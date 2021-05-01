Gov. Cuomo announces lowest single-day COVID positivity rate reported for NYS since Nov. 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced that the statewide positivity rate Friday was 1.60%, the lowest since November 3.
“New York is beating back COVID every single day as more people take the vaccine and we continue to keep the positivity and hospitalization rates down,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are all trending in the right direction, and as a result we’re able to open the valves on our reopening even more and increase capacity for different industries. This is all great news, but now is not the time to let our guard down. COVID is still a very real threat, and I urge everyone to stay vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know slow the spread of the virus.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 232,942
- Total Positive – 3,725
- Percent Positive – 1.60%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.89%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,729 (-108)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -565
- Patients Newly Admitted – 321
- Number ICU – 658 (-8)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 417 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 175,876 (+370)
- Deaths – 25
- Total Deaths – 42,018
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|87
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|55
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|215
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|389
|0.01%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|283
|0.01%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|33
|0.01%
|38%
|New York City
|1305
|0.02%
|33%
|North Country
|24
|0.01%
|56%
|Southern Tier
|84
|0.01%
|49%
|Western New York
|254
|0.02%
|32%
|Statewide
|2729
|0.01%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|241
|210
|13%
|Central New York
|233
|180
|23%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|221
|44%
|Long Island
|848
|637
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|665
|420
|37%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|80
|18%
|New York City
|2,551
|1904
|25%
|North Country
|53
|20
|62%
|Southern Tier
|115
|66
|43%
|Western New York
|545
|366
|33%
|Statewide
|5,745
|4104
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.57%
|1.50%
|1.55%
|Central New York
|1.48%
|1.48%
|1.50%
|Finger Lakes
|2.87%
|2.81%
|2.91%
|Long Island
|2.08%
|2.05%
|1.97%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.13%
|2.06%
|1.95%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.50%
|1.49%
|1.52%
|New York City
|1.94%
|1.89%
|1.83%
|North Country
|1.84%
|1.87%
|2.10%
|Southern Tier
|0.76%
|0.74%
|0.71%
|Western New York
|3.56%
|3.49%
|3.44%
|Statewide
|1.98%
|1.93%
|1.89%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|1.94%
|1.88%
|1.78%
|Brooklyn
|2.33%
|2.28%
|2.23%
|Manhattan
|1.12%
|1.09%
|1.10%
|Queens
|2.08%
|2.02%
|1.94%
|Staten Island
|2.40%
|2.28%
|2.21%
Of the 2,036,219 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,159
|31
|Allegany
|3,299
|17
|Broome
|17,975
|29
|Cattaraugus
|5,399
|25
|Cayuga
|6,049
|15
|Chautauqua
|8,635
|16
|Chemung
|7,361
|19
|Chenango
|3,288
|20
|Clinton
|4,693
|10
|Columbia
|3,894
|5
|Cortland
|3,624
|2
|Delaware
|2,266
|8
|Dutchess
|28,698
|58
|Erie
|86,439
|272
|Essex
|1,537
|3
|Franklin
|2,483
|12
|Fulton
|4,215
|7
|Genesee
|5,221
|21
|Greene
|3,255
|17
|Hamilton
|303
|0
|Herkimer
|4,994
|7
|Jefferson
|5,668
|33
|Lewis
|2,557
|12
|Livingston
|4,189
|17
|Madison
|4,385
|7
|Monroe
|63,999
|216
|Montgomery
|4,079
|12
|Nassau
|180,605
|232
|Niagara
|19,138
|60
|NYC
|914,892
|1,556
|Oneida
|21,892
|42
|Onondaga
|37,232
|107
|Ontario
|7,129
|18
|Orange
|47,264
|66
|Orleans
|2,932
|9
|Oswego
|7,221
|19
|Otsego
|3,312
|6
|Putnam
|10,427
|11
|Rensselaer
|10,928
|16
|Rockland
|46,319
|51
|Saratoga
|14,789
|29
|Schenectady
|12,717
|29
|Schoharie
|1,609
|9
|Schuyler
|1,017
|3
|Seneca
|1,934
|3
|St. Lawrence
|6,363
|11
|Steuben
|6,552
|23
|Suffolk
|197,356
|261
|Sullivan
|6,400
|14
|Tioga
|3,578
|11
|Tompkins
|4,151
|11
|Ulster
|13,517
|37
|Warren
|3,488
|6
|Washington
|2,973
|11
|Wayne
|5,457
|15
|Westchester
|127,817
|153
|Wyoming
|3,405
|12
|Yates
|1,141
|3
Friday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State—the lowest one-day death toll since November 13, 2020—bringing the total to 42,018. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|5
|Broome
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|4
|Oneida
|2
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|4
|Rensselaer
|1
|Suffolk
|1
Additionally, Gov. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. In the last 24 hours, 159,863 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network, and more than 1.2 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.
“Our progress on vaccinations remains steady and strong – more than one in three New Yorkers are fully vaccinated and we’re administering over one million shots a week,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re nearing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we still have more ground to cover before we reach herd immunity. Until we get to that point we’re continuing to do everything in our power to ensure he vaccine distribution is equitable all across the state and to make clear to anyone who still feels hesitant that the vaccine is safe, effective and necessary to defeat COVID once and for all.”
Statewide Breakdown:
- Total doses administered – 15,549,389
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 159,863
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,253,779
- Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 46.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 34.6%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|545,385
|3,193
|412,653
|5,232
|Central New York
|447,443
|1,437
|365,322
|3,848
|Finger Lakes
|560,267
|2,189
|431,729
|3,116
|Long Island
|1,178,032
|16,122
|859,168
|19,762
|Mid-Hudson
|979,889
|5,482
|701,203
|8,906
|Mohawk Valley
|220,686
|900
|177,546
|2,104
|New York City
|4,215,597
|29,731
|3,084,307
|48,971
|North Country
|204,850
|652
|178,409
|1,917
|Southern Tier
|291,862
|1,065
|232,948
|2,436
|Western New York
|599,134
|2,905
|452,725
|4,461
|Statewide
|9,243,145
|63,676
|6,896,010
|100,753
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050
|Week 16 Doses arriving 03/29 – 04/04
|819,800
|569,905
|1,389,705
|11,925,755
|Week 17 Doses arriving 04/05 – 04/12
|1,068,455
|658,770
|1,727,225
|13,652,980
|Week 18 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18
|763,825
|774,825
|1,538,650
|15,191,630
|Week 19 Dosesarriving 04/12 – 04/18
|738,340
|507,620
|1,245,960
|16,437,590