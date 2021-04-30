Firefighters, ‘Get Screened Like Your Life Depends On It’

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR) — Cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths for firefighters, followed closely by heart disease. The city of Syracuse and area healthcare providers are stepping up to do something about it.

On Saturday, May 1, a one-stop screening program will be available to local firefighters in the Syracuse Fire Department to help identify cancers and heart disease early.

‘9-1-1: Get Screened Like Your Life Depends On It’ is happening on Saturday, May 1st from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 5008 Brittonfield Parkway in East Syracuse. To make an appointment, call (315) 472-7504 ext. 1133.

