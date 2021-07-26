Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“New York is fighting COVID-19 across the state and more shots are going in arms every single day, but we need to kick our vaccination efforts into overdrive if we’re going to beat this virus for good,” Governor Cuomo said. “That’s why we’re reinforcing our efforts on underserved communities with lower vaccination rates as variants spread in our state. For everyone who hasn’t yet taken the shot, sites are open across the state and the vaccine is safe, free and effective, so I urge you to take it right away.”
Monday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 56,868
- Total Positive – 1,296
- Percent Positive – 2.28%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.88%
- Patient Hospitalization – 546 (+41)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 82
- Patients in ICU – 123 (+3)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 42 (+4)
- Total Discharges – 186,339 (+48)
- Deaths – 4
- Total Deaths – 43,059
- Total vaccine doses administered – 22,055,646
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 22,912
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 243,214
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.6%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, July 23, 2021
|Saturday, July 24, 2021
|Sunday, July 25, 2021
|Capital Region
|2.34%
|2.44%
|2.47%
|Central New York
|1.39%
|1.46%
|1.50%
|Finger Lakes
|1.47%
|1.78%
|1.90%
|Long Island
|2.08%
|2.23%
|2.27%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.29%
|1.40%
|1.58%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.08%
|1.11%
|1.24%
|New York City
|1.64%
|1.71%
|1.84%
|North Country
|1.19%
|1.37%
|1.42%
|Southern Tier
|1.08%
|1.28%
|1.26%
|Western New York
|1.99%
|2.10%
|2.18%
|Statewide
|1.66%
|1.76%
|1.88%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, July 23, 2021
|Saturday, July 24, 2021
|Sunday, July 25, 2021
|Bronx
|1.64%
|1.73%
|1.71%
|Kings
|1.58%
|1.67%
|1.97%
|New York
|1.57%
|1.60%
|1.67%
|Queens
|1.59%
|1.69%
|1.76%
|Richmond
|2.43%
|2.42%
|2.50%
Sunday, 1,296 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,121,451. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,924
|7
|Allegany
|3,576
|0
|Broome
|18,755
|4
|Cattaraugus
|5,766
|0
|Cayuga
|6,396
|1
|Chautauqua
|8,993
|3
|Chemung
|7,834
|2
|Chenango
|3,531
|0
|Clinton
|4,869
|1
|Columbia
|4,115
|2
|Cortland
|3,958
|1
|Delaware
|2,412
|0
|Dutchess
|29,757
|9
|Erie
|90,279
|30
|Essex
|1,623
|2
|Franklin
|2,571
|1
|Fulton
|4,453
|3
|Genesee
|5,453
|0
|Greene
|3,456
|3
|Hamilton
|316
|0
|Herkimer
|5,239
|1
|Jefferson
|6,236
|4
|Lewis
|2,832
|1
|Livingston
|4,551
|1
|Madison
|4,601
|0
|Monroe
|69,692
|33
|Montgomery
|4,281
|3
|Nassau
|186,209
|123
|Niagara
|20,192
|7
|NYC
|954,188
|743
|Oneida
|22,774
|4
|Onondaga
|39,320
|10
|Ontario
|7,479
|1
|Orange
|48,832
|26
|Orleans
|3,141
|0
|Oswego
|7,680
|0
|Otsego
|3,479
|1
|Putnam
|10,700
|7
|Rensselaer
|11,355
|8
|Rockland
|47,345
|19
|Saratoga
|15,596
|10
|Schenectady
|13,303
|4
|Schoharie
|1,721
|1
|Schuyler
|1,088
|0
|Seneca
|2,023
|1
|St. Lawrence
|6,725
|1
|Steuben
|7,003
|1
|Suffolk
|203,317
|131
|Sullivan
|6,744
|3
|Tioga
|3,861
|2
|Tompkins
|4,393
|0
|Ulster
|14,060
|5
|Warren
|3,744
|2
|Washington
|3,189
|2
|Wayne
|5,829
|4
|Westchester
|130,894
|68
|Wyoming
|3,616
|0
|Yates
|1,182
|0
Sunday, four New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,059. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Kings
|2
|Schoharie
|1
Sunday, 14,184 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 9,864 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Total
|Total
|Capital Region
|683,742
|517
|638,557
|314
|Central New York
|540,487
|353
|508,999
|270
|Finger Lakes
|694,146
|489
|657,046
|273
|Long Island
|1,587,787
|2,579
|1,447,046
|1,496
|Mid-Hudson
|1,272,870
|1,325
|1,153,903
|697
|Mohawk Valley
|267,910
|194
|251,234
|147
|New York City
|5,580,740
|7,756
|5,086,912
|5,843
|North Country
|250,433
|92
|229,809
|45
|Southern Tier
|356,880
|248
|334,745
|120
|Western New York
|756,348
|631
|700,387
|659
|Statewide
|11,991,343
|14,184
|11,008,638
|9,864