Gov. Cuomo provides Friday coronavirus update for NYS

Health
Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Washington, May 27, 2020. (AP /Jacquelyn Martin)

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — Governor Andrew Cuomo Friday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“New York continues to make progress combatting the scourge of COVID-19, even as we see heavily increasing infections in other states,” Governor Cuomo said. “Yesterday, hospitalizations continued to decline and we saw a low rate of positive tests, which show the state continues on the right track as we practice a slow, data-driven and incremental reopening. The more than 900 new cases in New York yesterday, while representing just 1.38 percent of tests, is a reminder that the virus is still here and I cannot repeat enough that our actions today – those of individuals being smart and following all precautions, and local governments enforcing the state’s guidelines – will determine which direction these numbers go. This holiday weekend please wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands, and stay New York smart.”

Friday’s data is summarized below:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 857 (-21)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 73 (-23)
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 188 (-21)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 125 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 70,794 (+96)
  • Deaths – 9
  • Total Deaths – 24,885

Of the 66,392 tests conducted in New York State Thursday, 918, or 1.38%, were reported positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
Capital Region1.00%1.20%1.10%
Central New York1.40%1.60%0.90%
Finger Lakes1.50%1.50%1.80%
Long Island1.10%1.10%0.90%
Mid-Hudson0.80%1.10%1.40%
Mohawk Valley1.40%2.10%2.90%
New York City1.10%1.30%1.50%
North Country0.40%0.40%1.20%
Southern Tier0.70%0.50%0.50%
Western New York1.30%1.00%1.70%

The Governor also confirmed 918 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 395,872 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 395,872 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,1305
Allegany631
Broome7367
Cattaraugus1240
Cayuga1201
Chautauqua1292
Chemung1451
Chenango1480
Clinton1010
Columbia4742
Cortland481
Delaware910
Dutchess4,2316
Erie7,42757
Essex464
Franklin331
Fulton2611
Genesee2391
Greene2633
Hamilton60
Herkimer1728
Jefferson933
Lewis300
Livingston1300
Madison3601
Monroe3,88552
Montgomery1190
Nassau41,94737
Niagara1,26214
NYC216,362460
Oneida1,70836
Onondaga2,90912
Ontario2757
Orange10,75915
Orleans2820
Oswego2060
Otsego840
Putnam1,3331
Rensselaer5593
Rockland13,62311
Saratoga5616
Schenectady8248
Schoharie580
Schuyler130
Seneca700
St. Lawrence2222
Steuben2680
Suffolk41,53847
Sullivan1,4552
Tioga1430
Tompkins1780
Ulster1,81525
Warren2662
Washington2460
Wayne1815
Westchester34,98068
Wyoming950
Yates460

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak
REIMAGINING NY_CORP_FSG