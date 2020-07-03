Gov. Cuomo provides Friday coronavirus update for NYS

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York continues to make progress combatting the scourge of COVID-19, even as we see heavily increasing infections in other states,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, hospitalizations continued to decline and we saw a low rate of positive tests, which show the state continues on the right track as we practice a slow, data-driven and incremental reopening. The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 percent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here and I cannot repeat enough that our actions today – those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state’s guidelines – will determine which direction these numbers go. This holiday weekend please wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay New York smart.”

Friday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 857 (-21)

Patients Newly Admitted – 73 (-23)

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 188 (-21)

Number ICU with Intubation – 125 (-4)

Total Discharges – 70,794 (+96)

Deaths – 9

Total Deaths – 24,885

Of the 66,392 tests conducted in New York State Thursday, 918, or 1.38%, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 1.00% 1.20% 1.10% Central New York 1.40% 1.60% 0.90% Finger Lakes 1.50% 1.50% 1.80% Long Island 1.10% 1.10% 0.90% Mid-Hudson 0.80% 1.10% 1.40% Mohawk Valley 1.40% 2.10% 2.90% New York City 1.10% 1.30% 1.50% North Country 0.40% 0.40% 1.20% Southern Tier 0.70% 0.50% 0.50% Western New York 1.30% 1.00% 1.70%

The Governor also confirmed 918 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 395,872 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 395,872 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,130 5 Allegany 63 1 Broome 736 7 Cattaraugus 124 0 Cayuga 120 1 Chautauqua 129 2 Chemung 145 1 Chenango 148 0 Clinton 101 0 Columbia 474 2 Cortland 48 1 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,231 6 Erie 7,427 57 Essex 46 4 Franklin 33 1 Fulton 261 1 Genesee 239 1 Greene 263 3 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 172 8 Jefferson 93 3 Lewis 30 0 Livingston 130 0 Madison 360 1 Monroe 3,885 52 Montgomery 119 0 Nassau 41,947 37 Niagara 1,262 14 NYC 216,362 460 Oneida 1,708 36 Onondaga 2,909 12 Ontario 275 7 Orange 10,759 15 Orleans 282 0 Oswego 206 0 Otsego 84 0 Putnam 1,333 1 Rensselaer 559 3 Rockland 13,623 11 Saratoga 561 6 Schenectady 824 8 Schoharie 58 0 Schuyler 13 0 Seneca 70 0 St. Lawrence 222 2 Steuben 268 0 Suffolk 41,538 47 Sullivan 1,455 2 Tioga 143 0 Tompkins 178 0 Ulster 1,815 25 Warren 266 2 Washington 246 0 Wayne 181 5 Westchester 34,980 68 Wyoming 95 0 Yates 46 0

