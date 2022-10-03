ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Golfers took part in the Epilepsy Foundation’s tournament on Monday. Over 120 golfers were on the course at Wolfert’s Roost.

The Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York hopes to reach a fundraising goal of $70,000. The funds will help them provide a variety of different services to those who need them.

“The foundation helps people in 22 counties throughout northeastern New York where we estimate 45,000 people are living with epilepsy,” Jeannine Gareb, Epilepsy Foundation of Northeastern New York Executive Director, said. “We try to help people at the beginning of their journey. We feel like we can have the most impact, but we will help people who have had epilepsy their whole life and just need some extra support or information.”

An auction, emceed by NEWS10’s John Gray, took place after the tournament. Bidders grabbed their chance for resort stays, autographed football memorabilia and other items.