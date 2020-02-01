First case of coronavirus confirmed in Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA. (NEWS10) — A Massachusetts resident who recently traveled to Wuhan, China was diagnosed with coronavirus late Friday night, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

He recently traveled to Wuhan and upon his return sought medical care. He is currently in isolation until he is cleared by health officials.

The man, who is in his 20s is the eighth reported case in the U.S; Three people in California, two in Illinois and one in Massachusetts, Washington State and Arizona.

“We are grateful that this young man is recovering and sought medical attention immediately,’’ said Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel. “Massachusetts has been preparing for a possible case of this new coronavirus, and we were fortunate that astute clinicians took appropriate action quickly. Again, the risk to the public from the 2019 novel coronavirus remains low in Massachusetts.”