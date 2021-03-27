Gov. Cuomo announces more than 8.5 million COVID vaccines administered across NYS

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced more than 8.5 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. Of those, 219,554 doses have been administered across the state’s distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

“As we fortify our capacity, we are reaching new milestones more and more frequently. This is a testament to the dedication of our providers across the state, and to our ongoing efforts to reach every eligible New Yorker and bring the vaccine to every community,” Governor Cuomo said. “We must also remember that in spite of our remarkable progress, we cannot afford to slow down. There are still millions of people who need to be vaccinated, and we will continue to work with local leaders to make sure the distribution is equitable and that no community is left behind.”

The vaccination program numbers below are reportedly for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Saturday is as follows.

Statewide Breakdown:

Total doses administered – 8,690,714

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 219,554

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,196,118

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 28.7%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 15.8%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 349,886 6,203 185,125 6,875 Central New York 303,487 5,044 181,702 7,230 Finger Lakes 362,131 5,893 189,796 8,549 Long Island 671,890 16,509 365,350 8,934 Mid-Hudson 573,916 12,292 281,215 11,273 Mohawk Valley 153,104 1,940 87,630 4,025 New York City 2,575,640 44,389 1,454,519 56,752 North Country 163,414 2,025 104,985 4,894 Southern Tier 195,715 2,618 104,485 4,812 Western New York 382,228 6,895 200,606 7,269 Statewide 5,731,411 103,808 3,155,413 120,613