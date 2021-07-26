Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New York is fighting COVID-19 across the state and more shots are going in arms every single day, but we need to kick our vaccination efforts into overdrive if we’re going to beat this virus for good,” Governor Cuomo said. “That’s why we’re reinforcing our efforts on underserved communities with lower vaccination rates as variants spread in our state. For everyone who hasn’t yet taken the shot, sites are open across the state and the vaccine is safe, free and effective, so I urge you to take it right away.”

Monday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 56,868
  • Total Positive – 1,296
  • Percent Positive – 2.28%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.88%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 546 (+41)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 82
  • Patients in ICU – 123 (+3)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 42 (+4)
  • Total Discharges – 186,339 (+48)
  • Deaths – 4
  • Total Deaths – 43,059
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 22,055,646
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 22,912
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 243,214
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionFriday, July 23, 2021Saturday, July 24, 2021Sunday, July 25, 2021
Capital Region2.34%2.44%2.47%
Central New York1.39%1.46%1.50%
Finger Lakes1.47%1.78%1.90%
Long Island2.08%2.23%2.27%
Mid-Hudson1.29%1.40%1.58%
Mohawk Valley1.08%1.11%1.24%
New York City1.64%1.71%1.84%
North Country1.19%1.37%1.42%
Southern Tier1.08%1.28%1.26%
Western New York1.99%2.10%2.18%
Statewide1.66%1.76%1.88%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCFriday, July 23, 2021Saturday, July 24, 2021Sunday, July 25, 2021
Bronx1.64%1.73%1.71%
Kings1.58%1.67%1.97%
New York1.57%1.60%1.67%
Queens1.59%1.69%1.76%
Richmond2.43%2.42%2.50%

Sunday, 1,296 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,121,451. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,9247
Allegany3,5760
Broome18,7554
Cattaraugus5,7660
Cayuga6,3961
Chautauqua8,9933
Chemung7,8342
Chenango3,5310
Clinton4,8691
Columbia4,1152
Cortland3,9581
Delaware2,4120
Dutchess29,7579
Erie90,27930
Essex1,6232
Franklin2,5711
Fulton4,4533
Genesee5,4530
Greene3,4563
Hamilton3160
Herkimer5,2391
Jefferson6,2364
Lewis2,8321
Livingston4,5511
Madison4,6010
Monroe69,69233
Montgomery4,2813
Nassau186,209123
Niagara20,1927
NYC954,188743
Oneida22,7744
Onondaga39,32010
Ontario7,4791
Orange48,83226
Orleans3,1410
Oswego7,6800
Otsego3,4791
Putnam10,7007
Rensselaer11,3558
Rockland47,34519
Saratoga15,59610
Schenectady13,3034
Schoharie1,7211
Schuyler1,0880
Seneca2,0231
St. Lawrence6,7251
Steuben7,0031
Suffolk203,317131
Sullivan6,7443
Tioga3,8612
Tompkins4,3930
Ulster14,0605
Warren3,7442
Washington3,1892
Wayne5,8294
Westchester130,89468
Wyoming3,6160
Yates1,1820

Sunday, four New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,059. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Cattaraugus1
Kings2
Schoharie1

Sunday, 14,184 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 9,864 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative Increase over past 24 hours
TotalTotal
Capital Region683,742517638,557314
Central New York540,487353508,999270
Finger Lakes694,146489657,046273
Long Island1,587,7872,5791,447,0461,496
Mid-Hudson1,272,8701,3251,153,903697
Mohawk Valley267,910194251,234147
New York City5,580,7407,7565,086,9125,843
North Country250,43392229,80945
Southern Tier356,880248334,745120
Western New York756,348631700,387659
Statewide11,991,34314,18411,008,6389,864

