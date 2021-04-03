Gov. Cuomo announces more than 10 million vaccine doses administered across NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced more than 10 million total COVID vaccine doses have been administered across New York. 249,541 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 16 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.

“Our mission to get every New Yorker vaccinated for the COVID virus and to do it equitably has been without precedent – there was no blueprint and no one had even heard of a mass vaccination site until very recently,” Governor Cuomo said. “We reached this 10 million shots milestone thanks to the heroic work of our providers and those who have staffed vaccination sites around the clock to carry out this unprecedented operation. We owe them a huge debt of gratitude. We still have plenty of work ahead of us, and in order to protect the progress we have made and honor the work of our providers, we must continue to take all the basic safety precautions and remain New York tough.”

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for those with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Saturday is as follows.

Statewide Breakdown

Total doses administered – 10,174,773

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 249,541

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,484,059

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 32.5%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 19.9%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 388,989 7,969 246,811 10,102 Central New York 334,920 5,301 222,414 4,278 Finger Lakes 404,653 7,591 247,547 10,227 Long Island 794,029 17,127 445,495 11,125 Mid-Hudson 660,508 15,137 364,226 14,119 Mohawk Valley 168,256 2,906 110,458 1,826 New York City 2,905,537 67,278 1,815,514 66,706 North Country 175,331 2,291 128,020 3,121 Southern Tier 217,833 5,249 132,816 3,714 Western New York 431,186 8,841 255,245 8,917 Statewide 6,481,242 139,690 3,968,546 134,135