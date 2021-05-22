Gov. Cuomo provides Saturday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced the statewide single-day COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 0.80% Friday, the lowest since September 4.
Health officials report Staten Island’s 7-day average positivity rate dropped to 0.93% Friday, bringing the individual 7-day average positivity rate of all five New York City boroughs below 1% for the first time since September 8, 2020.
“We are working night and day to stop COVID-19 in its tracks, and the key is getting as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible—as quickly as possible,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are trending in the right direction, and we’ve taken action to reopen the state’s economy and relax restrictions, particularly for vaccinated people. We’re going to reach the end at the light of the tunnel and defeat this virus, and the faster we can get New Yorkers vaccinated, the faster that dream will become a reality.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 167,918
- Total Positive – 1,347
- Percent Positive – 0.80%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.95%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,361 (-83)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -327
- Patients Newly Admitted – 169
- Number ICU – 326 (-4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 198 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 180,912 (209)
- Deaths – 24
- Total Deaths – 42,582
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|58
|0.01%
|49%
|Central New York
|46
|0.01%
|52%
|Finger Lakes
|169
|0.01%
|57%
|Long Island
|198
|0.01%
|57%
|Mid-Hudson
|111
|0.00%
|63%
|Mohawk Valley
|25
|0.01%
|58%
|New York City
|551
|0.01%
|54%
|North Country
|19
|0.00%
|70%
|Southern Tier
|45
|0.01%
|66%
|Western New York
|139
|0.01%
|54%
|Statewide
|1361
|0.01%
|56%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|237
|199
|16%
|Central New York
|225
|182
|19%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|234
|41%
|Long Island
|848
|588
|31%
|Mid-Hudson
|639
|365
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|72
|26%
|New York City
|2,480
|1817
|27%
|North Country
|58
|32
|45%
|Southern Tier
|115
|66
|43%
|Western New York
|543
|342
|37%
|Statewide
|5,639
|3897
|31%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.13%
|1.13%
|1.10%
|Central New York
|1.49%
|1.51%
|1.54%
|Finger Lakes
|2.52%
|2.46%
|2.44%
|Long Island
|0.89%
|0.84%
|0.79%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.91%
|0.89%
|0.84%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.99%
|1.00%
|0.99%
|New York City
|0.81%
|0.78%
|0.75%
|North Country
|1.75%
|1.72%
|1.46%
|Southern Tier
|0.61%
|0.63%
|0.63%
|Western New York
|1.66%
|1.65%
|1.59%
|Statewide
|1.02%
|0.99%
|0.95%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|0.84%
|0.79%
|0.77%
|Brooklyn
|0.88%
|0.88%
|0.85%
|Manhattan
|0.52%
|0.49%
|0.47%
|Queens
|0.88%
|0.85%
|0.80%
|Staten Island
|1.14%
|1.03%
|0.93%
Of the 2,077,344 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,531
|15
|Allegany
|3,498
|12
|Broome
|18,463
|7
|Cattaraugus
|5,668
|3
|Cayuga
|6,268
|3
|Chautauqua
|8,861
|12
|Chemung
|7,625
|14
|Chenango
|3,451
|5
|Clinton
|4,818
|1
|Columbia
|4,037
|5
|Cortland
|3,824
|8
|Delaware
|2,344
|7
|Dutchess
|29,301
|12
|Erie
|88,885
|78
|Essex
|1,586
|5
|Franklin
|2,528
|5
|Fulton
|4,370
|5
|Genesee
|5,401
|10
|Greene
|3,382
|1
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,139
|9
|Jefferson
|6,015
|7
|Lewis
|2,758
|3
|Livingston
|4,458
|11
|Madison
|4,506
|4
|Monroe
|67,672
|117
|Montgomery
|4,228
|2
|Nassau
|182,810
|71
|Niagara
|19,856
|19
|NYC
|930,941
|495
|Oneida
|22,367
|14
|Onondaga
|38,380
|41
|Ontario
|7,355
|11
|Orange
|48,015
|31
|Orleans
|3,086
|7
|Oswego
|7,518
|18
|Otsego
|3,419
|5
|Putnam
|10,558
|5
|Rensselaer
|11,161
|5
|Rockland
|46,768
|21
|Saratoga
|15,213
|8
|Schenectady
|13,080
|16
|Schoharie
|1,680
|1
|Schuyler
|1,042
|3
|Seneca
|1,994
|2
|St. Lawrence
|6,571
|7
|Steuben
|6,848
|9
|Suffolk
|199,991
|87
|Sullivan
|6,592
|16
|Tioga
|3,757
|10
|Tompkins
|4,294
|5
|Ulster
|13,825
|4
|Warren
|3,612
|4
|Washington
|3,112
|6
|Wayne
|5,718
|7
|Westchester
|129,131
|51
|Wyoming
|3,548
|7
|Yates
|1,172
|0
Friday, 24 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,582. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|6
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|4
|Oneida
|2
|Richmond
|2
|Suffolk
|2
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|3
EXCELSIOR PASS
Additionally, Gov. Cuomo Saturday announced that more than 1 million Excelsior Passes have been issued since New York State launched the first-in-the-nation voluntary platform in March.
Excelsior Pass is a free, fast, and secure way to present digital proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test results that’s helping to get New Yorkers back to the things they love and miss – safely.
“After a long and incredibly difficult year, New Yorkers are finally returning to normal life and getting back to work amid rising vaccination rates, and the first-in-the-nation Excelsior Pass is a key part of that restoration of normalcy,” Governor Cuomo said. “The fact that we’ve so quickly achieved a milestone—more than 1 million passes issued—speaks to New Yorkers’ desire to resume many of the activities they’ve given up over the past year and is good news for bringing our economy back and building a stronger state for the future. New Yorkers are ready for the new normal, and the Excelsior Pass will help them get there until we can defeat this terrible pandemic for good.”
VACCINATION STATUS FOR NYS
Gov. Cuomo Saturday also updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. In the last 24 hours, 109,615 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and 829,697 doses have been administered statewide over the past seven days.
“We continue to work with community leaders and our partner organizations to make sure the vaccine is accessible to all New Yorkers, and thinking outside the box to give more people incentives to get vaccinated,” Governor Cuomo said. “This vaccine is safe, effective and necessary – and can only do its job if we all take it. If you still need to get your shot, I urge you to come in to one of our many sites and roll up your sleeve so we can finally defeat this beast.”
STATEWIDE BREAKDOWN
- Total doses administered – 18,280,021
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 109,615
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 829,697
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 63.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 54.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 51.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 43.6%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|611,361
|3,298
|525,360
|3,495
|Central New York
|487,395
|2,420
|429,104
|1,749
|Finger Lakes
|618,048
|2,989
|538,742
|2,510
|Long Island
|1,336,681
|6,578
|1,101,897
|9,920
|Mid-Hudson
|1,096,702
|5,958
|913,581
|6,884
|Mohawk Valley
|239,454
|1,368
|211,876
|1,172
|New York City
|4,715,030
|21,294
|3,941,730
|26,135
|North Country
|219,315
|1,258
|198,118
|909
|Southern Tier
|317,202
|1,440
|278,152
|1,497
|Western New York
|660,296
|4,459
|560,744
|4,415
|Statewide
|10,301,484
|51,062
|8,699,304
|58,686
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 1/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 1/04 – 1/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 1/11 – 1/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving1/18- 1/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving1/25 – 1/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving2/01 – 2/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving2/8 – 2/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving3/01 – 3/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 3/08 – 3/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 3/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 3/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 3/29 – 4/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17 Doses arriving 4/05 – 4/12
|1,068,455
|658,770
|1,727,225
|13,652,980
|Week 18 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18
|763,825
|774,825
|1,538,650
|15,191,630
|Week 19 Dosesarriving 4/12 – 4/18
|738,340
|507,620
|1,245,960
|16,437,590
|Week 20 Dosesarriving 4/19 – 5/02
|757,005
|662,790
|1,419,795
|17,857,385
|Week 21 Dosesarrived 5/03 – 5/09
|451,100
|556,950
|1,008,050
|18,865,435
|Week 22 Dosesarrived 5/10 – 5/16
|417,070
|509,380
|926,450
|19,791,885