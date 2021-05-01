Gov. Cuomo announces lowest single-day COVID positivity rate reported for NYS since Nov. 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced that the statewide positivity rate Friday was 1.60%, the lowest since November 3.

“New York is beating back COVID every single day as more people take the vaccine and we continue to keep the positivity and hospitalization rates down,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are all trending in the right direction, and as a result we’re able to open the valves on our reopening even more and increase capacity for different industries. This is all great news, but now is not the time to let our guard down. COVID is still a very real threat, and I urge everyone to stay vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know slow the spread of the virus.” 

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 232,942
  • Total Positive – 3,725
  • Percent Positive – 1.60%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.89%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,729 (-108)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -565
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 321
  • Number ICU – 658 (-8)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 417 (-6)
  • Total Discharges – 175,876 (+370)
  • Deaths – 25
  • Total Deaths – 42,018

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region870.01%30%
Central New York550.01%32%
Finger Lakes2150.02%40%
Long Island3890.01%35%
Mid-Hudson2830.01%45%
Mohawk Valley330.01%38%
New York City13050.02%33%
North Country240.01%56%
Southern Tier840.01%49%
Western New York2540.02%32%
Statewide27290.01%36%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region24121013%
Central New York23318023%
Finger Lakes39722144%
Long Island84863725%
Mid-Hudson66542037%
Mohawk Valley978018%
New York City2,551190425%
North Country532062%
Southern Tier1156643%
Western New York54536633%
Statewide5,745410429%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.57%1.50%1.55%
Central New York1.48%1.48%1.50%
Finger Lakes2.87%2.81%2.91%
Long Island2.08%2.05%1.97%
Mid-Hudson2.13%2.06%1.95%
Mohawk Valley1.50%1.49%1.52%
New York City1.94%1.89%1.83%
North Country1.84%1.87%2.10%
Southern Tier0.76%0.74%0.71%
Western New York3.56%3.49%3.44%
Statewide1.98%1.93%1.89%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Bronx1.94%1.88%1.78%
Brooklyn2.33%2.28%2.23%
Manhattan1.12%1.09%1.10%
Queens2.08%2.02%1.94%
Staten Island2.40%2.28%2.21%

Of the 2,036,219 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,15931
Allegany3,29917
Broome17,97529
Cattaraugus5,39925
Cayuga6,04915
Chautauqua8,63516
Chemung7,36119
Chenango3,28820
Clinton4,69310
Columbia3,8945
Cortland3,6242
Delaware2,2668
Dutchess28,69858
Erie86,439272
Essex1,5373
Franklin2,48312
Fulton4,2157
Genesee5,22121
Greene3,25517
Hamilton3030
Herkimer4,9947
Jefferson5,66833
Lewis2,55712
Livingston4,18917
Madison4,3857
Monroe63,999216
Montgomery4,07912
Nassau180,605232
Niagara19,13860
NYC914,8921,556
Oneida21,89242
Onondaga37,232107
Ontario7,12918
Orange47,26466
Orleans2,9329
Oswego7,22119
Otsego3,3126
Putnam10,42711
Rensselaer10,92816
Rockland46,31951
Saratoga14,78929
Schenectady12,71729
Schoharie1,6099
Schuyler1,0173
Seneca1,9343
St. Lawrence6,36311
Steuben6,55223
Suffolk197,356261
Sullivan6,40014
Tioga3,57811
Tompkins4,15111
Ulster13,51737
Warren3,4886
Washington2,97311
Wayne5,45715
Westchester127,817153
Wyoming3,40512
Yates1,1413

Friday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State—the lowest one-day death toll since November 13, 2020—bringing the total to 42,018. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx5
Broome1
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings2
Manhattan2
Monroe4
Oneida2
Orange1
Queens4
Rensselaer1
Suffolk1

Additionally, Gov. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. In the last 24 hours, 159,863 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and more than 1.2 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.       

“Our progress on vaccinations remains steady and strong – more than one in three New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and we’re administering over one million shots a week,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re nearing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we still have more ground to cover before we reach herd immunity. Until we get to that point we’re continuing to do everything in our power to ensure he vaccine distribution is equitable all across the state and to make clear to anyone who still feels hesitant that the vaccine is safe, effective and necessary to defeat COVID once and for all.”

Statewide Breakdown:

  • Total doses administered – 15,549,389
  • Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 159,863
  • Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,253,779
  • Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 46.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 34.6% 
 People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series 
RegionCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hoursCumulativeTotalIncrease over past24 hours
Capital Region545,3853,193412,6535,232
Central New York447,4431,437365,3223,848
Finger Lakes560,2672,189431,7293,116
Long Island1,178,03216,122859,16819,762
Mid-Hudson979,8895,482701,2038,906
Mohawk Valley220,686900177,5462,104
New York City4,215,59729,7313,084,30748,971
North Country204,850652178,4091,917
Southern Tier291,8621,065232,9482,436
Western New York599,1342,905452,7254,461
Statewide9,243,14563,6766,896,010100,753
 
                                                                  		1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers 2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers TOTALCUMULATIVE
Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20163,6500163,650163,650
Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27452,1250452,125 615,775
Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03227,3950227,395843,170
Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10239,025165,150404,1751,247,345
Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17221,315119,925 341,240 1,588,585
Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24250,400462,395 712,795 2,301,380
Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31260,150239,525499,6752,801,055
Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07321,850220,720542,5703,343,625
Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14320,000244,500564,5003,908,125
Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21356,990265,525622,5154,530,640
Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28393,530305,780699,3105,229,950
Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/071,020,660290,5001,311,1606,541,110
Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14618,880526,4151,145,2957,686,405
Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21699,790584,7751,284,5658,970,970
Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28828,000737,0801,565,08010,536,050
Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04819,800569,9051,389,705 11,925,755
Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/121,068,455658,7701,727,22513,652,980
Week 18 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18763,825774,8251,538,65015,191,630
Week 19 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18738,340507,6201,245,96016,437,590

