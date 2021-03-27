Gov. Cuomo announces more than 8.5 million COVID vaccines administered across NYS

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced more than 8.5 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. Of those, 219,554 doses have been administered across the state’s distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

“As we fortify our capacity, we are reaching new milestones more and more frequently. This is a testament to the dedication of our providers across the state, and to our ongoing efforts to reach every eligible New Yorker and bring the vaccine to every community,” Governor Cuomo said. “We must also remember that in spite of our remarkable progress, we cannot afford to slow down. There are still millions of people who need to be vaccinated, and we will continue to work with local leaders to make sure the distribution is equitable and that no community is left behind.”     

The vaccination program numbers below are reportedly for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Saturday is as follows.                         

Statewide Breakdown:

  • Total doses administered – 8,690,714
  • Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 219,554
  • Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,196,118
  • Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 28.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 15.8% 
 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region349,8866,203185,1256,875
Central New York303,4875,044181,7027,230
Finger Lakes362,1315,893189,7968,549
Long Island671,89016,509365,3508,934
Mid-Hudson573,91612,292281,21511,273
Mohawk Valley153,1041,94087,6304,025
New York City2,575,64044,3891,454,51956,752
North Country163,4142,025104,9854,894
Southern Tier195,7152,618104,4854,812
Western New York382,2286,895200,6067,269
Statewide5,731,411103,8083,155,413120,613
 
                         		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28 393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07 1,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970

