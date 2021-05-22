Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced the statewide single-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.80% Friday, the lowest since September 4.

Health officials report Staten Island’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 0.93% Friday, bringing the individual 7-day average positivity rate of all five New York City boroughs below 1% for the first time since September 8, 2020.

“We are working night and day to stop COVID-19 in its tracks, and the key is getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible—as quickly as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we’ve taken action to reopen the state’s economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people. We’re going to reach the end at the light of the tunnel and defeat this virus, and the faster we can get New Yorkers vaccinated, the faster that dream will become a reality.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 167,918

Total Positive – 1,347

Percent Positive – 0.80%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.95%

Patient Hospitalization – 1,361 (-83)

Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -327

Patients Newly Admitted – 169

Number ICU – 326 (-4)

Number ICU with Intubation – 198 (-6)

Total Discharges – 180,912 (209)

Deaths – 24

Total Deaths – 42,582

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 58 0.01% 49% Central New York 46 0.01% 52% Finger Lakes 169 0.01% 57% Long Island 198 0.01% 57% Mid-Hudson 111 0.00% 63% Mohawk Valley 25 0.01% 58% New York City 551 0.01% 54% North Country 19 0.00% 70% Southern Tier 45 0.01% 66% Western New York 139 0.01% 54% Statewide 1361 0.01% 56%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 237 199 16% Central New York 225 182 19% Finger Lakes 397 234 41% Long Island 848 588 31% Mid-Hudson 639 365 43% Mohawk Valley 97 72 26% New York City 2,480 1817 27% North Country 58 32 45% Southern Tier 115 66 43% Western New York 543 342 37% Statewide 5,639 3897 31%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.13% 1.13% 1.10% Central New York 1.49% 1.51% 1.54% Finger Lakes 2.52% 2.46% 2.44% Long Island 0.89% 0.84% 0.79% Mid-Hudson 0.91% 0.89% 0.84% Mohawk Valley 0.99% 1.00% 0.99% New York City 0.81% 0.78% 0.75% North Country 1.75% 1.72% 1.46% Southern Tier 0.61% 0.63% 0.63% Western New York 1.66% 1.65% 1.59% Statewide 1.02% 0.99% 0.95%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Bronx 0.84% 0.79% 0.77% Brooklyn 0.88% 0.88% 0.85% Manhattan 0.52% 0.49% 0.47% Queens 0.88% 0.85% 0.80% Staten Island 1.14% 1.03% 0.93%

Of the 2,077,344 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,531 15 Allegany 3,498 12 Broome 18,463 7 Cattaraugus 5,668 3 Cayuga 6,268 3 Chautauqua 8,861 12 Chemung 7,625 14 Chenango 3,451 5 Clinton 4,818 1 Columbia 4,037 5 Cortland 3,824 8 Delaware 2,344 7 Dutchess 29,301 12 Erie 88,885 78 Essex 1,586 5 Franklin 2,528 5 Fulton 4,370 5 Genesee 5,401 10 Greene 3,382 1 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,139 9 Jefferson 6,015 7 Lewis 2,758 3 Livingston 4,458 11 Madison 4,506 4 Monroe 67,672 117 Montgomery 4,228 2 Nassau 182,810 71 Niagara 19,856 19 NYC 930,941 495 Oneida 22,367 14 Onondaga 38,380 41 Ontario 7,355 11 Orange 48,015 31 Orleans 3,086 7 Oswego 7,518 18 Otsego 3,419 5 Putnam 10,558 5 Rensselaer 11,161 5 Rockland 46,768 21 Saratoga 15,213 8 Schenectady 13,080 16 Schoharie 1,680 1 Schuyler 1,042 3 Seneca 1,994 2 St. Lawrence 6,571 7 Steuben 6,848 9 Suffolk 199,991 87 Sullivan 6,592 16 Tioga 3,757 10 Tompkins 4,294 5 Ulster 13,825 4 Warren 3,612 4 Washington 3,112 6 Wayne 5,718 7 Westchester 129,131 51 Wyoming 3,548 7 Yates 1,172 0

Friday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,582. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Broome 1 Erie 1 Kings 6 Manhattan 2 Monroe 4 Oneida 2 Richmond 2 Suffolk 2 Ulster 1 Westchester 3

EXCELSIOR PASS

Additionally, Gov. Cuomo Saturday announced that more than 1 million Excelsior Passes have been issued since New York State launched the first-in-the-nation voluntary platform in March.

Excelsior Pass is a free, fast, and secure way to present digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results that’s helping to get New Yorkers back to the things they love and miss – safely.

“After a long and incredibly difficult year, New Yorkers are finally returning to normal life and getting back to work amid rising vaccination rates, and the first-in-the-nation Excelsior Pass is a key part of that restoration of normalcy,” Governor Cuomo said. “The fact that we’ve so quickly achieved a milestone—more than 1 million passes issued—speaks to New Yorkers’ desire to resume many of the activities they’ve given up over the past year and is good news for bringing our economy back and building a stronger state for the future. New Yorkers are ready for the new normal, and the Excelsior Pass will help them get there until we can defeat this terrible pandemic for good.”

VACCINATION STATUS FOR NYS

Gov. Cuomo Saturday also updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. In the last 24 hours, 109,615 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and 829,697 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.

“We continue to work with community leaders and our partner organizations to make sure the vaccine is accessible to all New Yorkers, and thinking outside the box to give more people incentives to get vaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “This vaccine is safe, effective and necessary – and can only do its job if we all take it. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to come in to one of our many sites and roll up your sleeve so we can finally defeat this beast.”

STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN

Total doses administered – 18,280,021

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 109,615

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 829,697

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 63.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 54.4%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 51.6%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 43.6%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 611,361 3,298 525,360 3,495 Central New York 487,395 2,420 429,104 1,749 Finger Lakes 618,048 2,989 538,742 2,510 Long Island 1,336,681 6,578 1,101,897 9,920 Mid-Hudson 1,096,702 5,958 913,581 6,884 Mohawk Valley 239,454 1,368 211,876 1,172 New York City 4,715,030 21,294 3,941,730 26,135 North Country 219,315 1,258 198,118 909 Southern Tier 317,202 1,440 278,152 1,497 Western New York 660,296 4,459 560,744 4,415 Statewide 10,301,484 51,062 8,699,304 58,686