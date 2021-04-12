Freihofer’s Run for Women launching new two-month virtual fitness initiative, ‘Freihofer’s Run for Women Comeback Challenge’

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It was announced Monday that organizers of the 43rd Freihofer’s Run for Women (FRW) have launched a new, two-month virtual fitness initiative called the “Freihofer’s Run for Women Comeback Challenge” aimed at encouraging local families to get outside, be active and explore.

The challenge will start Saturday, May 1 and run through Wednesday, June 30. It is open to all ages and focuses on not only being active, but also exploring the region. Registration opens Tuesday, April 6 and closes on Sunday, April 30, 2021. The fee is $40. To register and learn more, visit their website online.

Participants will receive a custom duffle bag as well as other prizes offered by participating businesses. To enhance the program, personal trainers, physical therapists, nutritionists and others will offer classes, lectures and more. Participating businesses include:

Sidney Albert Albany JCC

The Revolution

Feldman Physical Therapy

Badger Strength

Judy Litt Yoga

Julie Bushart

Kettlebellworks

Crunch Fitness

Nutrition for Optimal Performance

Leg Up on Fitness

Vent Fitness

Freihofer’s Come Back Challenge duffel bag

“This time last year we were shutting down and people were on their own figuring out where they could go and what they could do,” said FRW Event Director Kristen Hislop. “We want to share the knowledge we have about all the great things you can do to be active in this area. We have partners that will educate you on how to eat well, prevent an injury, and support you with classes as you try new activities.”

“Our goal is to get people outside and be active! This is when many of our race participants would typically be training and running the Freihofer’s Run for Women,” Hislop added. “Our hope is that everyone stays active and 5K registrants join the Freihofer’s Training Challenge, our 11-week training plan for runners of all abilities, which begins Monday, July 12 and leads up to our rescheduled Sept. 25 event.”

After registering, participants gain access to the Freihofer’s Run for Women Comeback Challenge’s dashboard where they can enter each day’s activities such as running, swimming, hiking, strength training, kayaking, wake boarding, and gardening. A live leaderboard will be available to see how many miles fellow participants have logged. Participants can also share activity ideas, including favorite on-line fitness classes, locations for scenic runs and walks, and other family wellness experiences with others on the program’s Facebook page @freihofersrun.

“Many non-profits in the region continue to feel the financial strain of this pandemic,” added Hislop. “The Freihofer’s Run for Women Comeback Challenge is partnering with three charities that promote women, health, an active lifestyle and other non-profits — Girls on the Run Capital Region, Albany Medical Center’s Albany Med COVID-19 Response Fund, and Community Foundation for the Greater Capital Region and the United Way of the Greater Capital Region’s Capital Region Community COVID-19 Response Fund. We plan to split 100 percent of our profits equally among these charities. Donations will also go to each respective non-profit and participants can opt to make additional donations to these organizations and/or create a personal fundraising page.”

For additional information, email runninginfo@freihofersrun.com.