Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combatting COVID-19.
“New Yorkers are getting a new lease on life as we defeat this pandemic and reopen our state’s economy for the future,” Governor Cuomo said. “Vaccination is the key to beating COVID-19, so we’re offering incentives to encourage the remaining New Yorkers to take the shot. We’re getting back to living, not just surviving, but I encourage anyone who hasn’t been vaccinated yet to do so immediately for themselves and their families’ safety.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 107,751
- Total Positive – 418
- Percent Positive – 0.39%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%
- Patient Hospitalization – 532 (-16)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 65
- Patients in ICU – 126 (-17)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 73 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 184,129 (64)
- Deaths – 9
- Total Deaths – 42,914
- Total vaccine doses administered – 20,514,127
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 63,095
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 498,084
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 68.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 61.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 56.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 50.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 58.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 51.6%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, June 16, 2021
|Thursday, June 17, 2021
|Friday, June 18, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.34%
|0.36%
|0.44%
|Central New York
|0.60%
|0.54%
|0.51%
|Finger Lakes
|0.57%
|0.58%
|0.59%
|Long Island
|0.43%
|0.43%
|0.42%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.35%
|0.34%
|0.35%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.46%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|New York City
|0.36%
|0.36%
|0.36%
|North Country
|0.57%
|0.60%
|0.66%
|Southern Tier
|0.43%
|0.44%
|0.42%
|Western New York
|0.35%
|0.31%
|0.28%
|Statewide
|0.39%
|0.39%
|0.39%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, June 16, 2021
|Thursday, June 17, 2021
|Friday, June 18, 2021
|Bronx
|0.45%
|0.44%
|0.43%
|Kings
|0.33%
|0.32%
|0.30%
|New York
|0.31%
|0.31%
|0.31%
|Queens
|0.34%
|0.34%
|0.38%
|Richmond
|0.49%
|0.51%
|0.52%
Friday, 418 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,094,154. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,712
|4
|Allegany
|3,559
|1
|Broome
|18,633
|3
|Cattaraugus
|5,723
|0
|Cayuga
|6,338
|0
|Chautauqua
|8,958
|1
|Chemung
|7,774
|2
|Chenango
|3,504
|0
|Clinton
|4,838
|1
|Columbia
|4,068
|3
|Cortland
|3,929
|2
|Delaware
|2,385
|0
|Dutchess
|29,483
|5
|Erie
|89,604
|1
|Essex
|1,593
|0
|Franklin
|2,563
|0
|Fulton
|4,423
|0
|Genesee
|5,437
|1
|Greene
|3,405
|2
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,193
|2
|Jefferson
|6,155
|6
|Lewis
|2,811
|1
|Livingston
|4,524
|1
|Madison
|4,565
|1
|Monroe
|69,054
|19
|Montgomery
|4,254
|0
|Nassau
|183,753
|26
|Niagara
|20,045
|0
|NYC
|938,144
|227
|Oneida
|22,637
|4
|Onondaga
|38,970
|10
|Ontario
|7,408
|0
|Orange
|48,337
|7
|Orleans
|3,121
|1
|Oswego
|7,627
|1
|Otsego
|3,463
|0
|Putnam
|10,622
|1
|Rensselaer
|11,235
|3
|Rockland
|46,965
|7
|Saratoga
|15,389
|10
|Schenectady
|13,207
|0
|Schoharie
|1,693
|1
|Schuyler
|1,080
|0
|Seneca
|2,011
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,646
|2
|Steuben
|6,957
|0
|Suffolk
|201,168
|29
|Sullivan
|6,679
|3
|Tioga
|3,834
|3
|Tompkins
|4,350
|0
|Ulster
|13,916
|1
|Warren
|3,661
|1
|Washington
|3,162
|0
|Wayne
|5,785
|2
|Westchester
|129,728
|22
|Wyoming
|3,584
|1
|Yates
|1,179
|0
Friday, nine New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,914. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|4
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Onondaga
|1
Friday, 25,414 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 41,778 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|658751
|998
|602917
|2061
|Central New York
|522166
|497
|479726
|1210
|Finger Lakes
|668092
|1029
|615631
|1983
|Long Island
|1482103
|5272
|1319425
|7967
|Mid-Hudson
|1201079
|2865
|1068313
|5304
|Mohawk Valley
|257572
|369
|236493
|636
|New York City
|5199330
|12200
|4584155
|18006
|North Country
|235222
|358
|217535
|858
|Southern Tier
|341676
|511
|314218
|1181
|Western New York
|722606
|1315
|646162
|2572
|Statewide
|11288597
|25414
|10084575
|41778