France lifting ‘some’ travel restrictions

(CNN) — France is taking a big step towards resuming tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Starting June 15, the country will open its internal borders to visitors from European Union member states and several other nearby countries.
That means people can enter France without restriction and they do not have to quarantine.
However, travelers coming from the UK will still be subject to 14 days in isolation. Similar restrictions apply to anyone arriving from Spain.
French leaders say further reopenings will be guided by European procedures and the COVID outbreak situations in various countries.
