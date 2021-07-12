Gov. Cuomo provides Monday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“New Yorkers are continuing to fight COVID-19 throughout the state, and it’s critical to remember that getting shots in arms is the key to our ultimate success,” Governor Cuomo said. “I urge all New Yorkers who haven’t been vaccinated yet to do so today at any one of the open sites across the state. Millions of New Yorkers have taken the vaccine and done their part to keep themselves, their families and their communities safe—everyone who’s able should do the same.”
Monday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 51,890
- Total Positive – 573
- Percent Positive – 1.10%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.88%
- Patient Hospitalization – 348 (+9)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 46
- Patients in ICU – 78 (+4)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 36 (+2)
- Total Discharges – 185,462 (+48)
- Deaths – 1
- Total Deaths – 43,011
- Total vaccine doses administered – 21,577,298
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 20,895
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 244,967
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 70.5%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 65.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 58.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 54.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 61.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 55.3%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Friday, July 9, 2021
|Saturday, July 10, 2021
|Sunday, July 11, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.44%
|0.53%
|0.73%
|Central New York
|0.70%
|0.71%
|0.75%
|Finger Lakes
|0.80%
|0.79%
|0.80%
|Long Island
|0.85%
|0.92%
|0.96%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.64%
|0.73%
|0.76%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.63%
|0.64%
|0.63%
|New York City
|0.85%
|0.91%
|0.95%
|North Country
|0.41%
|0.53%
|0.56%
|Southern Tier
|0.47%
|0.52%
|0.44%
|Western New York
|0.59%
|0.57%
|0.57%
|Statewide
|0.79%
|0.84%
|0.88%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Friday, July 9, 2021
|Saturday, July 10, 2021
|Sunday, July 11, 2021
|Bronx
|0.77%
|0.83%
|0.88%
|Kings
|0.88%
|0.94%
|1.00%
|New York
|0.74%
|0.77%
|0.80%
|Queens
|0.84%
|0.92%
|0.94%
|Richmond
|1.41%
|1.42%
|1.47%
Sunday, 573 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,103,804. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,767
|9
|Allegany
|3,563
|0
|Broome
|18,682
|1
|Cattaraugus
|5,730
|0
|Cayuga
|6,362
|0
|Chautauqua
|8,971
|0
|Chemung
|7,799
|2
|Chenango
|3,519
|0
|Clinton
|4,858
|0
|Columbia
|4,085
|0
|Cortland
|3,936
|0
|Delaware
|2,398
|1
|Dutchess
|29,565
|10
|Erie
|89,806
|11
|Essex
|1,599
|1
|Franklin
|2,566
|0
|Fulton
|4,437
|0
|Genesee
|5,448
|3
|Greene
|3,414
|2
|Hamilton
|316
|0
|Herkimer
|5,219
|1
|Jefferson
|6,197
|2
|Lewis
|2,828
|1
|Livingston
|4,543
|0
|Madison
|4,577
|3
|Monroe
|69,325
|10
|Montgomery
|4,261
|0
|Nassau
|184,514
|42
|Niagara
|20,088
|3
|NYC
|943,886
|350
|Oneida
|22,693
|3
|Onondaga
|39,148
|9
|Ontario
|7,431
|4
|Orange
|48,518
|1
|Orleans
|3,130
|1
|Oswego
|7,648
|3
|Otsego
|3,474
|0
|Putnam
|10,640
|2
|Rensselaer
|11,271
|7
|Rockland
|47,156
|5
|Saratoga
|15,433
|1
|Schenectady
|13,226
|4
|Schoharie
|1,710
|0
|Schuyler
|1,082
|0
|Seneca
|2,016
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,683
|1
|Steuben
|6,982
|0
|Suffolk
|201,850
|41
|Sullivan
|6,710
|1
|Tioga
|3,845
|0
|Tompkins
|4,369
|1
|Ulster
|13,967
|1
|Warren
|3,691
|3
|Washington
|3,170
|0
|Wayne
|5,805
|0
|Westchester
|130,114
|33
|Wyoming
|3,603
|0
|Yates
|1,180
|0
Sunday, one New Yorker died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,011. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Queens
|1
Sunrday, 10,763 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 11,264 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|674,167
|342
|629,741
|396
|Central New York
|533,645
|287
|502,089
|309
|Finger Lakes
|684,383
|373
|647,716
|439
|Long Island
|1,546,523
|1,642
|1,410,514
|1,475
|Mid-Hudson
|1,244,707
|989
|1,130,277
|993
|Mohawk Valley
|264,019
|144
|247,776
|149
|New York City
|5,443,054
|6,357
|4,953,031
|6,633
|North Country
|247,586
|79
|227,064
|93
|Southern Tier
|349,856
|185
|328,028
|274
|Western New York
|743,526
|365
|687,824
|503
|Statewide
|11,731,466
|10,763
|10,764,060
|11,264