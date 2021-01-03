Glens Falls CSD switching to all remote learning

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Glens Falls School District will be switching to all remote learning for at least two weeks starting tomorrow. This comes after an alleged underage drinking party became a super spreader event in the district.
Twelve people were reportedly infected at the party and five others became infected after coming in contact with someone who attended.
Sources say two teachers live at the home. However, it’s unclear if they were present at the time of the party. Law enforcement is still investigating.
