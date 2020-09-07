Global coronavirus cases top 27 million, 880k deaths

(CNN) — The global number of COVID-19 infections has now surpassed 27 million.
The U.S. has the highest number of cases at almost 6.3 million according to data released by Johns Hopkins University,
India comes in second with just over 4.2 million cases. It surpassed Brazil Monday, which currently has 4.1 million cases.
More than 880,000 people have died of the coronavirus worldwide since the pandemic began.
