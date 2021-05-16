Gov. Cuomo announces lowest COVID positivity rate for NYS since October 10

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday announced that the statewide COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 1.00% Saturday, the lowest since October 10.
The individual 7-day average positivity of all three downstate regions — Long Island, New York City, and the Mid-Hudson — fell below 1.0% Saturday for the first time since September 3, 2020.
“While it may feel like our fight with COVID is over, it’s important to remember 33 New Yorkers died yesterday. 33 families are grieving today,” Governor Cuomo said. “Follow social distancing guidelines, adhere to safety protocols, and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. If not for yourself, then for your fellow New Yorkers. Think of each other as we progress toward a healthier, safer New York.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 156,380
- Total Positive – 1,561
- Percent Positive – 1.00%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.13%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,583 (-105)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -441
- Patients Newly Admitted – 178
- Number ICU – 392 (-15)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 225 (-21)
- Total Discharges – 179,789 (+228)
- Deaths – 33
- Total Deaths – 42,473
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan – 7 day average
|Capital Region
|63
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|44
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|188
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|221
|0.01%
|38%
|Mid-Hudson
|134
|0.01%
|48%
|Mohawk Valley
|26
|0.01%
|42%
|New York City
|670
|0.01%
|36%
|North Country
|16
|0.00%
|58%
|Southern Tier
|57
|0.01%
|53%
|Western New York
|164
|0.01%
|35%
|Statewide
|1,583
|0.01%
|38%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Bed in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|235
|196
|17%
|Central New York
|233
|157
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|231
|42%
|Long Island
|844
|569
|33%
|Mid-Hudson
|671
|389
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|80
|18%
|New York City
|2,481
|1,820
|27%
|North Country
|60
|27
|55%
|Southern Tier
|115
|63
|45%
|Western New York
|543
|340
|37%
|Statewide
|5,676
|3,872
|32%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, May 13, 2021
|Friday, May 14, 2021
|Saturday, May 15, 2021
|Capital Region
|1.39%
|1.42%
|1.39%
|Central New York
|1.26%
|1.38%
|1.31%
|Finger Lakes
|2.79%
|2.77%
|2.72%
|Long Island
|1.07%
|1.02%
|0.99%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.08%
|1.05%
|0.99%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.31%
|1.21%
|1.12%
|New York City
|1.04%
|0.98%
|0.95%
|North Country
|1.96%
|2.09%
|1.98%
|Southern Tier
|0.64%
|0.62%
|0.60%
|Western New York
|2.16%
|1.99%
|1.85%
|Statewide
|1.22%
|1.18%
|1.13%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, May 13, 2021
|Friday, May 14, 2021
|Saturday, May 15, 2021
|Bronx
|1.11%
|1.02%
|0.98%
|Kings
|1.16%
|1.08%
|1.01%
|New York
|0.64%
|0.59%
|0.60%
|Queens
|1.15%
|1.09%
|1.06%
|Richmond
|1.26%
|1.28%
|1.31%
Of the 2,069,135 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,445
|17
|Allegany
|3,440
|7
|Broome
|18,367
|23
|Cattaraugus
|5,612
|12
|Cayuga
|6,221
|7
|Chautauqua
|8,814
|7
|Chemung
|7,560
|6
|Chenango
|3,409
|7
|Clinton
|4,807
|4
|Columbia
|4,013
|5
|Cortland
|3,766
|10
|Delaware
|2,320
|0
|Dutchess
|29,194
|19
|Erie
|88,434
|84
|Essex
|1,577
|0
|Franklin
|2,518
|0
|Fulton
|4,344
|6
|Genesee
|5,357
|9
|Greene
|3,369
|4
|Hamilton
|307
|0
|Herkimer
|5,110
|8
|Jefferson
|5,942
|11
|Lewis
|2,711
|4
|Livingston
|4,381
|10
|Madison
|4,477
|6
|Monroe
|66,865
|165
|Montgomery
|4,206
|3
|Nassau
|182,343
|90
|Niagara
|19,704
|18
|NYC
|927,949
|628
|Oneida
|22,271
|20
|Onondaga
|38,098
|50
|Ontario
|7,311
|12
|Orange
|47,883
|32
|Orleans
|3,056
|5
|Oswego
|7,446
|10
|Otsego
|3,402
|2
|Putnam
|10,541
|2
|Rensselaer
|11,114
|10
|Rockland
|46,673
|17
|Saratoga
|15,123
|10
|Schenectady
|12,999
|11
|Schoharie
|1,663
|1
|Schuyler
|1,033
|3
|Seneca
|1,982
|2
|St. Lawrence
|6,515
|8
|Steuben
|6,786
|11
|Suffolk
|199,506
|95
|Sullivan
|6,552
|3
|Tioga
|3,702
|7
|Tompkins
|4,250
|9
|Ulster
|13,777
|15
|Warren
|3,590
|5
|Washington
|3,091
|6
|Wayne
|5,660
|10
|Westchester
|128,864
|29
|Wyoming
|3,517
|6
|Yates
|1,168
|0
Saturday, 33 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,473. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|3
|Erie
|2
|Greene
|2
|Jefferson
|1
|Kings
|7
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Niagara
|2
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|5
|Richmond
|1
|Schoharie
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Westchester
|2