St. Lawrence 6,646 2 Steuben 6,957 0 Suffolk 201,168 29 Sullivan 6,679 3 Tioga 3,834 3 Tompkins 4,350 0 Ulster 13,916 1 Warren 3,661 1 Washington 3,162 0 Wayne 5,785 2 Westchester 129,728 22 Wyoming 3,584 1 Yates 1,179 0

Friday, nine New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,914. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Fulton 1 Kings 4 Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Onondaga 1

Friday, 25,414 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 41,778 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: