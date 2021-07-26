Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New York is fighting COVID-19 across the state and more shots are going in arms every single day, but we need to kick our vaccination efforts into overdrive if we’re going to beat this virus for good,” Governor Cuomo said. “That’s why we’re reinforcing our efforts on underserved communities with lower vaccination rates as variants spread in our state. For everyone who hasn’t yet taken the shot, sites are open across the state and the vaccine is safe, free and effective, so I urge you to take it right away.”

Monday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 56,868

Total Positive – 1,296

Percent Positive – 2.28%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.88%

Patient Hospitalization – 546 (+41)

Patients Newly Admitted – 82

Patients in ICU – 123 (+3)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 42 (+4)

Total Discharges – 186,339 (+48)

Deaths – 4

Total Deaths – 43,059

Total vaccine doses administered – 22,055,646

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 22,912

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 243,214

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.8%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.6%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.2%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Friday, July 23, 2021 Saturday, July 24, 2021 Sunday, July 25, 2021 Capital Region 2.34% 2.44% 2.47% Central New York 1.39% 1.46% 1.50% Finger Lakes 1.47% 1.78% 1.90% Long Island 2.08% 2.23% 2.27% Mid-Hudson 1.29% 1.40% 1.58% Mohawk Valley 1.08% 1.11% 1.24% New York City 1.64% 1.71% 1.84% North Country 1.19% 1.37% 1.42% Southern Tier 1.08% 1.28% 1.26% Western New York 1.99% 2.10% 2.18% Statewide 1.66% 1.76% 1.88%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Friday, July 23, 2021 Saturday, July 24, 2021 Sunday, July 25, 2021 Bronx 1.64% 1.73% 1.71% Kings 1.58% 1.67% 1.97% New York 1.57% 1.60% 1.67% Queens 1.59% 1.69% 1.76% Richmond 2.43% 2.42% 2.50%

Sunday, 1,296 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,121,451. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,924 7 Allegany 3,576 0 Broome 18,755 4 Cattaraugus 5,766 0 Cayuga 6,396 1 Chautauqua 8,993 3 Chemung 7,834 2 Chenango 3,531 0 Clinton 4,869 1 Columbia 4,115 2 Cortland 3,958 1 Delaware 2,412 0 Dutchess 29,757 9 Erie 90,279 30 Essex 1,623 2 Franklin 2,571 1 Fulton 4,453 3 Genesee 5,453 0 Greene 3,456 3 Hamilton 316 0 Herkimer 5,239 1 Jefferson 6,236 4 Lewis 2,832 1 Livingston 4,551 1 Madison 4,601 0 Monroe 69,692 33 Montgomery 4,281 3 Nassau 186,209 123 Niagara 20,192 7 NYC 954,188 743 Oneida 22,774 4 Onondaga 39,320 10 Ontario 7,479 1 Orange 48,832 26 Orleans 3,141 0 Oswego 7,680 0 Otsego 3,479 1 Putnam 10,700 7 Rensselaer 11,355 8 Rockland 47,345 19 Saratoga 15,596 10 Schenectady 13,303 4 Schoharie 1,721 1 Schuyler 1,088 0 Seneca 2,023 1 St. Lawrence 6,725 1 Steuben 7,003 1 Suffolk 203,317 131 Sullivan 6,744 3 Tioga 3,861 2 Tompkins 4,393 0 Ulster 14,060 5 Warren 3,744 2 Washington 3,189 2 Wayne 5,829 4 Westchester 130,894 68 Wyoming 3,616 0 Yates 1,182 0

Sunday, four New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,059. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Cattaraugus 1 Kings 2 Schoharie 1

Sunday, 14,184 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 9,864 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: