TIOGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) — Tioga County Public Health has confirmed its first case of monkeypox in the county. The department said it is an isolated case, and there are no associated close contacts.

Tioga County Public Health has encouraged residents to be aware of the symptoms and to take steps to reduce the risk of contracting the infection. The state has over 2,000 confirmed cases as of Thursday. In the Capital Region, Albany, Columbia and Greene Counties all have at least one confirmed case.

If you are concerned about your risk of monkeypox or are experiencing symptoms, you should contact your primary care provider to assess your condition and help you take the appropriate next steps. A vaccine is available for those with a high risk of infection, and antiviral medications are available for the infected.

If you are uninsured or don’t have a healthcare provider, you can call 211 or 1-800-901-2180. For more information, visit the New York State Department of Health’s website.